Former Texas High School Football Star Clinging to Life After Being Shot in New York
According to numerous media alerts, Kris Boyd, a former Texas high school football star at Gilmer High and currently a member of the New York Jets in the NFL, is clinging to life after being shot in the early hours of Sunday morning in midtown New York.
The Midtown shooting reportedly struck Boyd in the abdomen
According to the New York Post, Boyd was shot and critically wounded on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue at 2 a.m. The shooting allegedly arose from a heated dispute with an unidentified individual outside of a restaurant.
ABC New 7 in New York reports that Boyd was shot in his abdomen and was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. According to police, the suspect fled in a blue BMW and, currently, no arrests have been made.
Boyd is in his seventh NFL season and first in New York
Boyd, a defensive back, is in his first season with the Jets, who are on a bye this week, after signing as a free agent during the offseason.
Boyd was a two-star at Texas' Gilmer High School
During his Texas high school football career, Boyd was a two-way player, playing as both a defensive back and running back. As a sophomore, in 2012, he was named the District 16-3A Offensive Newcomer of the Year after racking up 1,276-yards rushing and scoring 19 touchdowns. He was just as prolific on the defensive side of the ball, recording 18 tackles and forcing a fumble, as Gilmer posted a 14-2 record.
Boyd earned All-America honors as a senior
He became a first-team All-District performer in 2013 and then saved his best for his senior year, when he rushed for 1,052 yards, added 808 yards receiving and scored 31 touchdowns. He collected a pair of interceptions on defense, broke four passes and recovered a fumble. That season was 16-0 and won the Class 4A Division 2 state championship. That offseason he played in the U.S. Army All-America Bowl.
He went on to play his college football for the Texas Longhorns and eventually became a seventh round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He spent four seasons in Minnesota, followed by stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and now the Jets.
He played in 51 games with Texas, including 33 starts on defense. He was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection after his junior year and a first-team choice as a senior.