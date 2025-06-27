Grand Jury indicts teen in stabbing death of Texas High School football standout
An indictment in the senseless stabbing death of a Texas High School football standout has been completed this week.
According to multiple reports, Karmelo Anthony, 18, was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder of Memorial (Frisco) junior linebacker Austin Metcalf during an April 2 stabbing in the stands of Kuykendall Stadium during a track and field meet.
On Wednesday, a Texas grand jury indicted Anthony, who was 17 at the time of the stabbing. In Texas, defendants age 17 and older can be prosecuted as adults.
Anthony could face up to life in prison.
Anthony could face up to life in prison.
According to reports, Anthony and Metcalf didn’t know one another and what led up to the confrontation appeared random and tame.
WHAT HAPPENED
According to Metcalf’s twin brother Hunter, the track meet was delayed by thunderstorms and rains, leading the Memorial team to pitch a tent.
Anthony, also a football player and team captain for Centennial (Frisco), entered the tent and was told by Hunter Metcalf to move out of the tent.
According to Hunter, his twin then intervened, an argument ensued and reportedly Anthony told Austin “Touch me and see what happens,” A struggle and punches were reportedly thrown and Metcalf was stabbed.
He ran down the bleachers grabbing his chest and when police arrived he wasn’t breathing. Medics tried desperately to revive him, but Metcalf was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Anthony fled the scene, was quickly detained and held on a $1 million bond that was eventually reduced to $250,000. He was eventually released later in April and under house arrest with an ankle monitor.
Anthony reportedly admitted to the stabbing but claimed he acted in self defense.
THIS WEEK/QUOTES
Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis called Metcalf’s death a “violent loss,” one that left the community distraught.
“We know this case has struck a deep nerve here in Collin County and beyond,” Willis wrote. “That’s understandable. When something like this happens at a school event, it shakes people to the core. But the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and with principle. That’s what we’re committed to. And that’s exactly what this case deserves."
Said Mike Howard, Anthony’s lawyer: “Karmelo and his family are confident in the justice system and the people of Collin County to be fair and impartial. Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court.”
Austin Metcalf, a 6-foot, 220-pound junior linebacker, had 203 tackles in 19 career games for Memorial according to his MaxPreps player page. According to Anthony's player page, he had 62 tackles, four pass deflections and three fumble recoveries in 15 career games at safety.
“I am pleased that we are moving forward with the first-degree murder indictment,” Metcalf's father Jeff Metcalf told NewsNation. “I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back.”