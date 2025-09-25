Dallas Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-27, 2025
Get Dallas area schedules and scores as the 2025 Texas high school football season continues Thursday, September 25
There are 152 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, September 25, Friday, September 26, and Saturday, September 27, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. We get a chance to see two top teams in Frisco Panther Creek and Celina face off for us to enjoy this exciting weekend.
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Thursday, September 25, highlighted by Adamson vs South Oak Cliff. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Wolfe City (1-2) vs Timpson (1-2)
Spring Hill (1-3) vs Grandview (3-1)
Ranchview (1-2) vs Bridgeport (1-3)
Lone Star (4-0) vs Heritage (1-2)
Grapevine (1-3) vs Mansfield Summit (2-1)
North Mesquite (1-3) vs Creekview (3-0)
The Colony (2-2) vs Seguin (5-0)
Lakeview Centennial (1-3) vs Sachse (1-2)
Carroll (1-3) vs Timber Creek (0-3-1)
Dallas Jesuit (0-3) vs Irving (1-1)
Garland (1-2) vs Naaman Forest (2-1)
Adamson (1-2) vs South Oak Cliff (3-1)
Turner (1-1) vs Adams (1-3)
Springtown (4-0) vs Southwest (2-3)
Polytechnic (0-2) vs Trimble Tech (0-2)
Chisholm Trail (2-2) vs Arlington Heights (3-0)
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 132 games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by Skyline vs Duncanville. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Weatherford (3-1) vs Crowley (1-3)
Grapeland (2-2) vs Overton (3-1)
Groveton (1-3) vs Frankston (4-0)
De Leon (3-1) vs Muenster (2-2)
Moody (2-2) vs Mildred (4-0)
Cooper (2-3) vs Pewitt (3-1)
San Saba (2-2) vs Hamilton (3-1)
Trenton (1-2) vs Tioga (1-2)
Italy (1-3) vs Valley Mills (3-1)
Bosqueville (4-0) vs Itasca (0-4)
Honey Grove (3-1) vs Boles (2-2)
Tom Bean (4-0) vs Whitewright (3-1)
Axtell (3-0) vs Dawson (0-4)
Nocona (1-3) vs Alvord (2-2)
Alba-Golden (1-2) vs Como-Pickton (2-1)
Inspired Vision (1-2) vs Cayuga (2-1)
Wortham (0-3) vs Frost (3-0)
Meridian (0-2) vs Hubbard (3-0)
Detroit (1-2) vs Maud (0-4)
Clarksville (3-1) vs Bowie (0-4)
Linden-Kildare (0-4) vs Celeste (0-4)
Coleman (1-3) vs Collinsville (3-1)
Millsap (1-2) vs Santo (4-0)
Gateway Charter Academy (0-2) vs Crossroads (1-1)
Lake Country Christian (0-2) vs New Boston (2-1)
Scurry-Rosser (0-4) vs Kerens (2-1)
Chisum (1-3) vs Lone Oak (2-2)
Trinity Christian Leadership (0-2) vs Venus (0-4)
Leonard (1-2) vs Callisburg (2-2)
Blooming Grove (0-4) vs Clifton (3-1)
Ponder (3-0) vs Boyd (3-0)
Peaster (4-0) vs Bowie (2-2)
Paradise (3-1) vs Vernon (2-1)
Hico (3-1) vs Florence (0-4)
Comanche (2-2) vs Early (1-3)
Breckenridge (1-3) vs Tolar (1-2)
Pleasant Grove (2-1) vs Sunnyvale (4-0)
Rice (1-2) vs Kemp (1-3)
Ferris (1-3) vs Castleberry (3-1)
Carter-Riverside (1-3) vs Decatur (2-2)
Lake Worth (0-4) vs Graham (2-2)
Godley (1-3) vs Mineral Wells (2-2)
Glen Rose (0-4) vs Alvarado (3-0)
Ford (4-0) vs North Lamar (0-4)
Gainesville (0-2) vs Farmersville (3-1)
Krum (3-0) vs Caddo Mills (3-1)
Brownsboro (1-3) vs Van (2-2)
White (3-1) vs West Mesquite (3-1)
Molina (0-4) vs Newman Smith (1-2)
Wakeland (4-0) vs McKinney North (1-3)
Independence (0-4) vs Liberty (0-4)
Joshua (2-1) vs Midlothian (3-1)
Highland Park (3-1) vs Tyler (1-3)
Ryan (3-0) vs Granbury (2-2)
Midlothian Heritage (2-2) vs Ennis (2-2)
Poteet (1-3) vs Greenville (0-4)
Sherman (0-3) vs Centennial (2-2)
Cleburne (3-1) vs Centennial (1-3)
Corsicana (2-2) vs Crandall (4-0)
Birdville (2-2) vs Richland (3-2)
Sam Houston (1-5) vs Brackenridge (1-3)
Brewer (2-2) vs Azle (0-3)
Kaufman (2-2) vs Terrell (4-0)
Argyle (2-1) vs Colleyville Heritage (2-1)
Fossil Ridge (1-3) vs Aledo (4-0)
Prosper Rock Hill (1-2) vs Plano West (4-0)
Nimitz (0-2) vs MacArthur (1-2)
Marcus (2-1) vs Lewisville (3-0)
Rockwall (2-2) vs Royse City (4-0)
Skyline (0-3) vs Duncanville (1-1)
Tyler Legacy (2-2) vs Rockwall-Heath (3-1)
Mesquite (1-4) vs Horn (0-4)
Lamar (1-1) vs Haltom (0-4)
Flower Mound (1-2) vs Guyer (1-2)
Coppell (2-1) vs Hebron (1-2)
Grand Prairie (1-3) vs Martin (0-2)
Sam Houston (1-5) vs Bowie (2-2)
Boswell (2-1) vs Mansfield (1-2)
Waxahachie (4-0) vs DeSoto (2-2)
Richardson (1-2) vs Berkner (2-1)
Bell (4-0) vs Eaton (2-1)
Weatherford (1-3) vs Crowley (1-3)
Arlington (5-0) vs South Grand Prairie (2-0-1)
Wylie (2-2) vs South Garland (0-2)
Wylie East (3-0) vs North Garland (0-4)
Lancaster (2-2) vs Cedar Hill (3-2)
Braswell (0-3) vs Little Elm (0-3)
Byron Nelson (1-2) vs Trinity (3-1)
McKinney (1-2) vs Allen (4-0)
North Crowley (3-1) vs Mansfield Legacy (2-2)
Plano (2-1) vs Princeton (4-0)
Keller (2-2) vs Keller Central (3-1)
St. Joseph (3-0) vs Fort Worth Christian (2-0)
Plano East (0-4) vs Prosper (4-0)
Edgewood (2-2) vs Prairiland (2-1)
Era (3-0) vs Valley View (0-4)
Elkhart (1-3) vs West Rusk (3-1)
Maypearl (2-2) vs Troy (2-2)
Madison (1-1) vs Pilot Point (3-1)
Whitney (3-1) vs Little River Academy (1-3)
Life Oak Cliff (3-1) vs Pottsboro (3-1)
McGregor (0-4) vs Fairfield (4-0)
Eustace (0-4) vs Rains (2-2)
Commerce (3-1) vs Winnsboro (4-0)
Palmer (4-0) vs A Plus Academy (3-1)
Western Hills (1-2) vs Eastern Hills (2-3)
Pinkston (0-2) vs Lincoln (1-0)
Lake Dallas (3-1) vs Paris (3-0)
Roosevelt (2-2) vs Kimball (1-1)
Dallas Christian (0-0) vs Pittsburg (3-1)
La Vega (3-1) vs Stephenville (4-0)
Robinson (3-1) vs Hillsboro (1-3)
Trinity Leadership School (1-0) vs Venus (0-4)
Henderson (2-1) vs Palestine (1-3)
Wills Point (0-3) vs Life Waxahachie (0-4)
Frisco Panther Creek (4-0) vs Celina (4-0)
Western Hills (0-2) vs Eastern Hills (2-3)
Conrad (1-2) vs Wilmer-Hutchins (1-3)
Carter (1-3) vs North Dallas (2-1)
Aubrey (1-3) vs Sulphur Springs (4-0)
Kennedale (1-3) vs Dunbar (1-2)
China Spring (1-3) vs Brownwood (1-3)
Canton (4-0) vs Rusk (0-4)
Bullard (1-3) vs Teague (2-1)
Sanger (2-1) vs Bonham (0-4)
Connally (2-2) vs Athens (3-1)
Mansfield Timberview (0-2) vs Everman (1-3)
Samuell (3-1) vs Seagoville (1-2)
Spruce (1-3) vs Hillcrest (3-2)
Wilson (0-3) vs Jefferson (1-2)
Forney (3-1) vs North Forney (4-0)
Melissa (3-1) vs Anna (2-1)
Dallas High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 27, 2025
There are four games scheduled across the Dallas metro area on Saturday, September 27. The final game, Lindsay vs Dublin, starts at 7:30 p.m. You can follow every game on our Dallas Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Saginaw (0-1) vs Wyatt (2-1)
South Hills (1-2) vs Paschal (2-0)
Lindsay (4-0) vs Dublin (0-4)
Burkburnett (0-4) vs Jacksboro (0-4)
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.