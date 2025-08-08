Four-star SF Billy White III Drops Bombshell, Ends High School Career for SMU
As it turned out, Billy White III didn’t just show up to announce his college commitment on Thursday. The Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 6-foot-8 four-star small forward actually had a pair of surprises for the cameras.
Before announcing his commitment to SMU, White III dropped the first bombshell: his intention to reclassify from the 2026 to the 2025 class, thus ending his high school career immediately. He will head directly to SMU and get started a year earlier than most had anticipated.
A Father’s Love
The son of Veterans Memorial head coach Billy White Jr., White III said his decision was made from a desire to challenge himself on the court. Of course, he would have loved to chase a state title with his dad one more time after helping lead the Eagles to a 39-1 record and a trip to the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.
But development at this point in his career is vital. SMU will now help control the ascension to what he hopes is a long and prosperous career on the court. As a junior, White III nearly averaged a double-double in 39 games, pouring in 18.8 points and pulling down 9.4 rebounds while also dishing 2.7 assists and chipping in 1.8 blocks.
Highly recruited, he held at least 25 Division I offers from schools including Texas, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, California, Maryland, and Illinois, among others.
White III said his relationship with the coaching staff at SMU was “unmatched.”
“They see me coming and making an impact,” White III told KRIS 6 Sports in Corpus Christi. “They see my potential with putting the ball on the floor and being an elite defender and an elite rebounder. As far as reclassifying, I feel like it’s the best thing for my development and for my basketball journey,” he added.
A Unique Position
The move puts his father in a unique position. As the Eagles’ head coach, he’s losing one of the top players in the state a year early, which will undoubtedly affect the team. But the love of a coach seeing one of his players succeed and, more importantly, a father seeing his son succeed, far outweighs any wins or losses.
“It’s an extremely blessed feeling,” White Jr. told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. “I’ve had a front-row seat for 17 years watching him get to this point. Since he was 2 years old, he’s always gravitated to [basketball].”
White Jr. said that despite being a coach, he never pushed his son toward basketball, or any sport for that matter. The pull of the game came naturally.
“[He] had those goals that he set for himself and then always worked to achieve those goals,” White Jr. said of his son. “I’m just extremely blessed, extremely proud of him for him putting in the work that he has and then getting the opportunity that he has. Him going to SMU is going to be an extremely, extremely great situation for him.”
Of course, the Eagles’ 2025-26 squad was dealt a blow, but they should still be formidable going forward with Sean Mondragon (a senior who averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists), Jaron Couture (sophomore, 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists), Jeremiah Moore (junior, 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists) and Jeremiah Moynihan (senior, 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists) all expected to return.
As he moved on, White III sounded thankful for the time he had.
“I appreciate everybody’s support, and I appreciate y’all rocking with me since the beginning,” White III told KRIS 6 Sports.