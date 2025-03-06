Hearne vs. Waco Meyer: Texas UIL boys 2A Division 1 basketball state championship; preview, live scoring, updates
History will be made Thursday in the Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 2A Division I state championship, as No. 15 Hearne and Waco Meyer compete in the state finals for the first time in either program’s history.
Opening tip is slated for 7 p.m. at The Aalamodome in San Antonio.
Waco Meyer (36-3) is on a magical run, having won its last 17 games. The Ravens’ only losses this season are to 4A Lorena (55-35 on Nov. 12), Louisiana Class C power Gibson-Coleman (52-50 on Nov. 20) and Waco’s Vanguard College Prep (53-52 on Dec. 27).
The Ravens have a potent offense. They’ve scored 2,689 points this season while their defense has surrendered 1,780.
Meyer opened these playoffs by draining Poolville 72-55 in the first round before making the beat go 66-61 in besting Cisco in the Area championship. The Ravens were unpleasant to Mt. Pleasant, breaking Harts Bluff 47-39 in the region semifinals before opening eyes in the Region 2-2A championship on Feb. 28 with a 42-40 win over No. 9 Seymour.
The Ravens tangled Ropes 58-51 in the state semifinal on March 4.
Hearne, meanwhile, is competing in the state final for the first time in program history and has won six straight entering Thursday’s final. The Eagles’ were last quieted on Feb. 7 in a loss to Mumford – who went on to reach the Region 2-2A finals this season.
Prior to that, they’d won eight straight with their previous loss coming to 5A Killeen Chaparral on Jan. 3. None of their other losses this season have come against UIL schools.
Hearne paved itself a much smoother path to the finals, getting through Sabine Pass 62-29 in the first round, smashing Flatonia 78-46 in the Area championship, sinking Santa Maria 75-47 in the region semifinals, docking Port Aransas 52-47 in the Region 4-2A final and hooking Marlin 58-48 in the semifinals.
The Eagles have three players averaging double figures in scoring, but senior power forward Dereion Mitchell (6-foot-4) leads the way. He comes in averaging 16.1 points and 12.1 rebounds across 31 games. Junior guard Cristian Robinson (5-10) comes in averaging a team-high 16.2 points per game, while junior forward Kellen Bowser (6-3) averages 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds.
Class 2A-I boys bracket:
