Guess Who Just Offered Baby Gronk?
Madden San Miguel, AKA Baby Gronk, has been making headlines from a young age and as of late he has been receiving multiple college football scholarship offers, even before he has stepped foot onto a high school campus.
Baby Gronk has solidified himself as a "Football Celebrity" in the sports world as he has gone viral with his football training and highlight videos, as well as his social media collaborations with high profile athletes and social media stars.
During Baby Gronk's official middle school football debut he rushed for over 200 yards, five touchdowns and had a pick-six on defense. Baby Gronk's highlight video that was posted on X following the game has recorded over 7.2 million views. The 13- year old kid out of Ponder, Texas is just getting started and High School On SI will be covering his game on Thursday September 18, 2025 at Ponder High School to see what the viral young 7th grade superstar is all about.
Lane Kiffin Offer over X DM
On September 12th, 2025, Baby Gronk received an offer from Ole Miss via X Direct Message (see the official screen shot message below). Coach Lane Kiffin and Baby Gronk have been in contact and shortly after their conversation he took to social media to thank Coach Kiffin, saying, "After having a conversation with Coach Kiffin I am blessed to receive an offer from Ole Miss."
We asked Jake San Miguel, father of Madden, what it meant for him and their family after being offered by Ole Miss.
"I am just glad that D1 coaches are already seeing his talent now," Jake San Miguel. "Coach Kiffin has been following us since my son was in third grade. It's only a year or so when hopefully every D1 coach offers him."
Mr. San Miguel's other offers include Delware State, Murray State and Sul Ross State University. Stay tuned to follow Baby Gronk's journey.