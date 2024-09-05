Duncanville vs. South Oak Cliff football: How to watch live stream online (9/6/2024)
The Duncanville Panthers open the 2024 Texas high school football season as the No. 7 ranked team in the nation and they will face their first test of the year on Friday night when they hit the road to play South Oak Cliff in their season opener.
Duncanville and South Oak Cliff are ranked No. 2 and No. 15 respectively in the Top 25 Texas high school football rankings, but that could change quickly if the Bears can pull off a stunning upset.
You can watch South Oak Cliff vs. Duncanville football live on your local WFAA station and stream it live on the WFAA YouTube channel.
How to watch Duncanville vs. South Oak Cliff football live stream
What: Nationally-ranked Duncanville kicks off its 2024 Texas high school football schedule on the road against South Oak Cliff
When: 7:30 p.m. Central Time on Friday, September 6
Where: John Kincaide Stadium | Dallas, Texas
How to watch the live stream online: Stream this game live on the WFAA YouTube channel
TV Channel: Locally on WFAA
Duncanville Panthers
The Panthers are the back-to-back defending 6A DI state champions and they look primed for another title run with the return of several standouts such as WR Dakorien Moore (Oregon commit), QB Keelon Russell (Alabama commit) and DE K.J. Ford.
As the only team in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings yet to play a game this season, they are likely champing at the bit for this one.
South Oak Cliff Bears
It is hard to imagine a much tougher start to the season than the one the Bears are in the midst of.
They'll take on the No. 7 team in the nation Friday after opening their season last week with a 38-0 loss to No. 8 North Shore.
Fortunately for them, a loss on Friday is far from a bad omen for their season. They started 0-2 last year after losses to Duncanville and DeSoto but still made it all the way to the 5A DII championship game.
