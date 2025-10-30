Dallas Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 30-31, 2025
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, October 30
There are 151 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, October 30, and Friday, October 31, with many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see two top teams in Duncanville vs Mesquite face off for us to enjoy this exciting weekend.
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 30, 2025
There are eighteen games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, October 30, highlighted by North Crowley vs Mansfield. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Legacy School of Sport Sciences (0-4) vs Richland (6-4), 7:00 PM
Wilmer-Hutchins (1-6) vs North Dallas (3-3), 7:00 PM
North Mesquite (3-5) vs White (5-4), 7:00 PM
Lone Star (8-0) vs Lebanon Trail (4-4), 7:00 PM
Heritage (1-7) vs McKinney North (3-5), 7:00 PM
Brewer (6-2) vs Ryan (7-1), 7:00 PM
Birdville (4-4) vs Fossil Ridge (1-8), 7:00 PM
Pearce (3-4) vs Nimitz (0-6), 7:00 PM
Bowie (5-2) vs Lamar (2-3), 7:00 PM
Wylie (3-5) vs Lakeview Centennial (2-5), 7:00 PM
North Crowley (6-1) vs Mansfield (4-3), 7:00 PM
Prosper (8-1) vs Princeton (5-3), 7:00 PM
Spruce (3-4) vs Wilson (3-4), 7:15 PM
Western Hills (2-4) vs Southwest (4-5), 7:30 PM
Lincoln (3-1) vs Roosevelt (3-5), 7:30 PM
Mansfield Summit (5-3) vs Everman (1-7), 7:30 PM
Anna (5-3) vs Memorial (2-6), 7:30 PM
Lindsay (5-2) vs Santo (6-2), 8:00 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31, 2025
There are 133 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, October 31, highlighted by Azle vs Aledo. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Grapeland (5-3) vs Tenaha (1-8), 7:00 PM
Hamilton (5-2) vs Hico (5-3), 7:00 PM
Italy (1-7) vs Itasca (0-7), 7:00 PM
Frankston (7-0) vs Crossroads (2-2), 7:00 PM
Honey Grove (7-1) vs Cooper (5-4), 7:00 PM
Rio Vista (5-1) vs Dawson (2-6), 7:00 PM
Kerens (3-3) vs Cayuga (3-3), 7:00 PM
Trenton (1-6) vs Tom Bean (7-2), 7:00 PM
Mildred (6-0) vs Carlisle (4-4), 7:00 PM
Rivercrest (2-5) vs Boles (3-4), 7:00 PM
Nocona (2-6) vs Whitewright (3-4), 7:00 PM
Wolfe City (4-3) vs Tioga (3-3), 7:00 PM
Bangs (5-3) vs De Leon (6-2), 7:00 PM
Alba-Golden (1-5) vs Pewitt (5-2), 7:00 PM
Harmony (3-5) vs Lone Oak (5-3), 7:00 PM
Inspired Vision (1-6) vs Gateway Charter Academy (0-6), 7:00 PM
Grand Saline (5-2) vs Prairiland (3-2), 7:00 PM
Clifton (6-2) vs Dublin (1-6), 7:00 PM
Edgewood (5-2) vs Chisum (2-7), 7:00 PM
Scurry-Rosser (3-5) vs Trinity Christian Leadership (3-2), 7:00 PM
Tolar (2-5) vs Brady (5-2), 7:00 PM
Rice (3-3) vs Blooming Grove (2-6), 7:00 PM
Peaster (6-2) vs Boyd (3-2), 7:00 PM
Paradise (7-1) vs Ponder (6-1), 7:00 PM
Mexia (1-6) vs Maypearl (2-5), 7:00 PM
Huntington (1-7) vs Teague (3-4), 7:00 PM
Groesbeck (2-6) vs Whitney (5-2), 7:00 PM
West (6-1) vs Grandview (6-2), 7:00 PM
Fairfield (8-0) vs Westwood (6-1), 7:00 PM
Comanche (3-4) vs Texas Leadership Charter Academy (0-8), 7:00 PM
Van (5-3) vs North Lamar (0-8), 7:00 PM
Wills Point (1-5) vs Sunnyvale (7-1), 7:00 PM
Decatur (6-2) vs Springtown (9-0), 7:00 PM
Godley (2-5) vs Venus (0-9), 7:00 PM
Sanger (5-2) vs Gainesville (1-6), 7:00 PM
Kemp (1-6) vs Ferris (2-6), 7:00 PM
Krum (7-0) vs Farmersville (5-2), 7:00 PM
Dunbar (2-4) vs Hillsboro (2-5), 7:00 PM
China Spring (2-6) vs Lorena (3-5), 7:00 PM
Brownsboro (1-6) vs Bullard (3-4), 7:00 PM
Graham (5-2) vs Brock (7-0), 7:00 PM
Bridgeport (1-6) vs Burkburnett (0-7), 7:00 PM
Sherman (1-6) vs Wakeland (8-1), 7:00 PM
Newman Smith (6-2) vs West Mesquite (7-1), 7:00 PM
Molina (0-8) vs Turner (3-4), 7:00 PM
Red Oak (4-2) vs Midlothian (6-2), 7:00 PM
Highland Park (7-1) vs Centennial (3-4), 7:00 PM
Highlands (1-7) vs Sam Houston (4-8), 7:00 PM
Greenville (0-7) vs Kaufman (2-6), 7:00 PM
Frisco (5-2) vs Reedy (6-2), 7:00 PM
Denton (3-5) vs Granbury (2-5), 7:00 PM
Joshua (3-4) vs Cleburne (3-6), 7:00 PM
Lovejoy (5-3) vs Denison (4-4), 7:00 PM
Midlothian Heritage (5-3) vs Corsicana (4-4), 7:00 PM
Burleson (3-5) vs Colleyville Heritage (5-2), 7:00 PM
Terrell (7-0) vs Crandall (6-2), 7:00 PM
The Colony (4-4) vs Mansfield Timberview (4-3), 7:00 PM
Grapevine (1-7) vs Argyle (7-1), 7:00 PM
Azle (1-7) vs Aledo (8-0), 7:00 PM
Sunset (3-5) vs Adams (1-7), 7:00 PM
Prosper Rock Hill (4-3) vs Plano (4-3), 7:00 PM
Duncanville (5-1) vs Mesquite (1-8), 7:00 PM
Plano East (1-6) vs McKinney (3-5), 7:00 PM
Martin (0-6) vs Sam Houston (4-8), 7:00 PM
Lake Ridge (6-2) vs Mansfield Legacy (4-5), 7:00 PM
Marcus (4-4) vs Little Elm (0-8), 7:00 PM
Rockwall (3-4) vs Rockwall-Heath (6-2), 7:00 PM
Naaman Forest (4-4) vs Sachse (4-3), 7:00 PM
DeSoto (5-3) vs Skyline (1-6), 7:00 PM
Eaton (3-3) vs Timber Creek (0-7-1), 7:00 PM
Forney (6-2) vs Tyler Legacy (2-6), 7:00 PM
Irving (2-5) vs MacArthur (2-5), 7:00 PM
Haltom (3-4) vs South Grand Prairie (6-0-1), 7:00 PM
Lewisville (7-1) vs Guyer (5-2), 7:00 PM
Flower Mound (2-6) vs Coppell (6-2), 7:00 PM
Rowlett (2-3) vs North Garland (2-6), 7:00 PM
Waxahachie (7-1) vs Lancaster (4-4), 7:00 PM
Dallas Jesuit (3-5) vs Berkner (6-2), 7:00 PM
Weatherford (1-8) vs Boswell (3-3), 7:00 PM
Grand Prairie (2-5) vs Arlington (5-3), 7:00 PM
Garland (3-4) vs Wylie East (8-0), 7:00 PM
Horn (1-7) vs Cedar Hill (5-4), 7:00 PM
Bell (5-3) vs Byron Nelson (5-2), 7:00 PM
Braswell (2-6) vs Hebron (3-4), 7:00 PM
Northwest (2-7) vs Trinity (6-2), 7:00 PM
Boyd (1-7) vs Allen (8-0), 7:00 PM
Melissa (7-1) vs Walnut Grove (7-0), 7:00 PM
Keller Central (5-3) vs Southlake Carroll (8-0), 7:00 PM
All Saints Episcopal (3-2) vs Fort Worth Christian (2-0), 7:00 PM
Leonard (4-3) vs Bells (4-4), 7:30 PM
Millsap (3-4) vs City View (6-2), 7:30 PM
Valley View (0-8) vs Jacksboro (3-4), 7:30 PM
Van Vleck (1-6) vs Rice (3-3), 7:30 PM
Buffalo (3-5) vs West Rusk (6-2), 7:30 PM
Elkhart (1-7) vs Winona (1-8), 7:30 PM
Blue Ridge (3-5) vs Callisburg (3-4), 7:30 PM
Whitesboro (4-3) vs Pilot Point (6-1), 7:30 PM
Malakoff (4-2) vs Mt. Vernon (4-3), 7:30 PM
Madison (1-4) vs Palmer (6-2), 7:30 PM
Mineola (2-6) vs Eustace (0-7), 7:30 PM
Commerce (5-1) vs Rains (3-4), 7:30 PM
Life Oak Cliff (3-3) vs A Plus Academy (3-5), 7:30 PM
Mabank (2-5) vs Palestine (1-6), 7:30 PM
Ranchview (2-3) vs Life Waxahachie (0-8), 7:30 PM
Lake Dallas (4-3) vs Sulphur Springs (7-1), 7:30 PM
Kennedale (4-3) vs Lake Worth (1-7), 7:30 PM
Kimball (4-1) vs Conrad (1-5), 7:30 PM
Community (2-7) vs Celina (8-0), 7:30 PM
Diamond Hill-Jarvis (1-7) vs Carter-Riverside (2-6), 7:30 PM
Pinkston (3-3) vs Carter (4-3), 7:30 PM
Stephenville (8-0) vs Brownwood (5-3), 7:30 PM
Frisco Panther Creek (6-1) vs Aubrey (3-6), 7:30 PM
Alvarado (7-0) vs Kennedale (4-3), 7:30 PM
Castleberry (4-3) vs Alvarado (7-0), 7:30 PM
Mineral Wells (3-5) vs Eagle Mountain (6-2), 7:30 PM
Canton (7-1) vs Ford (7-1), 7:30 PM
Van Alstyne (2-4) vs Bonham (0-8), 7:30 PM
Benbrook (4-3) vs Glen Rose (3-5), 7:30 PM
Athens (5-2) vs Center (3-4), 7:30 PM
South Hills (2-4) vs Saginaw (3-2), 7:30 PM
Paschal (4-3) vs Trimble Tech (1-4), 7:30 PM
North Side (2-5) vs Wyatt (5-2), 7:30 PM
Seagoville (2-4) vs Jefferson (1-6), 7:30 PM
Samuell (5-2) vs South Oak Cliff (7-1), 7:30 PM
Longview (5-3) vs North Forney (7-1), 7:30 PM
Meridian (1-6) vs Goldthwaite (5-2), 8:00 PM
Mart (4-4) vs Frost (5-2), 8:00 PM
Wortham (1-7) vs Chilton (7-1), 8:00 PM
Bremond (7-0) vs Hubbard (3-4), 8:00 PM
Cumby (3-3) vs Maud (4-4), 8:00 PM
Detroit (3-4) vs Clarksville (6-2), 8:00 PM
Collinsville (7-1) vs Muenster (6-2), 8:00 PM
Chico (1-5) vs Era (4-3), 8:00 PM
