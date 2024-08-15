Every all-Central Texas high school football selection returning in 2024
Once all the Texas high school football state champions were crowned last December, SBLive then went to work choosing the top players in the state.
We subsequently released all-region teams for each of the state’s six regions, from North Texas to East Texas, to Southeast Texas, West Texas and South Texas. And of course, Central Texas.
The SBLive all-Central Texas team for 2023 was compiled by our SBLive correspondent, Ryan Childers.
Now, with the upcoming season fast approaching, we’re taking a look at the top returners in Central Texas.
Here is every SBLive all-Central Texas honoree returning in Texas this fall:
ALL-CENTRAL TEXAS SELECTIONS RETURNING IN 2024
Award winners
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Chad Warner, QB, Cibolo-Steele, sr.
As a junior, the Knights’ gunslinger led his team to a 6A Division II state semifinal appearance and a District 27 championship. Warner - who recently committed to UTEP - had a great year under center for the Knights, tossing 36 passing touchdowns and threw for 3,547 yards, while setting eight different school records in the process. He also added five touchdowns with his feet and 204 rushing yards.
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Bradley Sowersby, RB, Smithson Valley, sr.
The Ranger running back made a name for himself as one of the top backs in the area. As the lead back for the Smithson Valley offense, Sowersby racked up 1,134 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns in 2023 while averaging over six yards per carry. He helped his Rangers reach the Class 5A Division I state championship for the first time in 20 years.
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Hank Hendrix, QB, Boerne, soph.
As a freshman, Hendrix came in relief for the injured junior Jaxon Baize and helped lead Boerne to a second consecutive district championship. Hendrix accounted for 1,586 yards and tossed 18 touchdowns to just one interception.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Cole Pryor, RB, San Antonio Reagan, sr.
Pryor propelled the Rattlers offense all season long, finishing with 1,556 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns, and will be back for one more round this season.
Jalen Cooper, WR, Cibolo-Steele, sr.
Cooper set the record for touchdown receptions in the state last year, hauling in 23 TDs on 63 total receptions and totaled 1,578 receiving yards to help Steele sweep to a District 27-6A title and 6A Division II state semifinal appearance.
Logan Schram, OL, Boerne, sr.
Schram is the leader on an offensive line nicknamed ‘The Great Wall of Boerne.’ He will be a four-year starter on varsity, and has yet to allow a sack in the previous three years. He holds multiple FBS offers and helped the Greyhounds rush for 2,369 yards this season.
DEFENSE
Hudson Woods, DE, Smithson Valley, jr.
As a sophomore, Woods burst onto the scene by helping lead the Rangers to the state finals. On the season, the sophomore totaled 67 tackles with 14 sacks, 16 QB hurries, three forced fumbles, and 29 tackles for a loss.
Elliot Schaper, LB, Austin Westlake, sr.
A Duke commit, Schaper was named District 26-6A Defensive MVP. He tallied 108 tackles (13 for loss), nine sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Michael Terry, ATH, Alamo Heights, jr.
The do-it-all four-star athlete for the Mules never leaves the field and stars as quarterback, running back, receiver, returner, and as a defensive back. Offensively last season, he tallied 1,531 all-purpose yards and 31 total touchdowns, while defensively he had 15 tackles with one pick-six.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Cody Stoever, QB, Wimberley, sr.
4,577 total yards and 73 total touchdowns
DEFENSE
Connor Vasek, DE, Austin Westlake, sr.
27 tackles, three sacks.
Braden Bays, DT, Boerne, sr.
53 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 8 QB hurries.
Braylen Wortham, DB, College Station, sr.
8 interceptions.
Peyton Matthews, ATH, San Antonio Harlan, jr.
1,223 all-purpose yards, 13 TDs.
Ty Bush, P, Boerne, sr.
20 punts, 38-yard average, 50-yard long, 8 punts pinned inside the 20 yard line.
HONORABLE MENTION
Jax Brown, QB, Pflugerville Weiss, sr.
Lorenn Johnson, RB, San Antonio Johnson, sr.
Brooks Perez, WR, Boerne, sr.
Jack Tyndall, RB, Dripping Springs, sr.
Jonathan Hatton, RB, Cibolo-Steele, jr.
Colton Chmelar, K, A&M Consolidated, sr.
Reece Dietrick, QB, New Braunfels Canyon, sr.
Barrett Fallon, RB, San Antonio Davenport, jr.
Isaiah Champagne, WR, San Antonio Pieper, sr.
