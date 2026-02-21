How Oklahoma’s Aaliyah Chavez Became Texas Basketball’s Biggest Sensation—Before OU
Aaliyah Chavez has hit the ground running in her freshman season at Oklahoma.
Starting all 26 games for the No. 11 Sooners (20-6) in the SEC, Chavez has delivered multiple standout performances, including a 33-point career-high in an overtime win against North Carolina State and a 27-point outing in a 71-67 victory at No. 24 Georgia. She has scored in double figures in 25 of 26 games, averaging 18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists, while showing near-automatic accuracy from the free-throw line (83-of-90).
While her shooting consistency remains a work in progress, Chavez, who has earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors and could be in line for a seventh this week, has proven she is one of the country’s elite freshmen with a bright future ahead.
High School on SI extensively covered Chavez’s historic career at Lubbock Monterey, and we’ve compiled some of the biggest stories from her time with the Lady Plainsmen. Across four varsity seasons, she transformed from a promising freshman into a Texas sensation, routinely posting eye-popping stats, breaking records, and earning statewide and national attention.
Her rise was never overnight. Chavez earned every accolade through consistent excellence and often stayed after games for photos and autographs from fans who recognized they were watching something special.
Despite months of speculation over her college decision, with Texas and Oklahoma both in the mix, Chavez ultimately crossed state lines to join the Sooners. From day one, she has carried the same competitive fire that made her a high school legend into the SEC.
Below, we revisit her high school career with Lubbock Monterey, highlighting the moments that made her a household name in Texas girls basketball and set the stage for her immediate impact at Oklahoma.
Aaliyah Chavez commits to Oklahoma: Nation's No. 1 recruit hitches wagon to booming Sooners program
After one of the most decorated high school careers in recent memory, Lubbock Monterey star Aaliyah Chavez announced she will play for the Oklahoma Sooners, choosing the SEC program over Texas, Texas Tech, LSU, UCLA and South Carolina. The 2025 Gatorade National Player of the Year capped her prep career with a state championship and UIL 5A-II finals MVP, finishing with 4,796 points to rank 14th all-time nationally.
Chavez credited her family, coaches and teammates for her success and cited her longstanding connection with Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk as a key factor in her decision. The McDonald’s All-American and two-time Naismith Girls Basketball Player of the Year now turns her focus to Norman, where she hopes to make an immediate impact and help Oklahoma chase a national championship.
Aaliyah Chavez wins Gatorade National Player of the Year: Nation's No. 1 women's basketball recruit takes top honor
After one of the most dominant seasons in girls high school basketball history, Lubbock Monterey’s Aaliyah Chavez was named the 2024-25 Gatorade National Player of the Year. The award comes days after she won Texas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second consecutive season and capped her senior year by leading the Lady Plainsmen to their first state championship since 1981.
Chavez, who finished her high school career with 4,796 points to rank 14th all-time nationally, was celebrated at Monterey High School by nine-time WNBA All-Star Nneka Ogwumike. Despite the attention and constant pressure, Chavez embraced her role as a star, often staying after games to sign autographs and take photos with fans, solidifying her place as one of the greatest prep players in Texas history.
No. 1 women's recruit Aaliyah Chavez named Gatorade National Player of the Year finalist
On the same day she secured back-to-back Texas Gatorade Player of the Year honors, Aaliyah Chavez was named one of three finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year award. The Lubbock Monterey star joined fellow McDonald’s All-Americans Jasmine “Jazzy” Davidson and Sienna Betts in the race for the sport’s top national honor.
The finalist nod capped a senior season that included a state championship, Naismith Player of the Year honors and 4,796 career points, further elevating Chavez’s standing among the most accomplished scorers in high school girls basketball history.
No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez wins Texas Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year for second consecutive season
Fresh off leading Lubbock Monterey to its first state title in 44 years, Aaliyah Chavez added another national honor to her résumé. Days after being named the 2025 Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year, the nation’s No. 1 recruit captured Texas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season.
The back-to-back award followed a historic senior campaign in which Chavez closed her career with 4,796 points and a state championship, cementing her legacy as one of the most decorated players in Texas high school girls basketball history.
Ranking: Top 30 games of No. 1 five-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez's varsity high school basketball career
Before she became the University of Oklahoma’s freshman phenom, Aaliyah Chavez authored one of the most decorated careers in Texas high school basketball history at Lubbock Monterey. The five-star guard and 2025 No. 1 national recruit closed with 4,796 career points, 639 3-pointers and a UIL Class 5A Division II state championship, earning finals MVP while delivering the program’s first title in 44 years.
From a 29-point, 13-rebound double double in her varsity debut to a 57-point career high and multiple triple doubles, Chavez piled up 50-point nights, tournament MVP honors and state and national awards along the way. This look back revisits 30 of the most dominant performances that defined her rise from freshman standout to Lady Plainsmen legend.
Storybook ending as No. 1 phenom Aaliyah Chavez stamps her place in high school basketball history
Despite the basketball world's eyes seemingly on her, Aaliyah Chavez tuned out the noise and set out to bring a state championship back to Lubbock Monterey in her final chance to do so as a senior. On Saturday, March 1, 2025, she and her teammates did exactly that. Her historic performance not only brought back Monterey's first girls state championship in 44 years, but also propelled Chavez into the top 10 all-time in a historic category for high school women's sports.
The most decorated player in Lubbock Monterey history and one of Texas' all-time high school greats, read the story to see which eye-opening feat she accomplished.
Aaliyah Chavez named MVP, Lubbock Monterey wins Texas UIL girls 5A-II state championship; live updates, recap
In the final game of her high school career, Aaliyah Chavez delivered the moment Lubbock Monterey had chased for 44 years. The nation’s No. 1 recruit scored a game-high 19 points with seven rebounds and six assists, earning finals MVP honors as the Lady Plainsmen rolled past Liberty Hill 64-35 to win the Texas UIL Class 5A Division II state championship at the Alamodome.
With Monterey seizing control in a dominant second quarter and never looking back, Chavez closed her varsity career on the sport’s biggest stage, receiving a standing ovation as she checked out for the final time—a state champion at last.
Aaliyah Chavez craze hits fever pitch as anticipation grows for final game in top recruit's historic varsity career
With a trip to the Alamodome on the line, Aaliyah Chavez delivered when No. 5 Lubbock Monterey needed her most. The five-star senior scored 20 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final four minutes and a late basket through traffic, as the Lady Plainsmen survived a furious second-half rally to beat No. 6 Frisco Memorial 60-57 in the Texas UIL Class 5A Division II state semifinals.
After Memorial erased a 15-point halftime deficit and briefly took the lead, Chavez helped steady Monterey in the closing moments, sending the program to its first state championship game appearance since 1981. She stayed long after the game, standing in an empty concession stand while signing autographs for throngs of fans who stayed after to meet her.
Elite five-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez scores 50 in region semifinal, has 120 points in dominant playoff run
On the heels of a 45-point outing, Aaliyah Chavez raised the bar again in the Texas UIL Class 5A Division II Region 1 semifinals. The nation’s No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class poured in 50 points—her ninth career 50-point game—as No. 5 Lubbock Monterey overwhelmed Fort Worth Brewer 76-40 to keep its title hopes alive.
Chavez scored 19 points in the second quarter, drilled six 3-pointers and closed with 18 more in the fourth, pushing her playoff total to 120 points in three games and sending the Lady Plainsmen into the regional final with momentum building toward San Antonio.
Huge game keeps No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez, Lubbock Monterey girls alive in Texas Class 5A UIL basketball playoff
Before the regional fireworks and 50-point nights, Aaliyah Chavez opened the 2025 postseason in relentless fashion. The nation’s No. 1 uncommitted recruit poured in 68 combined points across Monterey’s first two playoff games, including 45 in an Area rout of El Paso Burges, as the Lady Plainsmen surged deeper into the Texas UIL Class 5A Division II bracket.
From the opening tip, Chavez dictated tempo on both ends, stacking scoring bursts with rebounds, assists and steals while pushing Monterey to 33-5. It was the latest example of the all-around dominance that made her one of the most prolific players in Texas high school history — and kept a state title dream very much alive.
Uncommitted five-star recruit Aaliyah Chavez breaks all-time scoring record in blowout
Even by Aaliyah Chavez standards, this one rewrote the record book. The nation’s No. 1 recruit erupted for 45 points in a Class 5A Division II Area playoff win over El Paso Burges, breaking her own single-season scoring record at Lubbock Monterey and pushing the Lady Plainsmen deeper into the postseason.
Already the school’s career scoring leader, Chavez surpassed the 1,324 points she set as a junior and continued a senior campaign that saw her outscore entire teams and stack historic totals. In the middle of a title chase, she added yet another milestone to a résumé that was already unmatched in program history.
5-star Aaliyah Chavez, nation's No. 1 girls recruit, moves up all-time list
Aaliyah Chavez opened 2025 the same way she has rewritten record books throughout her career. The Lubbock Monterey five-star poured in 36 points against Palo Duro to reach 4,339 career points, climbing to eighth all-time in the NFHS national scoring database while moving up two spots in one night.
Already the No. 2 scorer in Texas history at the time, Chavez continued her rapid ascent up the all-time list, adding another milestone to a senior season that kept the nation’s No. 1 recruit firmly in the spotlight.