Dallas Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, September 11
There are 169 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, September 11, Friday, September 12, and Saturday, September 13, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see two top teams in North Crowley and Guyer kick off on Friday during this exciting weekend.
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are 21 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, September 11. There are 5 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Fossil Ridge vs Ryan. . You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Life Oak Cliff (1-1) vs All Saints Episcopal (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Ranchview (0-1) vs North Dallas (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hillcrest (0-2) vs Western Hills (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Southwest (1-1) vs Frisco Panther Creek (2-0) at 7:00 PM
White (1-1) vs Turner (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Liberty (0-2) vs Lovejoy (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Molina (0-2) vs West Mesquite (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Wakeland (2-0) vs Lebanon Trail (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Fossil Ridge (1-1) vs Ryan (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Kemp (0-2) vs Samuell (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Burleson (2-0) vs Seguin (2-0) at 7:00 PM
North Mesquite (0-2) vs Adams (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Plano (1-0) vs McKinney (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Lewisville (2-0) vs Rockwall (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Crandall (2-0) vs Irving (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Nimitz (0-1) vs Grand Prairie (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Bell (2-0) vs Timber Creek (0-1-1) at 7:00 PM
Mineral Wells (1-1) vs Eastern Hills (1-2) at 7:30 PM
Western Hills (0-0) vs Hillcrest (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Chisholm Trail (1-1) vs Wyatt (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 146 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, September 12. There are 17 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Miller vs DeSoto. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Weatherford (0-0) vs Arlington (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Frankston (2-0) vs Grapeland (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Crossroads (0-0) vs Bishop Gorman (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Itasca (0-2) vs Cayuga (0-1) at 7:00 PM
De Leon (1-1) vs Valley Mills (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Whitewright (1-1) vs Boles (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Ore City (1-1) vs Alba-Golden (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Wortham (0-2) vs Leon (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Bosqueville (2-0) vs Meridian (0-1) at 7:00 PM
CenTex Sports Association (0-0) vs Frost (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Hubbard (2-0) vs Colmesneil (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Trenton (1-0) vs Detroit (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Cumby (0-2) vs Como-Pickton (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Celeste (0-2) vs Wolfe City (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Bruceville-Eddy (1-1) vs Santo (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Era (1-0) vs Roscoe (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Hico (1-1) vs Cross Plains (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Chico (1-0) vs Munday (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Windthorst (1-1) vs Muenster (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Alvord (1-1) vs Archer City (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Boyd (2-0) vs Henrietta (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Gateway Charter Academy (0-1) vs Newman International Academy (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Tioga (0-1) vs Edgewood (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Anson (2-0) vs Dublin (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Tolar (1-1) vs Millsap (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Italy (1-1) vs Clifton (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Chisum (1-1) vs Cooper (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Legacy (0-2) vs Trinity Christian Leadership (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Collinsville (2-0) vs Callisburg (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Blooming Grove (0-2) vs Mildred (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Winnsboro (2-0) vs Honey Grove (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Timpson (1-1) vs Westwood (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Pilot Point (2-0) vs Lindsay (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Jacksboro (0-2) vs Peaster (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Rio Vista (2-0) vs Florence (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Eustace (0-2) vs Rice (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Eastland (0-2) vs Comanche (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Buffalo (1-1) vs Shepherd (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Malakoff (1-1) vs Madisonville (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Kennedale (1-1) vs Springtown (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Lake Worth (0-2) vs Krum (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Wills Point (0-1) vs Mabank (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Liberty Christian (0-1) vs Decatur (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Carter-Riverside (0-2) vs Inspired Vision (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Robinson (2-0) vs Alvarado (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Graham (1-1) vs Whitesboro (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Stephenville (2-0) vs Godley (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Brownwood (0-2) vs Glen Rose (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Gainesville (0-1) vs Ponder (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Ford (2-0) vs Spring Hill (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Ferris (1-1) vs Teague (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Farmersville (2-0) vs Commerce (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Connally (2-0) vs Grandview (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Canton (2-0) vs North Lamar (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Caddo Mills (2-0) vs Sunnyvale (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Fairfield (2-0) vs Brownsboro (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Bridgeport (0-2) vs Castleberry (1-1) at 7:00 PM
South Hills (0-2) vs Trimble Tech (0-0) at 7:00 PM
Dunbar (1-1) vs Memorial (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Kaufman (2-0) vs Lake Dallas (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Lone Star (2-0) vs McKinney North (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Denton (1-1) vs Richland (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Wilson (0-2) vs Poteet (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Sunset (2-0) vs Creekview (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Frisco (1-0) vs Centennial (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Centennial (1-1) vs Ennis (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Corsicana (1-1) vs Hallsville (0-2) at 7:00 PM
The Colony (1-1) vs Colleyville Heritage (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Birdville (1-1) vs Granbury (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Terrell (2-0) vs Mt. Pleasant (0-2) at 7:00 PM
University (1-1) vs China Spring (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Sam Houston (1-1) vs Victoria West (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Waco (0-2) vs Cleburne (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Mansfield Timberview (0-1) vs Argyle (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Brewer (2-0) vs Aledo (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Richardson (1-1) vs Lake Ridge (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Lake Highlands (1-1) vs Flower Mound (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Mansfield (1-1) vs Martin (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Marcus (1-1) vs Pearce (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Miller (0-2) vs DeSoto (0-2) at 7:00 PM
MacArthur (0-2) vs Sam Houston (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Dallas Jesuit (0-2) vs Highland Park (1-1) at 7:00 PM
San Juan Hills (3-0) vs Rockwall-Heath (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Rowlett (0-1) vs South Garland (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Mansfield Legacy (2-0) vs South Grand Prairie (0-0-1) at 7:00 PM
Lamar (0-1) vs Horn (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Lancaster (0-2) vs Hebron (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Garland (0-1) vs Sachse (0-1) at 7:00 PM
Northwest (1-1) vs Keller (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Boyd (1-1) vs Plano West (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Bowie (1-1) vs Coppell (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Haltom (0-2) vs Boswell (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Forney (2-0) vs Waxahachie (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Berkner (1-1) vs Little Elm (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Wylie (0-2) vs North Garland (0-2) at 7:00 PM
Lakeview Centennial (0-2) vs Wylie East (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Red Oak (1-0) vs Cedar Hill (1-2) at 7:00 PM
Braswell (0-2) vs Royse City (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Keller Central (2-0) vs Trinity (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Prosper Rock Hill (1-0) vs Allen (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Southlake Carroll (2-0) vs Byron Nelson (1-1) at 7:00 PM
North Crowley (2-0) vs Guyer (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Plano East (0-2) vs Princeton (2-0) at 7:00 PM
Melissa (0-1) vs Memorial (1-1) at 7:00 PM
Trinity Valley (0-0) vs Fort Worth Christian (1-0) at 7:00 PM
Hamilton (2-0) vs Crawford (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Dawson (0-2) vs Rosebud-Lott (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Big Sandy (0-1) vs Lone Oak (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Clarksville (2-0) vs Rivercrest (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Rains (1-1) vs Grand Saline (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Kerens (0-1) vs Elkhart (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Prairiland (2-0) vs Leonard (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Tom Bean (2-0) vs Valley View (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Palmer (2-0) vs Scurry-Rosser (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Maypearl (1-1) vs Cameron Yoe (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Southwest (1-1) vs Venus (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Trinity Christian (0-1) vs Life Waxahachie (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Van (2-0) vs Lindale (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Whitney (1-1) vs Hillsboro (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Van Alstyne (1-0) vs Paris (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Southwest Christian (0-0) vs Venus (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Diamond Hill-Jarvis (1-1) vs Conrad (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Sanger (1-1) vs Community (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Celina (2-0) vs Gunter (1-0) at 7:30 PM
Carter (0-2) vs Pine Tree (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Eagle Mountain (1-1) vs Paradise (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Sulphur Springs (2-0) vs Bullard (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Brock (2-0) vs Aubrey (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Bonham (0-2) vs Blue Ridge (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Athens (1-1) vs Palestine (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Polytechnic (0-2) vs Saginaw (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Pinkston (0-1) vs McCallum (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Midlothian (1-1) vs Kimball (1-0) at 7:30 PM
A Plus Academy (1-1) vs Jefferson (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Joshua (1-1) vs Greenville (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Grapevine (1-1) vs Everman (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Seagoville (1-1) vs Tyler (0-2) at 7:30 PM
Wilmer-Hutchins (0-2) vs Spruce (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Prestonwood Christian (0-0) vs Bastrop (2-0) at 7:30 PM
North Side (1-1) vs Arlington Heights (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Adamson (1-1) vs Roosevelt (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Longview (2-0) vs South Oak Cliff (1-1) at 7:30 PM
Crowley (0-2) vs Skyline (0-1) at 7:30 PM
Mesquite (1-2) vs North Forney (2-0) at 7:30 PM
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are two games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Saturday, September 13. The final game, Bishop McGuinness vs Bishop Lynch, starts at 4:30 PM. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Madison (1-1) vs Lincoln (1-0) at 10:00 AM
Bishop McGuinness (2-0) vs Bishop Lynch (0-0) at 4:30 PM
