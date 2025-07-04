Ethan “Boobie” Feaster Shocks Recruiting World, Commits to USC Over SEC Powers
A Star Entrance for a Star Receiver
With a grand entrance befitting of an NFL player, Ethan “Boobie” Feaster entered his commitment party like the super star he is, walking around full of confidence, swag and potential preparing to announce the biggest decision of his young life.
A Fourth of July Commitment Shockwave
Feaster’s decision comes on the heels of stunning the recruiting world by reclassifying up to the 2026 class just five months ago on Valentines Day. Once 12 noon hit on the Fourth of July in DFW, the 6-2, 181-pound 4-star receiver out of perennial national powerhouse (Desoto) in Desoto, Tx shocked the recruiting world again by announcing he’s taking his special talents out West by picking USC over SEC powerhouses Alabama, LSU and Texas A&M.
Why USC Won Out Over SEC Giants
“I’ve been blessed to develop a lot of good relationships with these great schools, but in the end I’m committing to USC out of my final four over LSU, Texas A&M and Alabama,” Feaster said in an exclusive interview with High School on SI. “A big reason for going to USC is my relationship with their receivers coach Dennis Simmons. Coach Simmons was with Coach (Lincoln) Riley at Oklahoma and was at Texas Tech before that and he helped players like CeeDee Lamb, Dede Westbrook and Michael Crabtree win the Biletnikoff Award and get to the NFL, and I want to follow in those footsteps.”
One of the Nation’s Most Talented Recruits
With Feaster’s commitment, USC lands the man many feels would have been the top wideout of the 2027 class to their talented and stacked recruiting class which is currently ranked as the top recruiting class for 2026 by multiple recruiting services.
The talented Feaster is already young for the 2027 class, but extremely young for 2026 after re-classifying as he will only be 17 as a college freshman.
With his announcement to USC official, some might be wondering what makes Feaster so special and what made him one of the most heavily recruited kids in the nation after racking up and eye popping 53 overall offers.
Feaster’s High School Production and Dominance
In two seasons at Desoto, Feaster has some incredible accomplishments.
As a Freshman
• 30 receptions for 634 yards (21.1 YPC)
• 9 touchdowns
• Named 11-6A District Newcomer of the Year
• Helped lead Desoto to Texas 6A state championship
As a Sophomore
• 57 reception for 824 yards (14.5 YPC)
• 13 touchdown s
Career
• 87 catches for 1,489 yards
• 23 touchdowns
• Averaging one touchdown for every four receptions
A big season this year could give Feaster a lot of school record while sliding him onto the all-time list of great Texas high school receivers, joining former NFL Pro Bowlers Roy Williams (Permian, 2000) and Dez Bryant (Lufkin 2007) along with current stars Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Rockwall, 2020) and Marvin Mims (Frisco Lone Star, 2020).
Senior Season Spotlight: WR1 Status Awaits
“This year people will get to see way more of what I got in my bag especially since it’s my senior year, because my first two years I was paired with two pair of four-star receivers each season,” Feaster said. “After being with a great group of receivers every year in my career, I’m very excited about going into this season being the WR 1 and the guy they go to when they need a big play while fully showcasing what all I can do.”
A Versatile, NFL-Caliber Skill Set
Feaster brings a very versatile skillset to the table with the ability to take a hitch to the house anywhere on the field combined with the ability to consistently go up and head top defenders’ which complements his skill to be able to get big time catches in traffic consistently. Scouts fill Feaster projects as a high-major weapon who could lead or serve as a playmaking piece in a talented receiver room.
The Ja’Marr Chase Comparison
After watching his tape many come away feeling his NFL comp is Cincinnati Bengals star wideout Ja'Marr Chase due to his ability to be consistently smooth and sudden while able to make big plays anywhere on the field.
Staying Grounded Through the Hype
“This whole situation is a lot to deal with at a young age, but it makes you grow up way faster and luckily for me I’ve been around players like Johntay Cook and Daylon Singleton who have been in this position and have great parents for guidance which helped me get here,’ Feaster said. “My situation is a blessing and I’m glad to be here and stay humble, because just as quick as God gives you things he can take them away so I’ll definitely will keep working hard and staying humble.”