High School

Former Texas High School Football Star Clinging to Life After Being Shot in New York

New York Jets defensive back Kris Boyd is reported to be in critical condition following an early morning assault

Gary Adornato

New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd (17) is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in New York City.
New York Jets cornerback Kris Boyd (17) is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in New York City. / John Jones-Imagn Images

According to numerous media alerts, Kris Boyd, a former Texas high school football star at Gilmer High and currently a member of the New York Jets in the NFL, is clinging to life after being shot in the early hours of Sunday morning in midtown New York.

The Midtown shooting reportedly struck Boyd in the abdomen

According to the New York Post, Boyd was shot and critically wounded on West 38th Street near Seventh Avenue at 2 a.m. The shooting allegedly arose from a heated dispute with an unidentified individual outside of a restaurant.

ABC New 7 in New York reports that Boyd was shot in his abdomen and was transported to Bellevue Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. According to police, the suspect fled in a blue BMW and, currently, no arrests have been made.

Boyd is in his seventh NFL season and first in New York

Boyd, a defensive back, is in his first season with the Jets, who are on a bye this week, after signing as a free agent during the offseason.

Boyd was a two-star at Texas' Gilmer High School

During his Texas high school football career, Boyd was a two-way player, playing as both a defensive back and running back. As a sophomore, in 2012, he was named the District 16-3A Offensive Newcomer of the Year after racking up 1,276-yards rushing and scoring 19 touchdowns. He was just as prolific on the defensive side of the ball, recording 18 tackles and forcing a fumble, as Gilmer posted a 14-2 record.

Boyd earned All-America honors as a senior

He became a first-team All-District performer in 2013 and then saved his best for his senior year, when he rushed for 1,052 yards, added 808 yards receiving and scored 31 touchdowns. He collected a pair of interceptions on defense, broke four passes and recovered a fumble. That season was 16-0 and won the Class 4A Division 2 state championship. That offseason he played in the U.S. Army All-America Bowl.

He went on to play his college football for the Texas Longhorns and eventually became a seventh round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. He spent four seasons in Minnesota, followed by stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans and now the Jets.

He played in 51 games with Texas, including 33 starts on defense. He was named a second-team All-Big 12 selection after his junior year and a first-team choice as a senior.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Texas