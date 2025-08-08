High School

Four-star SF Billy White III Drops Bombshell, Ends High School Career for SMU

The Texas four-star prospect's reclassification to 2025 comes with his commitment to the Mustangs, where he will play a year earlier than expected

Levi Payton

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial junior Billy White III - the All-South Texas Boys Basketball MVP - announced on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, his intent to reclassify to 2025, thus ending his high school career a year early, and also his commitment to SMU, which he will begin attending immediately.
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial junior Billy White III - the All-South Texas Boys Basketball MVP - announced on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025, his intent to reclassify to 2025, thus ending his high school career a year early, and also his commitment to SMU, which he will begin attending immediately. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As it turned out, Billy White III didn’t just show up to announce his college commitment on Thursday. The Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 6-foot-8 four-star small forward actually had a pair of surprises for the cameras.

Before announcing his commitment to SMU, White III dropped the first bombshell: his intention to reclassify from the 2026 to the 2025 class, thus ending his high school career immediately. He will head directly to SMU and get started a year earlier than most had anticipated.

A Father’s Love

The son of Veterans Memorial head coach Billy White Jr., White III said his decision was made from a desire to challenge himself on the court. Of course, he would have loved to chase a state title with his dad one more time after helping lead the Eagles to a 39-1 record and a trip to the Class 5A Division I state semifinals.

Billy White Jr. and Billy White III basketball
Veterans Memorial head basketball coach Billy White Jr. and son Billy White III are named the All-South Texas Boys Basketball Coach Of the Year and MVP on April 3, 2025, in Corpus Christi, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Billy White Jr. basketball
Veterans Memorial head basketball coach Billy White Jr. speaks to the team between quarters on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But development at this point in his career is vital. SMU will now help control the ascension to what he hopes is a long and prosperous career on the court. As a junior, White III nearly averaged a double-double in 39 games, pouring in 18.8 points and pulling down 9.4 rebounds while also dishing 2.7 assists and chipping in 1.8 blocks.

Highly recruited, he held at least 25 Division I offers from schools including Texas, LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, California, Maryland, and Illinois, among others.

White III said his relationship with the coaching staff at SMU was “unmatched.”

“They see me coming and making an impact,” White III told KRIS 6 Sports in Corpus Christi. “They see my potential with putting the ball on the floor and being an elite defender and an elite rebounder. As far as reclassifying, I feel like it’s the best thing for my development and for my basketball journey,” he added.

A Unique Position

The move puts his father in a unique position. As the Eagles’ head coach, he’s losing one of the top players in the state a year early, which will undoubtedly affect the team. But the love of a coach seeing one of his players succeed and, more importantly, a father seeing his son succeed, far outweighs any wins or losses.

Billy White Jr. Billy White III Veterans Memorial SMU basketball
Veterans Memorial head basketball coach Billy White Jr. and son Billy White III both spoke of their excitement for White III to get his collegiate career started at SMU. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It’s an extremely blessed feeling,” White Jr. told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. “I’ve had a front-row seat for 17 years watching him get to this point. Since he was 2 years old, he’s always gravitated to [basketball].”

White Jr. said that despite being a coach, he never pushed his son toward basketball, or any sport for that matter. The pull of the game came naturally.

“[He] had those goals that he set for himself and then always worked to achieve those goals,” White Jr. said of his son. “I’m just extremely blessed, extremely proud of him for him putting in the work that he has and then getting the opportunity that he has. Him going to SMU is going to be an extremely, extremely great situation for him.”

Billy White III SMU basketball
Veterans Memorial's Billy White III dunks a basket during Tuesday's game against Gregory-Portland on Dec. 10, 2024, in Corpus Christi, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Billy White III basketball SMU Corpus Christi
Veterans Memorial's Billy White III shoots during the District 29-5A game against Flour Bluff at Veterans Memorial High School on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025, in Corpus Christi, Texas. / Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, the Eagles’ 2025-26 squad was dealt a blow, but they should still be formidable going forward with Sean Mondragon (a senior who averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists), Jaron Couture (sophomore, 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists), Jeremiah Moore (junior, 10.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists) and Jeremiah Moynihan (senior, 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists) all expected to return.

As he moved on, White III sounded thankful for the time he had.

“I appreciate everybody’s support, and I appreciate y’all rocking with me since the beginning,” White III told KRIS 6 Sports.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Levi Payton
LEVI PAYTON

Levi’s sports journalism career began in 2005. A Missouri native, he’s won multiple Press Association awards for feature writing and has served as a writer and editor covering high school sports as well as working beats in professional baseball, NCAA football, basketball, baseball and soccer. If you have a good story, he’d love to tell it.

Home/Texas