Four-star WR Chase Campbell ready to 'wreck 'em'; commits to Texas Tech
At least one wide receiver made Patrick Mahomes a happy quarterback on Tuesday.
Wolfforth Frenship High School's four-star wide receiver Chase Campbell announced his commitment to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, choosing the local program over Baylor and Kansas State. His decision marks a significant addition to Texas Tech's 2026 recruiting class.
Campbell said that locality and his relationship with Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire played a key role.
"Just knowing that I don’t have to go too far from home to be able to play good football," he said during the live broadcast of the announcement on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube channel. "Coach McGuire has shown a lot of love. They were my first offer and they just have been with me along the way."
Campbell, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound dynamic playmaker, was a key contributor to Frenship's successful 10-2 season in 2024. As a junior, he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,511 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaging 18.4 yards per catch. He also demonstrated his versatility by rushing for 314 yards and six touchdowns. Campbell was a prominent target for Frenship quarterback Holden Phillips, who threw for nearly 4,500 yards.
He is ranked as the No. 156 overall 2026 prospect in the nation by 247Sports, the No. 20 wide receiver in the country and No. 23 prospect in Texas. The 247 Composite rankings identify him as the No. 138 overall prospect, No. 20 wide receiver nationally and the No. 21 player in Texas. His recruitment garnered more than 20 scholarship offers before he finalized his decision.
As 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks said, Campbell is a "dynamic, highly productive receiver with a strong athletic profile that should bolster long-term potential." Brooks added that Campbell "displays promising awareness of timing and speed-changing nuance as a route runner" and "plays with above average acceleration and top-end speed."
Campbell is also a standout basketball player at Frenship, where he's been known to throw down some monster dunks.
Tech's 2026 recruiting class has seen significant momentum, recently moving to the No. 1 spot in the Big 12 Conference rankings and into the top 35 nationally, according to On3. Campbell joins a robust class of in-state commitments, including five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo from Mansfield Lake Ridge High School, four-star running back Ace Rowden (New Boston), and four-star safety Donovan Webb (Frisco Panther Creek). Other Texas pledges include wide receiver Imari Jehiel (Forney), interior offensive lineman Jerald Mays (Pflugerville Weiss), and edge rusher Tieson Ejiawoko (Georgetown East View).
The Red Raiders have also extended their recruiting reach beyond the state borders, securing commitments from four-star safety Aaron Bradshaw from Camden High School (Roselle, New Jersey) and offensive tackle Jacob Crow from Alcoa High School (Alcoa, Tennessee). The program's strong NIL initiatives have also been noted as a factor in their recruiting success.
Campbell told Red Raiders fans what they can expect from him.
"They've landed a great person off the field and they've also landed a great teammate and just a dawg on the field," Campbell said. "Someone that loves to win."