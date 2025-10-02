Dallas Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-4, 2025
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, October 2
There are 107 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, October 2, Friday, October 3, and Saturday, October 4, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see two top teams in Keller vs Southlake Carroll face off for us to enjoy this exciting weekend.
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
There are five games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, October 2, highlighted byAnna vs Independence. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
McKinney North (1-4) vs Lebanon Trail (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Frisco (3-0) vs Lone Star (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Eaton (2-2) vs Keller Central (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Anna (2-2) vs Independence (0-5) at 7:30 PM
Arlington Heights (4-0) vs Polytechnic (0-3) at 7:30 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 101 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted byKeller vs Southlake Carroll. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Alto (3-1) vs Grapeland (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Como-Pickton (3-1) vs Honey Grove (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Rio Vista (3-1) vs Italy (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Dawson (0-5) vs Bosqueville (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Boles (2-3) vs Cooper (2-4) at 7:00 PM
Wolfe City (1-3) vs Nocona (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Valley Mills (4-1) vs Axtell (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Alvord (3-2) vs Trenton (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Rivercrest (1-3) vs Alba-Golden (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Frost (4-0) vs Meridian (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Hubbard (3-1) vs Goldthwaite (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Bremond (4-0) vs Wortham (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Clarksville (4-1) vs Maud (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Cumby (1-3) vs Linden-Kildare (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Celeste (1-4) vs Detroit (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Olney (0-3) vs Chico (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Grand Saline (2-1) vs Harmony (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Quitman (2-3) vs Edgewood (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Scurry-Rosser (0-5) vs Rice (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Prairiland (2-1) vs Chisum (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Gateway Charter Academy (0-3) vs Trinity Christian Leadership (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Callisburg (2-3) vs Bells (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Tulia (2-2) vs Trinity Christian (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Inspired Vision (1-3) vs Blooming Grove (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Vernon (2-2) vs Ponder (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Bowie (2-3) vs Paradise (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Pottsboro (4-1) vs Madison (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Iowa Park (3-1) vs Peaster (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Ruston (4-0) vs Stephenville (5-0) at 7:00 PM
West Plains (4-0) vs Liberty Christian (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Van Alstyne (1-2) vs Krum (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Carter-Riverside (1-4) vs Springtown (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Caddo Mills (3-2) vs Sanger (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Trimble Tech (1-2) vs Saginaw (0-2) at 7:00 PM
West Mesquite (4-1) vs Turner (2-1) at 7:00 PM
Newman Smith (2-2) vs North Mesquite (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Tyler (1-4) vs Joshua (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Red Oak (2-1) vs Highland Park (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Heritage (1-3) vs Sherman (0-4) at 7:00 PM
Richland (4-2) vs Fossil Ridge (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (1-4) vs Emerson (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Edison (0-5) vs Sam Houston (2-6) at 7:00 PM
Creekview (4-0) vs White (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Midlothian (3-2) vs Cleburne (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Centennial (3-2) vs Wakeland (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Denton (2-2) vs Brewer (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Burleson (2-2) vs Grapevine (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Mansfield Timberview (1-2) vs Seguin (6-0) at 7:00 PM
Azle (0-4) vs Birdville (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Mansfield Summit (3-1) vs The Colony (2-3) at 7:00 PM
Everman (1-4) vs Argyle (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Aledo (5-0) vs Ryan (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Plano (3-1) vs Plano West (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Mansfield Legacy (2-3) vs Weatherford (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Mansfield (2-2) vs Lake Ridge (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Pearce (1-2) vs Dallas Jesuit (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Little Elm (0-4) vs Flower Mound (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Rowlett (0-2) vs Garland (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Royse City (4-1) vs Forney (3-2) at 7:00 PM
South Garland (0-3) vs Lakeview Centennial (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Timber Creek (0-4-1) vs Byron Nelson (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Irving (1-2) vs Richardson (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Hebron (1-3) vs Marcus (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Guyer (2-2) vs Coppell (3-1) at 7:00 PM
Boyd (1-3) vs Plano East (0-5) at 7:00 PM
Crowley (3-3) vs Boswell (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Berkner (3-1) vs Nimitz (0-3) at 7:00 PM
Northwest (1-4) vs Bell (5-0) at 7:00 PM
Legacy (1-4) vs Weatherford (1-4) at 7:00 PM
Naaman Forest (3-1) vs Wylie (3-2) at 7:00 PM
Wylie East (4-0) vs Sachse (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Lewisville (4-0) vs Braswell (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Keller (3-2) vs Southlake Carroll (4-0) at 7:00 PM
Princeton (4-1) vs McKinney (1-3) at 7:00 PM
Lovejoy (3-2) vs Melissa (4-1) at 7:00 PM
Prosper (5-0) vs Prosper Rock Hill (2-2) at 7:00 PM
South Oak Cliff (4-1) vs Hillcrest (3-2) at 7:15 PM
Howe (2-2) vs Leonard (2-2) at 7:30 PM
Troup (5-0) vs Elkhart (1-4) at 7:30 PM
Blue Ridge (1-3) vs S & S Consolidated (2-3) at 7:30 PM
Buffalo (1-3) vs Arp (4-1) at 7:30 PM
Pilot Point (4-1) vs Palmer (5-0) at 7:30 PM
Whitesboro (1-2) vs Life Oak Cliff (3-2) at 7:30 PM
Mt. Vernon (3-2) vs Eustace (0-5) at 7:30 PM
Malakoff (2-2) vs Commerce (4-1) at 7:30 PM
Diamond Hill-Jarvis (1-3) vs Western Hills (1-2) at 7:30 PM
Mabank (2-2) vs Pine Tree (2-3) at 7:30 PM
Paris (4-0) vs Frisco Panther Creek (4-1) at 7:30 PM
Decatur (3-2) vs Eastern Hills (3-3) at 7:30 PM
Community (2-3) vs Lake Dallas (3-2) at 7:30 PM
Palestine (1-4) vs Chapel Hill (3-2) at 7:30 PM
Celina (5-0) vs Aubrey (1-4) at 7:30 PM
Bonham (0-5) vs Gainesville (0-3) at 7:30 PM
North Side (1-3) vs South Hills (1-3) at 7:30 PM
Paschal (3-0) vs Chisholm Trail (2-3) at 7:30 PM
Jefferson (1-3) vs Samuell (3-1) at 7:30 PM
Seagoville (1-2) vs Spruce (1-3) at 7:30 PM
Adamson (1-3) vs Wilson (1-3) at 7:30 PM
Longview (2-2) vs Rockwall (3-2) at 7:30 PM
North Forney (5-0) vs Tyler Legacy (2-3) at 7:30 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 4, 2025
There is one game scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Saturday, October 4. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Sunset (2-2) vs Molina (0-5) at 7:00 PM
