Weather delays cause 3 Friday Texas high school football playoffs games to finish early Saturday morning
Black Friday presented some wild games in the North Texas area during the Texas High School football players.
Three of them stood out more than others based on one theme — games that started Nov. 28 and ended early Nov. 29 because of weather that hammered the area.
Two of the games went down to the wire and the other featured the No. 1-ranked team in the state stayed perfect on the season.
Here’s a recap of some of the notable events that happened after the clock struck midnight.
Pottsboro 37, Whitney 33
Game ended: 12:48 a.m
In a Class 3A Division I Region 2 semifinal game, the contest came down to the last minutes.
Kobe Haynes scored on a 7-yard touchdowns to pull Whitney within 35-33 with 1:32 left. The Wildcats went for two, but a fumble happened.
Pottsboro’s Cayden Humphrey picked it up and ran it back for two points. Instead of a potential 35-35 tie, the 4-point win vaulted the Cardinals to the next round.
Humphrey, the Pottsboro quarterback, had a 2-yard run to make it 35-27 at the 4:13 mark in the fourth.
The fourth quarter saw two delays in the game played at Coach Kenny Deal Stadium in Melissa.
The first came with 8:52 left in the final stanza. Haynes threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to K.J. O’Hearn and after the PAT, the game went into a delay.
It last 45 minutes.
The second delay camp after Humphrey’s 2-yard run and that lasted 2 hours and 32 minutes. Play resumed Saturday morning.
Humphrey threw for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns and ran 33 times for 144 yards and 2 scores.
Trace Olsen had 6 of Humphrey’s 18 completions, finishing with 142 yards and 2 scores.
Pottsboro improved to 12-1 and Whitney ended the year 10-3.
Grandivew 49, Commerce 48
Game ended 1:22 a.m.
This was a second game where a 2-point conversion failure loomed large, as the Zebras beat the Tigers in another Class 3A Division I playoff game.
This game featured Commerce winning 21-14 in the second quarter when a lighting delay happened at Memorial Stadium in Mesquite.
Just before midnight play resumed.
Commerce led 35-28 going into the fourth, but the Zebras scored three times and ultimately took a 49-42 lead.
Bleu Hubbard, who 192 yards on the ground, and Mason Landers helped lead the comeback. Landers scored on a 6-yard run with 51 second to make it 49-42.
Commerce got the ball with 48 seconds left, after fumbling the kickoff, but recovered but was at the own 23.
The Tigers drove the field. Quarterback Aidan Brown hit Donovan Maria for an 18-yard gain. Scrambling, Brown connected with Brandon Anderson for a 49-yard gain, moving to the 6-yard line.
With 26 seconds left, Brown spiked it to kill the clock. Brown threw a 6-yard touchdown to Wyatt Marker, who slipped out of a tackle, with 19 seconds left.
Commerce (9-3) went for the win. Before the play, Grandview took its 3rd and final timeout.
The Tigers ran a trick play with an end around, but the pass fell to the ground.
Commerce went for an onside kick, but Hubbard recovered to seal the win for the Zebras, now 11-2.
The win, incidentally, will have Grandview playing Pottsboro at 7 p.m. on Friday at Panther-Mustang Stadium in Grapevine for the right to go to the semifinals.
A replay of the game can be seen on NFHS.
Southlake Carroll 49, Prosper 42
Game ended at 1:43 a.m.
Playing at Choctaw Stadium, the one time home of the Texas Rangers, Southlake Carroll advanced to the regional finals in Class 6A Division II action.
The No. 1-ranked team in the state, regardless of classification, picked up a 49-31 win over Prosper.
You can read our live coverage (below) from the event here — which started with a 11:15 p.m. kickoff.