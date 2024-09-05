Top 25 Texas high school football rankings (9/5/2024)
Week 1 of the 2024 Texas high school football season is in the books, Week 2 prep is well underway and most of the teams in SBLive's top 25 rankings have debuted.
While the top 10 largely remained unchanged, the opening weekend brought plenty of shakeups.
No. 7 Aledo lost a back-and-forth thriller with Denton Guyer, 35-30, which ended the Bearcats' 30-game win streak.
No. 19 Shadow Creek was blown out by No. 9 Summer Creek, No. 22 Anna narrowly dropped a shootout with Tennessee's Oakland High School, No. 23 Gilmer was upset by Pine Tree 22-15 and Carthage lost 20-15 to Kilgore on Friday.
Who rose, who fell and who debuted? Dive into SBLive's Week 2 Texas high school football top 25 rankings, which encompasses all classifications, associations and corners of the Lone Star State:
TOP 25 TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL RANKINGS
1. DeSoto (1-0)
Up next: No. 5 North Crowley, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 1
Smooth sailing out of the gate for the nation's No. 4 ranked team. Virginia Tech committed QB Kelden Ryan went 12 of 21 for 213 yards and two TD with 77 more rushing yards and two TDs in his DeSoto debut as the Eagles built a 49-0 halftime lead and didn't look back.
2. Duncanville (0-0)
Up next: At No. 15 South Oak Cliff, 7:30 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 2
Fans had to wait a week to see Alabama-bound 5-star QB Keelon Russell, Oregon-committed 5-star WR Dakorien Moore and the nationally ranked, two-time defending 6A Division I state champs. The wait is over.
3. North Shore (1-0)
Up next: At Crowley, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 3
Kaleb Bailey connected twice with senior receiver Cameron Smith, who finished with 113 yards and two TDs in a 38-0 win over No. 12 South Oak Cliff.
4. Austin Westlake (1-0)
Up next: Against San Benito, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 4
Rees Wise connected 22 of his 28 pass attempts for 326 yards and four TD with no picks in a stellar opener where the Chaps pulled away late.
5. North Crowley (1-0)
Up next: At No. 1 DeSoto, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 5
Beat Lancaster 29-21 to open the season. Speedy wideout Quinten Gibson caught three TD passes.
6. Southlake Carroll (1-0)
Up next: Against Hebron, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 6
Overcame a 200-yard rushing day from Elijah McCoy thanks to a standout game from junior quarterback Angelo Renda. He completed 15 of 17 passes for three TDs in the air (and one pick) and a rushing touchdown. USC commit Riley Wormley (126 yards) and Baylor-bound Davis Penn each rushed for a score.
7. Atascocita (1-0)
Last week: At No. 13 Katy, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 7
Cardae Mack and Tory Blaylock each had two scores and the Eagles' ground game overwhelmed Lamar to the tune of 35-7.
8. Summer Creek (1-0)
Up next: At Lamar, 7:30 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 9
Thumped Shadow Creek 42-0. Senior QB Blake Thomas completed 7 of 10 passes for 16 yards, two touchdowns and a pick — 71 of those yards went to sophomore receiver Tre Brown, who hauled in a TD.
9. Port Neches-Groves (1-0)
Up next: At Beaumont United, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 10
The defending 5A Division II champs picked up right where they left off in a 39-17 win over Klein Oak.
10. Lake Travis (1-0)
Up next: Against Rockwall, 7:30 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 11
Had no issues with Arlington Martin in a 51-12 Week 1 win. Junior running back Vann Hopping rushed for 182 yards and five TDs.
11. Cibolo-Steele (1-0)
Up next: At Reagan, Saturday, 7 p.m. | Prev. ranking: No. 13
Thumped Liberty Hill 49-26 behind four-star Oklahoma commit Jonathan Hatton's 124 rushing yards and three touchdowns and four passing touchdowns on a 17-for-19, 248-yard outing.
12. Katy (1-0)
Up next: Against No. 7 Atascocita, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 14
Went to Dickson and won a 41-37 shootout while Tremayne Hill turned 28 carries into 121 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
13. Aledo (0-1)
Up next: Against Lancaster, 7:30 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 7
Losing to 6A side Guyer is no giant-toppling upset or Week 1 rankings death knell. But the two-time defending 5A Division I state champ Bearcats did see the end of their 30-game win streak, which was the state's longest.
14. Spring Westfield (1-0)
Up next: Against Fort Bend Hightower, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 15
Beat King in a battle of Houston area powers, 34-28, thanks in part to junior back Dionne Sims' 127 rushing yards and one touchdown.
15. South Oak Cliff (0-1)
Up next: Against No. 2 Duncanville, 7:30 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 12
Give the Golden Bears credit for lining up a now-annual non-district gauntlet, which doesn't end with the 38-0 road loss at nationally ranked North Shore in Week 1.
16. Denton Ryan (1-0)
Up next: Against Mansfield Timberview, 7 p.m. Thursday | Prev. ranking: 16
Beat V.R. Eaton 42-32 to kick off the season.
17. Smithson Valley (1-0)
Up next: Against Brennan, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 17
Won at Roosevelt in shutout fashion, 40-0, and get another San Antonio power in Week 2.
18. Highland Park (1-0)
Up next: Against Lovejoy, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 18
Buck Randall had three touchdowns — two through the air and one on his feet — and the Scots had just enough to get by Rockwall-Heath.
19. Alamo Heights (1-0)
Up next: Against Churchill, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 20
Uncommitted 5-star wideout Michael Terry scored a pair of touchdowns and junior running back DK Garza turned in 111 yards and two more scores as the Mules rolled to a 47-19 win.
20. Frisco Lone Star (1-0)
Up next: At Garland, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: No. 21
Rece Hoyt showed one way to kick off a sophomore season: 307 passing yards, 75 rushing yards and three total TDs.
21. Argyle Liberty Christian (1-0)
Up next: Against Texas High, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: 24
The Jason Witten-coached Eagles made quick work of Fort Bend Christian Academy in a 56-0 drubbing.
22. Coppell (1-0)
Up next: At Waxahachie, 7 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: NR
Withstood 5-star Texas commit Kaliq Lockett's 146 receiving yards thnks in part to QB Edward Griffin's 149 rushing yards, 125 receiving yards and three total TDs.
23. Allen (1-0)
Up next: Against Cedar Hill, 7 p.m Friday | Prev. ranking: NR
Brady Bricker completed 12 of 15 pass attempts for 272 yards and four TDs as the Eagles made quick work of their opener. Junior running back Jaden Hambric had 120 yards on seven carries.
24. Fort Bend Ridge Point (1-0)
Up next: Against Fulshear, 7 p.m. Thursday | Prev. ranking: NR
Houston commit Austin Carlisle tossed three TDs, went 25-for-32 for 263 yards and the Panthers rolled past Clear Springs, 38-20.
25. Tyler Chapel Hill (1-0)
Up next: Against Gilmer, 7:30 p.m. Friday | Prev. ranking: NR
Rickey Stewart hauled in 225 yards on just 10 carries. That pencilled out to 22.5 yards per carry for the three-star Texas commit in a 56-20 blowout of Jasper.
—
DROPPED
Shadow Creek (0-1)
Anna (0-1)
Gilmer (0-1)
Carthage (0-1)
