High School on SI Texas High School Football Rankings, Sept. 10
The High School on SI/SB Live Week Texas high school football Week 2 poll had a few changes. There was only one change among the top 25 in terms of a team dropping out. However, a few teams dropped after losses. Check out how we thought of the top teams in the state stack up.
TEXAS PRESEASON POLL | WEEK 1 POLL
1. Fort Worth North Crowley (2-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Beat DeSoto, 36-27
What to know: North Crowley had another close game and overcame an early deficit to beat DeSoto. It hasn’t been pretty either week, but as Ric Flair once said ‘To Be The Man, You Got to Beat the Man.” So, keeping the Panthers at No. 1 until a result says otherwise.
Up next: at Denton Guyer, Sept. 12.
2. Duncanville (1-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Beat Dallas South Oak Cliff, 35-28
What to know: After losing Gatorade Player of the Year Keelon Russell, the Panthers needed a new QB 1. Maximus The Great Denson — yes, that’s his real name — tossed for 3 touchdowns and added 97 yards on the ground.
Up next: at Waxahachie, Sept. 19
3. Southlake Carroll (2-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Beat Carrollton Hebron, 35-7
What to know: The Dragons start District 4-6A play facing the Bobcats. QB Angelo Renda has a QB rating of 133.8 after two games.
Up next: at Trophy Club Byron Nelson, Sept. 12
4. Allen (2-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Beat Cedar Hill, 38-0
What to know: The 38-0 win last week came in only 2 quarters of play as the weather led to the game being called early.
Up next: vs. Prosper Rock Hill, Sept. 12
5. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (2-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Beat Alief Elsik, 64-6
What to know: The Lions have 5 different players who have at least 1 receiving TD this year.
Up next: vs. Fort Bend Travis, Sept. 12
6. Austin Lake Travis (2-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: beat Rockwall, 28-20
What to know: Vann Hopping ran for 223 yards and 3 TDs and caught a TD as well.
Up next: vs. Midland Legacy, Sept. 12
7. Humble Atascocita (2-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Beat Katy, 52-33
What to know: QB Cardae Mack accounted for 6 TDs as the Eagles beat Katy again.
Up next: vs. Austin Westlake, Sept. 12
8. Euless Trinity (2-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: beat Midland Legacy, 28-16
What to know: Safety-turned-running back Keondre Dixon ran for 2 scores to help the Trojans win their home opener.
Up next: vs. Keller Central, Sept. 12
9. Celina (2-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: beat Waco La Vega, 36-7
What to know: The severe weather last Friday led to the game being pushed back a day between state finalists last year.
Up next: at Gunter, Sept. 12
10. Aledo (2-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: beat Lancaster, 18-0
What to know: After Lancaster gave North Crowley problems in Week 1, they kept Aledo in check and trailed only 8-0 at halftime.
Up next: vs. Fort Worth Brewer, Sept. 12
11. Dallas South Oak Cliff (1-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Lost to Duncanville, 35-28
What to know: The Golden Bears lost a close game to a Class 6A Division I power. Now, they play at Longview, which was in the Class 6A Division II semifinals last year.
Up next: vs. Longview, Sept. 12
12. Prosper (2-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Beat Rockwall-Heath, 45-27
What to know: A week after throwing for 334 yards, QB Braden Imhoff threw 403 yards and 2 TDs in a Week 2 win.
Up next: at McKinney Boyd, Sept. 19
13. Austin Westlake (1-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Beat San Benito, 66-0
What to know: RB Sebastian Henault scored three touchdowns, all 1-yard runs, in a bounce-back win.
Up next: at Humble Atascocita, Sept. 12
14. Humble Summer Creek (2-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Beat Houston Lamar, 58-14
What to know: Flower Mound transfer Noah Spinks threw for 286 yards and 5 TDs for the Bulldogs.
Up next: at Spring, Sept. 11
15. Galena Park North Shore (1-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Beat Crowley, 43-0
What to know: QB Kaleb Maryland threw for four touchdowns and had a QB rating of 138.2 in a win last week.
Up next: at Spring Westfield, Sept. 12
16. Dripping Springs (2-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Beat San Antonio Wagner, 55-0
What to know: QB Chase Ames has completed 68% of his passes and has 450 yards and 7 TDs in 2 games.
Up next: vs. Killeen Harker Heights, Sept. 12
17. Austin Vandegrift (1-1)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Beat Cedar Park, 35-14
What to know: Air Force pledge Brock Chilton had 11 catches for 135 yards and 2 TDs in a win against Cedar Park.
Up next: vs. Round Rock Stony Point, Sept. 12
18. Carthage (1-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Idle
What to know: Bulldogs carry a 15-game winning streak into the matchup on Friday. Carthage has won the past 7 against Liberty-Eylau.
Up next: vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, Sept. 12
19. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (1-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to San Antonio Brennan, 30-21
What to know: The Rangers gave up five sacks in the loss to Brennan last week.
Up next: vs. San Antonio Madison, Sept. 12
20. Denton Billy Ryan (2-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Beat Mansfield Timberview, 20-12
What to know: John Catlin Jr. blocked two extra points and created 2 turnovers, an INT and a fumble recovery in a defensive battle.
Up next: vs. Keller Fossil Ridge, Sept. 11
21. Iowa Colony (2-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Beat Crosby, 42-17
What to know: After scoring 41 points in Week 1, the Pioneers tallied 42 last week. QB Carson White threw for 3 TDs and ran for 2 TDs in the win.
Up next: at Alief Elsik, Sept. 12
22. Brenham (2-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Beat Houston Sterling, 49-8
What to know: Sophomore running back CJ Glover made the most of his 9 carries by scoring 4 TDs last week vs. the Raiders
Up next: vs. Bryan, Sept. 12
23. Dickinson (2-0)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Beat Sheldon C.E. King, 47-40
What to know: Ja’Marion Payne scored a 1-yard touchdown with 1:10 left to help the Gators rally in the second half after giving up 33 points in the first half.
Up next: at Cy-Fair, Sept. 12
24. Denton Guyer (1-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Beat Arlington Martin, 41-21
What to know: Senior Kaedyn Cobbs ran for 109 yards and 4 TDs in a win against Martin last week. A tough test looms this week, hosting the defending Class 6A Division I champs.
Up next: vs. North Crowley, Sept. 12
25. Fort Bend Ridge Point (2-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Beat Fulshear, 34-10
What to know: LB Dyllon Bennett had 14 tackles, forced a fumble and recovered a fumble in last week’s win.
Up next: vs. Cypress Bridgeland, Sept. 11
Dropped out: Argyle Liberty Christian,
Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Anna, Argyle Liberty Christian, Canyon West Plains; Cibolo Steele; Coppell; Frisco Lone Star; Gunter, La Porte, Longview; Pearland; Texarkana, Texas; Texarkana Pleasant Grove; The Woodlands