Haylie Hollis Lead Her Squad All The Way To London, England
Haylie Hollis a cheerleader out of Northwest High (Texas) has had quite the journey.
After the passing of her father she vowed to never give up on her dreams and continue his legacy as someone that leads by example.
Remembering Lessons from Her Late Father
"My dad passed away when I was about to start the 8th grade, he was a person that showed everyone how much he loved them, always displayed kindness, and he really treated others how he felt they should be treated," Hollis said. "I think that really inspired me to show my love to everyone and to make people feel loved."
High school On SI asked Hollis if her father was sitting right next to her what message would you want to give him.
"I would tell him thank you, thank you for giving me a great childhood, loving me, my brother and my family and showing us to be great leaders in the community," she said.
Hollis also added a message of support for others that have lost a loved one.
"It is hard but it will get easier as time goes on. I have a great family and a great support system behind me and it's important to keep going. It'll be really hard but it does get better."
The Experience of a Lifetime
Hollis, a senior Cheerleader was chosen to travel to London as an All-American where she was selected to participate in the London Parade on New Years Day. It is an experience that will forever be cemented in her memory.
"It was a mix of joy, pride and gratitude," said Lyndsay Hollis, Haylie's mother, about her daughter's selection for the trip. "Cheer has been her world since she was three-years old and being able to hang her cheer shoes up at the end of this year with this experience, I couldn't have asked for more. She makes me beyond proud with the well rounded young woman she has become."
Hollis described this moment as something she will cherish forever and to do this with her family by her side was truly a blessing.
Making Lifetime Memories in London
"London was truly an unforgettable experience. It was so cool to see all the history, and places like Windsor Castle and the Tower of London. The parade was such a fun and exciting experience. Getting to walk and perform in it was incredible and really amazing. I made so many new friends from around the country and meeting everyone was great. I’m so thankful for this opportunity and for being able to go. The memories I made in London are ones that I will cherish forever."
Hollis will be continuing her next chapter at Texas Tech University.