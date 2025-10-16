Dallas Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 16-17, 2025
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, October 16
There are 154 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, October 16, Friday, and October 17, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see two top teams in Lake Dallas vs Frisco Panther Creek face off for us to enjoy this exciting weekend.
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 16, 2025
There are sixteen games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, October 16, highlighted by Marcus vs Guyer. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Naaman Forest 4-2 vs Wylie East 5-0, 5:30 PM
Life Oak Cliff 3-3 vs Madison 1-4, 7:00 PM
Lake Dallas 4-2 vs Frisco Panther Creek 6-1, 7:00 PM
Sunset 3-3 vs White 3-3, 7:00 PM
Molina 0-6 vs North Mesquite 2-5, 7:00 PM
Frisco 3-1 vs Wakeland 7-0, 7:00 PM
Lovejoy 4-3 vs Emerson 4-3, 7:00 PM
Burbank 0-4 vs Sam Houston 3-7, 7:00 PM
Creekview 6-0 vs Adams 1-5, 7:00 PM
Plano East 1-5 vs Prosper Rock Hill 2-3, 7:00 PM
Dallas Jesuit 2-4 vs MacArthur 2-2, 7:00 PM
Marcus 3-3 vs Guyer 3-2, 7:00 PM
Bell 5-1 vs Keller Central 4-3, 7:00 PM
Castleberry 3-3 vs Ranchview 2-3, 7:30 PM
Saginaw 1-2 vs Paschal 4-1, 7:30 PM
Chisholm Trail 4-3 vs South Hills 2-3, 7:30 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 138 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, October 17, highlighted byDuncanville vs Lancaster. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Cushing 3-3 vs Grapeland 4-3, 7:00 PM
Frankston 5-0 vs Kerens 3-1, 7:00 PM
Como-Pickton 3-3 vs Pewitt 4-2, 7:00 PM
Rivercrest 2-4 vs Cooper 4-4, 7:00 PM
Coleman 1-4 vs De Leon 4-2, 7:00 PM
Mildred 4-0 vs Cayuga 3-2, 7:00 PM
Nocona 1-5 vs Trenton 1-5, 7:00 PM
Crossroads 2-1 vs Carlisle 3-3, 7:00 PM
Valley Mills 4-3 vs Itasca 0-6, 7:00 PM
Rio Vista 4-1 vs Bosqueville 6-1, 7:00 PM
Wolfe City 3-3 vs Tom Bean 6-1, 7:00 PM
Bangs 4-2 vs Hico 4-2, 7:00 PM
Ballinger 3-3 vs Hamilton 3-2, 7:00 PM
Italy 1-5 vs Axtell 5-0, 7:00 PM
Alvord 5-2 vs Whitewright 3-3, 7:00 PM
Cooper 4-4 vs Alba-Golden 1-4, 7:00 PM
Alba-Golden 1-4 vs Honey Grove 6-1, 7:00 PM
Quitman 2-5 vs Lone Oak 4-2, 7:00 PM
Wortham 0-6 vs Meridian 1-4, 7:00 PM
Frost 5-1 vs Chilton 6-0, 7:00 PM
Mart 2-4 vs Hubbard 3-3, 7:00 PM
Linden-Kildare 0-6 vs Detroit 2-4, 7:00 PM
Celeste 1-6 vs Bowie 0-6, 7:00 PM
Muenster 4-2 vs Era 4-1, 7:00 PM
Collinsville 5-1 vs Lindsay 4-1, 7:00 PM
Chico 1-3 vs Santo 5-1, 7:00 PM
Harmony 2-4 vs Edgewood 4-2, 7:00 PM
Rice 2-3 vs Inspired Vision 1-4, 7:00 PM
Scurry-Rosser 1-5 vs Gateway Charter Academy 0-4, 7:00 PM
Tolar 1-4 vs Dublin 0-5, 7:00 PM
Early 2-4 vs Clifton 5-1, 7:00 PM
Grand Saline 3-2 vs Chisum 2-5, 7:00 PM
Blooming Grove 1-5 vs Trinity Christian Leadership 2-2, 7:00 PM
Peaster 6-0 vs Paradise 6-1, 7:00 PM
Maypearl 2-3 vs Whitney 4-2, 7:00 PM
Iowa Park 3-3 vs Ponder 4-1, 7:00 PM
Groesbeck 2-4 vs Grandview 4-2, 7:00 PM
Huntington 1-5 vs Fairfield 6-0, 7:00 PM
Diboll 2-4 vs Westwood 5-0, 7:00 PM
Teague 2-3 vs Crockett 4-3, 7:00 PM
Comanche 3-3 vs Sweetwater 2-4, 7:00 PM
Pittsburg 4-2 vs North Lamar 0-6, 7:00 PM
Krum 5-0 vs Sanger 5-1, 7:00 PM
Kemp 1-5 vs Sunnyvale 5-1, 7:00 PM
Diamond Hill-Jarvis 1-5 vs Springtown 7-0, 7:00 PM
Western Hills 1-3 vs Decatur 4-2, 7:00 PM
Glen Rose 1-5 vs Hillsboro 2-4, 7:00 PM
Gilmer 2-4 vs Van 4-2, 7:00 PM
Van Alstyne 1-4 vs Gainesville 1-4, 7:00 PM
Ford 5-0 vs Ferris 2-4, 7:00 PM
La Vega 4-2 vs China Spring 2-4, 7:00 PM
Caddo Mills 4-3 vs Farmersville 5-1, 7:00 PM
Brownsboro 1-5 vs Rusk 1-5, 7:00 PM
Mineral Wells 3-3 vs Brock 5-0, 7:00 PM
Newman Smith 3-2 vs Turner 2-3, 7:00 PM
Lone Star 6-0 vs Sherman 1-4, 7:00 PM
Highland Park 5-1 vs Joshua 3-3, 7:00 PM
Heritage 1-5 vs Lebanon Trail 3-3, 7:00 PM
Richland 5-3 vs Granbury 2-4, 7:00 PM
Denton 2-4 vs Fossil Ridge 1-6, 7:00 PM
Kaufman 2-4 vs Poteet 3-3, 7:00 PM
Red Oak 3-2 vs Cleburne 3-4, 7:00 PM
Liberty 1-5 vs Denison 2-3, 7:00 PM
Centennial 3-4 vs Reedy 4-2, 7:00 PM
Midlothian Heritage 3-2 vs Crandall 6-0, 7:00 PM
Tyler 3-4 vs Centennial 2-4, 7:00 PM
Greenville 0-5 vs Corsicana 2-4, 7:00 PM
Burleson 3-3 vs Mansfield Timberview 2-3, 7:00 PM
Seguin 6-1 vs Colleyville Heritage 3-2, 7:00 PM
Brewer 4-2 vs Birdville 4-3, 7:00 PM
Azle 1-5 vs Ryan 5-1, 7:00 PM
Ennis 2-3 vs Terrell 5-0, 7:00 PM
Grapevine 1-5 vs The Colony 3-4, 7:00 PM
Mansfield Summit 5-1 vs Argyle 4-1, 7:00 PM
Lamar 1-3 vs South Houston 0-6, 7:00 PM
Richardson 2-3 vs Pearce 1-3, 7:00 PM
Duncanville 3-1 vs Lancaster 3-3, 7:00 PM
Mansfield Legacy 3-3 vs Mansfield 2-3, 7:00 PM
Rowlett 2-2 vs Lakeview Centennial 2-4, 7:00 PM
Rockwall-Heath 5-1 vs Royse City 5-2, 7:00 PM
Mesquite 1-6 vs Skyline 0-5, 7:00 PM
Irving 1-3 vs Nimitz 0-4, 7:00 PM
DeSoto 3-3 vs Horn 1-5, 7:00 PM
Little Elm 0-6 vs Hebron 2-3, 7:00 PM
Martin 0-3 vs Haltom 1-4, 7:00 PM
Lake Ridge 4-2 vs Crowley 2-4, 7:00 PM
Lewisville 6-0 vs Coppell 4-2, 7:00 PM
Grand Prairie 2-3 vs South Grand Prairie 4-0-1, 7:00 PM
South Garland 0-3 vs North Garland 0-5, 7:00 PM
Boyd 1-4 vs Plano 3-3, 7:00 PM
Lake Highlands 3-1 vs Berkner 4-1, 7:00 PM
Bowie 3-2 vs Arlington 5-1, 7:00 PM
Wisdom 2-5 vs Sam Houston 3-7, 7:00 PM
Garland 1-4 vs Wylie 3-4, 7:00 PM
Waxahachie 5-1 vs Cedar Hill 5-2, 7:00 PM
Braswell 1-5 vs Flower Mound 2-4, 7:00 PM
Keller 3-3 vs Trinity 4-2, 7:00 PM
Plano West 5-2 vs Allen 6-0, 7:00 PM
Northwest 2-5 vs Southlake Carroll 5-0, 7:00 PM
North Crowley 5-1 vs Weatherford 1-6, 7:00 PM
Melissa 5-1 vs Independence 0-7, 7:00 PM
Fort Worth Christian 2-0 vs Midland Christian 1-2, 7:00 PM
Prosper 7-0 vs McKinney 2-4, 7:00 PM
Samuell 4-1 vs Adamson 1-4, 7:15 PM
Strawn 5-2 vs Azle 1-5, 7:30 PM
Millsap 2-3 vs Jacksboro 1-4, 7:30 PM
S & S Consolidated 2-4 vs Leonard 3-3, 7:30 PM
Holliday 5-1 vs Valley View 0-6, 7:30 PM
Buffalo 2-4 vs Winona 1-6, 7:30 PM
Blue Ridge 3-3 vs Bells 2-4, 7:30 PM
Arp 5-1 vs Elkhart 1-6, 7:30 PM
Winnsboro 6-1 vs Rains 3-2, 7:30 PM
Whitesboro 3-2 vs Palmer 5-2, 7:30 PM
Malakoff 3-2 vs Eustace 0-7, 7:30 PM
Commerce 4-1 vs Mineola 2-5, 7:30 PM
A Plus Academy 3-3 vs Pottsboro 6-1, 7:30 PM
Paris 5-1 vs Sulphur Springs 5-1, 7:30 PM
Pinkston 0-3 vs North Dallas 2-2, 7:30 PM
Western Hills 2-2 vs Decatur 4-2, 7:30 PM
Stephenville 6-0 vs Marble Falls 3-4, 7:30 PM
Lincoln 2-0 vs Wilmer-Hutchins 1-3, 7:30 PM
Kennedale 3-3 vs Life Waxahachie 0-6, 7:30 PM
Eastern Hills 3-5 vs Southwest 2-4, 7:30 PM
Conrad 1-2 vs Roosevelt 2-3, 7:30 PM
Mabank 2-4 vs Chapel Hill 4-3, 7:30 PM
Community 2-5 vs Aubrey 1-6, 7:30 PM
Alvarado 5-0 vs Lake Worth 1-5, 7:30 PM
Dunbar 1-4 vs Venus 0-7, 7:30 PM
Canton 5-1 vs Wills Point 1-3, 7:30 PM
Benbrook 3-3 vs Godley 2-4, 7:30 PM
Athens 5-1 vs Carthage 6-0, 7:30 PM
North Side 1-5 vs Polytechnic 0-5, 7:30 PM
Hillcrest 3-3 vs Seagoville 2-2, 7:30 PM
Spruce 1-4 vs Jefferson 1-4, 7:30 PM
South Oak Cliff 5-1 vs Wilson 2-3, 7:30 PM
Anna 4-2 vs Walnut Grove 5-0, 7:30 PM
Arlington Heights 5-0 vs Wyatt 3-1, 7:30 PM
Rockwall 3-3 vs Forney 5-2, 7:30 PM
