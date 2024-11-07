Duncanville vs. Cedar Hill: Live score, updates of Texas high school football tilt (11/7/2024)
Can nationally ranked Duncanville can close out the 2024 Texas high school football regular season without a loss?
The Panthers, the nation's No. 2 ranked team, hit the road to take on Cedar Hill to close out 6A District 11 play in Week 10 on Friday night. D'Ville already clinched a district title.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Central time) and the game is being streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
PREGAME: DUNCANVILLE VS. CEDAR HILL
ABOUT THE PANTHERS (8-0)
Duncanville, the two-time defending UIL 6A Division I state champs, zhas done nothing but exceed the already-lofty expectations heaped on its shoulders entering the season.
Comes with the territory when you're the Panthers, who boast 5-star Alabama-committed QB Keelon Russell and Dakorien Moore, the nation's top-rated receiver — and much more high major Division I talent.
ABOUT THE LONGHORNS (3-6)
Cedar Hill is on the outside looking into the playoff picture and is coming off of three consecutive losses, most revently a 56-36 loss to Horn last week.
Its last win came on Oct. 11, a 28-14 defeat of Mesquite.
-- Todd Milles | todd@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx