Cowboys Defense Gets Pick-Six vs. Commanders Moments After Complaining About Sun
The glare from the roof of AT&T Stadium was causing fits for Cowboys' defenders on Sunday, but it didn't stop Daron Bland from making a huge play in the third quarter.
After Marcus Mariota, who was in for the injured Jayden Daniels, completed a first-down pass to Jaylin Lane, members of Dallas's defense appeared to gesture that they were struggling to see. Cornerback Kaiir Elam could be seen covering his eyes in an attempt to block out the sun, while gesturing to the sideline that the glare was impacting his vision.
It didn't seem to hamper the Cowboys too badly, however. A couple of plays later, Mariota threw a questionable pass out of a collapsed pocket. The pass was intercepted by Bland, who returned it for a touchdown.
Even with the sun hindering the defense's visibility, Bland was able to get a read on the pass from Mariota and make a big play on the ball for a pick-six.
This is far from the first time the roof at AT&T Stadium has been a factor in Cowboys games. The way the stadium is constructed, sunlight pours in through the roof on sunny days, particularly during the late afternoon. The team, though well aware of the situation, maintained that it has no intention to change it, and Jerry Jones even suggested he thinks its advantageous for the Cowboys. Coach Brian Schottenheimer downplayed the impact the glare causes, though he acknowledged its something that teams game plan around.
The glare seemed to be having an impact on Sunday, but ultimately it wasn't too much of an impediment for Bland, who fought off the sun in order to secure the interception and add six points to Dallas's lead.