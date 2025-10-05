Healed from ACL Setback, Texas Basketball Phenom Chooses Notre Dame
Notre Dame just landed one of the biggest prizes in the Class of 2026.
Jacy Abii, a 6-foot-3 forward from Texas and two-time USA Basketball gold medalist, announced her commitment to the Fighting Irish on Saturday.
A big win for the Irish, Abii’s addition strengthens an already formidable recruiting pipeline to South Bend that includes top-100 prospects Bella Ragone (No. 30, Mill Creek High, Hoschton, Georgia) and Isabella Sangha (No. 81, Pine Crest High, Fort Lauderdale, Florida).
The No. 9 overall player in the Class of 2026, Abii has pushed past setbacks and built a reputation as one of the most versatile players in the country.
Known for her ability to stretch the floor, facilitate offense, and defend multiple positions, Abii has been a key name on the recruiting trail for several seasons – a talent so special that a knee injury that cost her the entirety of her junior season didn’t deter the nation’s top programs from chasing her.
Abii’s career already includes accomplishments that place her in rare company. She has twice represented USA Basketball on the international stage, bringing home two gold medals. Her ability to contribute in a variety of roles was on display during those runs, where she proved herself against some of the top young players in the world.
At the high school level, Abii emerged as a standout at Frisco Liberty, where she won state titles as a freshman and sophomore – even earning state MVP honors following her sophomore season in 2024 – and quickly became one of Texas’ premier players.
During her sophomore season, she averaged 20.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Her freshman season included 15.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.
Listed at power forward but possessing skills that allow her to contribute anywhere, Abii is a matchup nightmare. She earned recognition as one of the top forwards in the country while playing in one of the toughest basketball states in the nation.
Her journey has not come without challenges. Last summer, Abii suffered a torn ACL that sidelined her for her entire junior season.
Following the injury, she transferred to Dallas Legion Preparatory Academy – citing scheduling and other factors the Academy provides to get her ready for the collegiate level – where she will play her senior season alongside fellow top 100 2026 recruits Kamora Pruitt (No. 38) and Rieyan DeSouze (No. 44) before heading to South Bend.
For Notre Dame, Abii’s combination of size, skill, and exceptional ability positions her to make an immediate impact when she arrives on campus.