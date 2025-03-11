Former NFL kicker Phil Dawson named Head Football Coach at Midland Christian School
Midland Christian School has hired former NFL kicker Phil Dawson to be the next head football coach.
The school announced the hiring on March 10.
“I’m fired up to be the next football coach at Midland Christian,” he said in a video he posted on X. “I can't wait to get to Midland, get boots on the ground and get to work. Speaking of work, the Bible tells us, whatever you do, work with all your heart unto the lord, not for man. We will do that with Mustang football. We will build upon the rich history, tradition and the solid foundation that's already been put in place. Thanks to all of your hard work. There are bright days ahead for this football program and I'm inviting all of you to come be part of it.”
Dawson takes over a TAPPS program that went 6-6 last year and lost to Austin Regents in the Division II quarterfinals.
The Mustangs were coached by Chris Cunningham the last three years, who was 16-17 overall.
Dawson comes to Permian Basin after three years guiding Austin Hyde Park, another TAPPS Division II school.
He went 19-14 in his three years, including an 8-3 mark in 2022. Prior to his arrival, the Panthers were 0-10 in 2021.
Prior to coaching at Hyde Park, he spent two years as a coordinator at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.
Dawson was a kicker in the NFL for 20 years, 14 of those with the Cleveland Browns. He was inducted into the team’s Hall of Honor in 2024.
Dawson played high school football at Lake Highlands, part of Richardson ISD in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
He played at Texas, where he was an All-American for the Longhorns and left with 13 school records. When he finished his college career, he was 16th all-time in the NCAA in scoring. He joined the Longhorns’ Hall of Honor in 2012.