Vote: Who is the Houston/Southeast Texas High School Football Player of the Week? - Dec 1, 2025
Week 13, the third week of the playoffs in Texas high school football, is in the books. There were plenty of standout performers across the Houston and Southeast Texas area.
We focus on some of the top players in this local poll, which is in addition to the statewide High School on SI’s Texas Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week done by Bob Lundeberg.
Scroll down to read about standouts from games held Nov. 28-29 and cast your vote in the poll below.
Voting remains open until Monday, Dec. 8 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week’s post. Vote as many times as you want and be sure to share it on social media..
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Tweet or send me a message @Codythorn
Houston/Southeast Texas Football Player of the Week nominees
Jermaine Bishop Jr., Willis
The jack-of-all-trade senior had an interception, 15 catches for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns, an 8-yard touchdown run and completed 2 passes on fake punts in a 38-32 win over Forney on Saturday.
Jaylen Bocard, Galena Park North Shore
The Mustangs beat Cy Falls, 54-27, with the senior wide receive scoring twice. He finished with 4 catches for 110 yards.
Case Collum, Huntsville Alpha Omega Academy
The sophomore tossed five touchdowns in a 76-30 win against Marble Falls Faith Academy. Collum threw for 226 yards on 13 of 18 passing.
Alex Eugene, Port Arthur Memorial
The sophomore ran for 199 yards and scored twice as the Titans knocked off College Station, 45-24, on Friday.
Braylen Fisher, Rosharon Almeta Crawford
The junior completed 15 of 26 passes for 253 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 48-10 win against Longview Pine Tree. He went over 3,000 yard passing for the season and he ran 3 times and scored once as well for the Chargers.
Lincoln Frazier, Willis
The freshman quarterback completed 24 of 39 passes for career-best 481 yards. He threw four touchdowns, three of them to Jermaine Bishop Jr. in a 38-32 win versus Willis.
Carson Hahn, Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill
The middle linebacker tied a season-high with 13 tackles in a 34-31 in overtime against Pflugerville Weiss. He also added 2 quarterback hurries and a sack.
Timothy Potts, Houston C.E. King
The quarterback accounted for 4 touchdowns as the Panthers rolled to a 52-0 win against Katy Jordan. The senior was 7 for 15 passing for 167 yards and a touchdown. He ran 5 times for 153 yards and had 3 touchdowns.
Aaron Tenner, Iowa Colony
The senior ran for a season-high 223 yards on 29 carries and scored a touchdowns as the Pioneers won 31-30 against Brenham.
Trenton Thomas, Humble Summer Creek
He had only one catch but it was a big one. The junior’s 25-yard touchdown with 14 seconds left came on 4th down and helped the Bulldogs rally for a 38-37 win against Katy on Friday.
Landen Williams-Callis, Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle
The standout running back had 19 carries for 330 yards and scored 6 times in an 83-20 win over Bastrop for the defending Class 5A Division II champs. He became the Houston area all-time TD leader with 121 in his career.
As a reminder, fan voting is wide open. You may cast as many votes as you'd like until next Monday for each player, and we encourage you to share this page on all of your social platforms to get exposure for each of these deserving players.