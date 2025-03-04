Duncanville vs. Allen: Live score, updates from Texas high school 6A Division I basketball playoffs
HOW TO WATCH ALLEN (34-1) vs. DUNCANVILLE (25-7)
What: UIL Class 6A Division I semifinal game
When: 7 p.m., March 4
Where: Coppell High School (sold out)
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network.
PREGAME PREVIEW
This game guarantees a Dallas-area team will be in the first-ever Class 6A Division I finals.
No. 2-ranked Allen will play No. 6-ranked Duncanville for a right to go to San Antonio for the finals on Saturday.
Allen is chasing it second state title after winning in the 2017-18 season. Duncanville has five recognized titles by UIL but was stripped of the 2021-22 title after winning due to use of an ineligible player.
Allen enters winners of 26 in a row and the only loss is to San Antonio Brennan on Nov. 22. Brennan and Bellaire play in the other semifinal tonight.
The Eagles have a balanced attack with four players scoring 10 points per game or more:
Antoine Shannon, 13.8
Trent Pane, 12.0
Deandre Thomas, 10.9
Antonio Shannon, 10.2
Five of Duncanville’s losses this season came against teams outside of Texas. Lancaster and Dallas Justin F. Kimball were the only losses to in-state foes.
The Panthers have won 9 in a row entering this game.
TCU signee Kayden ‘Bug’ Edwards is scoring 25.9 points per game for Duncanville. Christopher Hunt Jr. is averaging 13.6 points, while Beckham Black is next at 9.3 points per game.
Black’s brother, Anthony, is a point guard for the Orlando Magic and his dad, Terry, is part of the Baylor Sports Hall of Fame and was an All-Big 12 pick in his two years playing basketball.
Allen vs. Duncanville, Texas UIL girls 6A-I state semifinal; scoring, updates
Game updates will be posted here once it starts