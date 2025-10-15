High School on SI Texas High School Football Top 25 Rankings, Oct. 14
The Top 25 in Texas High School football remained mostly unchanged this week.
Two teams in the rankings lost last week. Dallas-Fort Worth area teams make up a majority of the Top 10.
Here’s a look at who we think are the Top 25 teams in the state heading into Week 8.
TOP 25
1. Southlake Carroll (7-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: beat Haslet V.R. Eaton, 66-7
What to know: Riley Dodge picked up career win No. 100 last week and he’s now 100-9 as a head coach.
Up next: vs. Justin Northwest, Oct. 17
2. Allen (6-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: beat Princeton, 62-14
What to know: Eagles play a 4-2 Plano West team this week but next week Prosper looks in a Top-10 battle.
Up next: vs. Plano West, Oct. 17
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle (6-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: beat Texas City, 25-7
What to know: QB Tyler Skrabanek threw for 3 TDs and 233 in what was a rather low-scoring game for the Lions.
Up next: vs. Baytown Lee, Oct. 17
4. Austin Lake Travis (6-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: beat Del Valle, 56-14
What to know: Despite having only 9 carries and 54 yards, Vann Hopping ran for 3 TDs in a win last week. Big game this week against Dripping Springs.
Up next: at Dripping Springs, Oct. 17
5. Celina (7-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: beat Sulphur Springs, 38-14
What to know: The winning streak is now at 23 in a row for the Class 4A Division I champs.
Up next: at Paris, Oct. 24
6. Aledo (7-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: beat Granbury, 61-0
What to know: The Bearcats got their 2nd shutout of the yea. The defense still hasn’t allowed more than 2 TD in any game this year.
Up next: at North Richland Hills, Oct. 24
7. Prosper (5-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: beat Plano, 45-14
What to know: Jason Miller accounted for 5 TDs last week for the Eagles, opening with a 69-yard run in the first quarter.
Up next: at McKinney, Oct. 17
8. Fort Worth North Crowley (5-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: beat Mansfield Lake Ridge, 62-17
What to know: Since losing, the Panthers have scored 130 points in the past two games.
Up next: at Weatherford, Oct. 17
9. Duncanville (3-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: beat DeSoto, 48-28
What to know: In a pivotal district game last week, a 28-20 lead at halftime turned into a blowout in the second half thanks to QB Maximus The Great Denson.
Up next: at Lancaster, Oct. 17
10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (5-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Idle
What to know: The Golden Bears, 3-0 in District 5-5A Division II, will face a Wilson team that is also 3-0 in district play.
Up next: at Dallas Woodrow Wilson, Oct. 17
11. Austin Westlake (5-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: beat Austin, 58-14
What to know: Senior RB Sebastian Henault tied a season-high with 3 rushing TD for the Chaparrals.
Up next: at Austin Bowie, Oct. 9
12. Galena Park North Shore (5-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: beat Goose Creek Memorial, 76-15
What to know: Junior Kaden Bradley had 2 catches for 89 yards and both went for touchdowns last week for the Mustnags.
Up next: at Channelview, Oct. 17
13. Dripping Springs (7-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: beat Austin James Bowie, 28-21
What to know: QB Chase Ames scored on a 5-yard run to break a tie and help the Tigers escape a possible upset last week.
Up next: vs. Austin Lake Travis, Oct. 17
14. Houston C.E. King (5-1)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: beat Humble Summer Creek, 42-28
What to know: The Panthers raised eyebrows with a win against Humble Atascocita in late September. Last week, they knocked off Summer Creek and forced 5 fumbles in the game.
Up next: vs. Humble, Oct. 17
15. Humble Summer Creek (5-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: lost to Houston C.E. King, 42-28
What to know: Noah Spinks passed for 386 yards in last week’s loss, but the rushing game had 13 carries for 29 yards.
Up next: vs. Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, Oct. 18
16. Carthage (6-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: beat Center, 60-14
What to know: QB Jett Surratt threw for 328 yards and 6 TDs last week. This week, the Bulldogs face a 5-1 Athens squad.
Up next: vs. Athens, Oct. 17
17. Spring Branch Smithson Valley (5-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: beat San Antonio Wagner, 48-7
What to know: Three-star recruit Ty Knutson accounted for 4 touchdowns in the win against Wagner in Week 7.
Up next: at Seguin, Oct. 17
18. Brenham (6-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: beat Waco, 48-0
What to know: K Bleu Cienega made 4 PATs and booted 2 field goals in last week’s win for the Cubs.
Up next: at Bryan Rudder, Oct. 17
19. Dickinson (6-0)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: Idle
What to know: A win this week would allow the Gators to tie the best start since 2018. That year, they went 10-2 and won 7 in a row to start the year.
Up next: at Brazoswood, Oct. 17
20. Fort Bend Ridge Point (7-0)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: beat Fort Bend John Foster Dulles, 77-0
What to know: Three different players threw touchdown passes last week, when the Panthers scored 56 points in the first half.
Up next: vs. Fort Bend Clements, Oct. 23
21. Pearland (7-0)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: beat Pasadena J. Frank Dobie, 43-13
What to know: The best team in District 22-6A at 5-0 plays one the two winless teams (0-4) this week.
Up next: vs. Pasadena Memorial, Oct. 16
22. Lewisville (6-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: beat Flower Mound, 49-7
What to know: The 2021 Fighting Farmers started 8-0. This squad should have a chance to match that if they beat the Cowboys this week.
Up next: at Coppell, Oct. 17
23. Angleton (6-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: beat Friendswood, 41-6
What to know: 3 teams are 3-0 in District 11-5A Division I and the Wildcats play two of them in the last two weeks of the season. They have to get past 3-3, 1-2 Kingwood Park first.
Up next: at Humble Kingwood Park, Oct. 16
24. Iowa Colony (5-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: beat Santa Fe, 63-14
What to know: QB Carson White ran 5 times and scored TDs on three of them, while tossing 2 TDs and completing 80% of his passes in last week’s win.
Up next: at Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, Oct. 18
25. Denton Billy Ryan (4-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: lost to No. 6 Aledo, 15-14
What to know: The Raiders will go from facing an undefeated Aledo team to a Richland team that is 4-0 in district play
Up next: at Richland, Oct. 10
Dropped out: North Forney
Also in the mix (in alphabetical order): Argyle; Fort Worth All Saints; Frisco Lone Star; Melissa; Port Neches-Groves; Port Arthur Memorial; Prosper Walnut Grove; San Antonio Harlan; Spring Klein Collins; Stephenville; The Woodlands College Park; Waxahachie