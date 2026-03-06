Texas High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (UIL) - March 5-7, 2026
The 2026 Texas high school girls basketball playoffs conclude this weekend with final games for all divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the UIL high school girls basketball playoffs. The state finals begin March 5th.
CLASS 1A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Broaddus vs. Eula - 03/05
CLASS 1A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Nazareth vs. Saltillo - 03/05
CLASS 2A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Panhandle vs. Mason - 03/05
CLASS 2A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Martin's Mill vs. Lipan - 03/05
CLASS 3A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Shallowater vs. Hitchcock - 03/06
CLASS 3A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Central Heights vs. Wall - 03/06
CLASS 4A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
La Vega vs. Decatur - 03/06
CLASS 4A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Fredericksburg vs. Lincoln - 03/06
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Ryan vs. Glenn - 03/07
CLASS 5A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Barbers Hill vs. Argyle - 03/07
CLASS 6A DIVISION 1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Flower Mound vs. Summer Creek - 03/07
CLASS 6A DIVISION 2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Final
Braswell vs. Lancaster - 03/03
Shadow Creek vs. Westlake - 03/03
Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.