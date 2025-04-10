During his high school playing days, Kansas City star quarterback Patrick Mahomes nearly quit football
During his time in high school, Patrick Mahomes made a name for himself as one of the top signal callers in the Lone Star State between the 2012 and 2013 seasons.
At one point, however, Mahomes thought about giving up football while attending Whitehouse High School (Texas).
According to a report by Chiefs Wire, Mahomes' mother, Randi, held a Q&A session with fans on Instagram with fans and she revealed that her son was nearly to the point of quitting the Wildcats' football team.
"There were times when he would get a little down, even a moment in high school when he wanted to quit football. Yes, he did," said Mahomes via the report.
With Mahomes now a 3-time Super Bowl champion at Kansas City, the former Whitehouse star has gone on to be one of the NFL's best quarterbacks of recent memory.
Mahomes' best season in high school came as a senior when the quarterback completed 287-of-495 passes for 4,619 yards, 50 touchdowns and also added over 900 on the ground with 15 scores.
Not many would argue the fact that the NFL world would be vastly different if Mahomes was not apart of it if he decided to give up football back in high school.
