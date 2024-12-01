High School

DeSoto vs. Willis: Live score, updates from Texas high school football playoffs

Defending state champion Desoto hopes to end Willis' perfect season for a second straight year

Willis enters Saturday's game with defending Texas 6A-2 champion DeSoto 12-0.
A finalist in the UIL Texas 6A D2 Regional final will be decided when Willis hosts DeSoto in Montgomery County.

The winner will take on Longview, which earlier in the day defeated Klein Collins, 42-28.

DeSoto, winners of two 6A-D2 titles in 2016, 2022 and 2023, played Willis only once before Saturday night, a 65-31 victory which ended the perfect season of the Wildcats as five different Eagles rushed for touchdowns including then junior and now senior Deondrae Riden who had 20 carries for 147 yards that night en route to a 1,000-yard season. The Eagles went 16-0 last season, piling up a remarkable 839 points, including a 74-14 win over Summer Creek in the state finals.

Riden, a Texas A&M recruit, has been even better as a senior with 1,626 yards and 23 touchdowns in 12 games, including a career-high 300 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 51-17 win over Wylie East.

Willis (12-0) is hoping history doesn't repeat as the Wildcats enter perfect, having scored more than 60 points in seven wins, topped off with a 77-0 win over Cleveland. They had a tougher time in last week's regional quarterfinal win, 28-24 over Tomball.

The Wildcats' high-powered passing game is led by senior Jack Emerson who has completed a phenominal 75 percent of his passes (216 of 286) for 3,649 yards and 46 touchdowns against six interceptions.

He's blessed with two 1,000-yard receivers in junior J Bishop Jr. (74 catches, 1,433 yards, 16 TDs) and senior J. Mickens (55, 1,006, 11).

Follow along below for live updates for this 6A-2 regional final, which starts at 7 p.m. CT.

Desoto vs. Willis state 6A-2 regional semifinals game live updates

1ST QUARTER

WILLIS STRIKES FIRST! Jack Emerson complets short out to Ole Miss commit Jermaine Bishop for 37-yard touchdown. Willis 7, DeSoto 0. 9:14 1Q.

WILLIS, EMERSON STRIKES TWICE! Wow, talk about fast start. Emerson 71-yard bomb to Jalen Mickens. Just like that, defending champs are down two scores. Willis 14, DeSoto 0. 6:29 1Q.

