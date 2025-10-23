Dallas Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 23-25, 2025
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, October 23
There are 149 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, October 23, Friday, October 24, and Saturday October 25, with many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see two top teams in Allen and Prosper face off for us to enjoy this exciting weekend.
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 23, 2025
There are sixteen games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, October 23, highlighted by South Oak Cliff vs Seagoville. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Turner 2-4 Sunset 3-4 7:00 PM
Lebanon Trail 4-3 Frisco 4-2 7:00 PM
McKinney North 2-5 Centennial 3-5 7:00 PM
Everman 1-6 Seguin 6-3 7:00 PM
Samuell 5-1 Wilson 2-4 7:00 PM
Adams 1-6 Newman Smith 5-2 7:00 PM
Lakeview Centennial 2-4 Garland 2-4 7:00 PM
Berkner 5-2 Irving 2-4 7:00 PM
Weatherford 1-7 Lake Ridge 5-2 7:00 PM
Arlington 5-2 Lamar 1-3 7:00 PM
Wylie East 7-0 Rowlett 2-2 7:00 PM
South Oak Cliff 6-1 Seagoville 2-3 7:15 PM
Springtown 8-0 Western Hills 2-3 7:30 PM
Eastern Hills 3-6 Carter-Riverside 2-5 7:30 PM
Wyatt 4-2 Paschal 4-2 7:30 PM
Jefferson 1-5 Hillcrest 4-3 7:30 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 131 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Horn vs Duncanville. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Polytechnic 0-6 South Hills 2-4 4:00 PM
Kerens 3-2 Mildred 5-0 7:00 PM
Itasca 0-7 Rio Vista 5-1 7:00 PM
Pewitt 5-2 Rivercrest 2-5 7:00 PM
Hico 4-3 Coleman 1-5 7:00 PM
Cayuga 3-3 Crossroads 2-2 7:00 PM
Carlisle 4-3 Frankston 6-0 7:00 PM
Dawson 2-5 Valley Mills 5-3 7:00 PM
Bosqueville 6-2 Italy 1-6 7:00 PM
Boles 3-4 Como-Pickton 3-4 7:00 PM
Whitewright 3-4 Wolfe City 4-3 7:00 PM
Hamilton 4-2 Bangs 5-2 7:00 PM
De Leon 5-2 Ballinger 3-4 7:00 PM
Tioga 3-3 Alvord 6-2 7:00 PM
Goldthwaite 4-2 Wortham 1-6 7:00 PM
Meridian 1-5 Mart 3-4 7:00 PM
Hubbard 3-4 Frost 5-2 7:00 PM
Bowie 1-6 Cumby 3-3 7:00 PM
Clarksville 5-2 Linden-Kildare 0-7 7:00 PM
Maud 3-4 Celeste 1-7 7:00 PM
Santo 6-1 Muenster 5-2 7:00 PM
Era 4-2 Collinsville 6-1 7:00 PM
Lindsay 4-2 Chico 1-4 7:00 PM
Lone Oak 5-2 Grand Saline 4-2 7:00 PM
Dublin 0-6 Eastland 0-7 7:00 PM
Prairiland 3-2 Quitman 2-6 7:00 PM
Inspired Vision 1-5 Scurry-Rosser 2-5 7:00 PM
Clifton 5-2 Tolar 2-4 7:00 PM
Chisum 2-6 Harmony 2-5 7:00 PM
Trinity Christian Leadership 3-2 Rice 3-3 7:00 PM
Callisburg 3-4 Howe 2-5 7:00 PM
Gateway Charter Academy 0-5 Blooming Grove 1-6 7:00 PM
Westwood 6-0 Teague 2-4 7:00 PM
Peaster 6-1 Ponder 5-1 7:00 PM
Whitney 5-2 Mexia 1-6 7:00 PM
Boyd 3-2 Iowa Park 3-4 7:00 PM
Grandview 5-2 Maypearl 2-4 7:00 PM
Fairfield 7-0 Diboll 2-5 7:00 PM
Breckenridge 2-5 Comanche 3-4 7:00 PM
North Lamar 0-7 Spring Hill 1-6 7:00 PM
Van 5-2 Pittsburg 5-2 7:00 PM
Wills Point 1-5 Kemp 1-6 7:00 PM
Graham 4-2 Mineral Wells 3-4 7:00 PM
Venus 0-8 Glen Rose 2-5 7:00 PM
Gainesville 1-5 Krum 6-0 7:00 PM
Sunnyvale 6-1 Ford 7-0 7:00 PM
Farmersville 5-2 Van Alstyne 2-4 7:00 PM
China Spring 2-5 Gatesville 6-1 7:00 PM
Center 3-4 Brownsboro 1-6 7:00 PM
Brock 6-0 Burkburnett 0-6 7:00 PM
Eagle Mountain 5-2 Bridgeport 1-5 7:00 PM
Seguin 6-3 Wagner 3-4 7:00 PM
Liberty 1-7 Memorial 2-5 7:00 PM
White 4-4 Molina 0-7 7:00 PM
Midlothian 5-2 Tyler 3-5 7:00 PM
Wakeland 8-0 Lone Star 7-0 7:00 PM
Reedy 5-2 Heritage 1-6 7:00 PM
Mansfield Timberview 3-3 Grapevine 1-6 7:00 PM
Ryan 6-1 Denton 3-4 7:00 PM
Poteet 4-3 Midlothian Heritage 4-3 7:00 PM
West Mesquite 6-1 Creekview 7-0 7:00 PM
Cleburne 3-5 Highland Park 6-1 7:00 PM
Crandall 6-1 Ennis 3-4 7:00 PM
Centennial 3-4 Red Oak 4-2 7:00 PM
Corsicana 3-4 Kaufman 2-5 7:00 PM
Colleyville Heritage 4-2 Mansfield Summit 5-2 7:00 PM
Fossil Ridge 1-7 Brewer 5-2 7:00 PM
Granbury 2-5 Azle 1-7 7:00 PM
Terrell 7-0 Greenville 0-7 7:00 PM
Walnut Grove 7-0 Lovejoy 5-3 7:00 PM
Argyle 6-1 Burleson 3-4 7:00 PM
Aledo 7-0 Richland 6-3 7:00 PM
MacArthur 2-4 Pearce 2-4 7:00 PM
Plano 4-3 Plano East 1-6 7:00 PM
Lancaster 3-4 Mesquite 1-7 7:00 PM
Martin 0-5 South Grand Prairie 5-0-1 7:00 PM
Flower Mound 2-5 Marcus 3-4 7:00 PM
Richardson 4-3 Dallas Jesuit 3-4 7:00 PM
Rockwall-Heath 6-1 Longview 4-3 7:00 PM
Sachse 3-3 South Garland 0-5 7:00 PM
Timber Creek 0-6-1 Keller 3-5 7:00 PM
Tyler Legacy 2-6 Rockwall 3-4 7:00 PM
Horn 1-6 Duncanville 4-1 7:00 PM
Hebron 3-3 Lewisville 6-1 7:00 PM
Guyer 4-2 Little Elm 0-7 7:00 PM
Crowley 2-6 Mansfield Legacy 4-4 7:00 PM
Coppell 5-2 Braswell 2-5 7:00 PM
Sam Houston 4-8 Grand Prairie 2-5 7:00 PM
North Garland 1-6 Naaman Forest 4-3 7:00 PM
McKinney 2-5 Boyd 1-6 7:00 PM
Haltom 3-4 Bowie 5-2 7:00 PM
Skyline 1-5 Waxahachie 6-1 7:00 PM
Cedar Hill 5-3 DeSoto 4-3 7:00 PM
Byron Nelson 4-2 Northwest 2-6 7:00 PM
Southlake Carroll 7-0 Bell 5-2 7:00 PM
Braswell 2-5 North Crowley 6-1 7:00 PM
Princeton 5-2 Plano West 5-3 7:00 PM
Emerson 4-4 Melissa 6-1 7:00 PM
Southwest Christian 1-0 Fort Worth Christian 2-0 7:00 PM
Allen 7-0 Prosper 8-0 7:00 PM
Adamson 1-5 Spruce 2-4 7:15 PM
Jacksboro 2-4 Henrietta 2-3 7:30 PM
New Diana 3-4 Buffalo 3-4 7:30 PM
Valley View 0-7 Millsap 2-4 7:30 PM
Gunter 4-1 Blue Ridge 3-4 7:30 PM
A Plus Academy 3-4 Whitesboro 3-3 7:30 PM
Pilot Point 6-1 Pottsboro 7-1 7:30 PM
Rains 3-3 Malakoff 3-2 7:30 PM
Palmer 6-2 Life Oak Cliff 3-3 7:30 PM
Eustace 0-7 Commerce 5-1 7:30 PM
Roosevelt 3-4 Pinkston 2-3 7:30 PM
Lindale 6-1 Mabank 2-5 7:30 PM
North Dallas 3-3 Lincoln 3-1 7:30 PM
Lampasas 7-1 Stephenville 7-0 7:30 PM
Wilmer-Hutchins 1-5 Kimball 3-1 7:30 PM
Palestine 1-6 Kilgore 7-1 7:30 PM
Ranchview 2-3 Kennedale 4-3 7:30 PM
Sulphur Springs 6-1 Community 2-6 7:30 PM
Celina 7-0 Paris 5-2 7:30 PM
Lake Worth 1-6 Castleberry 3-3 7:30 PM
Carter 3-3 Conrad 1-4 7:30 PM
Aubrey 2-6 Lake Dallas 4-2 7:30 PM
Life Waxahachie 0-7 Alvarado 6-0 7:30 PM
Godley 2-5 Dunbar 2-4 7:30 PM
Ferris 2-5 Canton 6-1 7:30 PM
Bonham 0-7 Caddo Mills 5-3 7:30 PM
Hillsboro 2-5 Benbrook 4-3 7:30 PM
Rusk 2-5 Athens 5-2 7:30 PM
Denison 4-3 Anna 4-3 7:30 PM
North Forney 6-1 Royse City 5-3 7:30 PM
Southwest 3-5 Diamond Hill-Jarvis 1-6 8:00 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Saturday, October 25, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Saturday, October 25. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Trimble Tech 1-4 Arlington Heights 6-1 11:00 AM
Saginaw 3-2 North Side 2-5 7:30 PM
