High School on SI Top 25 Girls Volleyball National Rankings - Aug. 27, 2025
Texas schools continue to flex their muscle as many of the nation’s top teams prepare to compete in some power-packed Labor Day weekend tournaments.
Defending national champ Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) last week continued its torrid play by going 8-0 and winning the NorthWest ISD Volleyball Classic. That title came on the heels of winning the Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii.
Meanwhile, another Texas team, No. 21 Allen (15-1), is hoping to continue its red-hot play in Volleypalooza, a monstrous, 68-team, three-day event in Texas that will draw the likes of Torrey Pines (San Diego), No. 8 Cypress Ranch (Houston), No. 6 Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Texas), Highland Park (Dallas), Lake Travis (Austin, Texas), Grand Oaks (Spring, Texas), and more.
Allen last weekend won the Allen Texas Open, beating Keller (Texas), which makes its debut this week at No. 25. Cypress Ranch (11-0) also is playing well.
Meanwhile, No. 4 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), No. 16 Winter Park (Fla.) and No. 22 Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) this weekend will join a host of Florida state champs and others in the Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast in Gainesville.
The High School on SI national high school volleyball rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
Find the complete breakdown of the High School on SI Power 25 Week 2 rankings below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com
1. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (19-0)
Last week: 1
The Bobcats remain a powerful foe through mid-August, beating Keller Central, 3-0, and then winning last weekend’s 30th annual NorthWest ISD Volleyball Classic. Byron Nelson went 8-0 in the three-day tournament, beating Highland Park, 25-14, 25-19, in the Gold bracket final. The Bobcats’ Sophee Peterson was named Tournament MVP; Kylie Kleckner, Tournament Offensive Player; and Ashlyn Seay and Savannah Sterna, All-Tournament Team selections.
2. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) (35-3 in 2024)
Last week: 2
California power Cathedral Catholic last fall beat Archbishop Mitty for the CIF State Open Division Championship, their seventh overall title. Cathedral Catholic visits Torrey Pines on Sept. 10.
3. Roncalli (Indianapolis, Ind.) (3-0)
Last week: 3
Last year’s Class 3A state champs racked up two more wins, beating Lawrence North, 3-0, and Carmel, 3-1. The Royals, however, lost First-Team All-State setter Addie Haberthy to an ACL injury during a preseason kickball game, according to a story in the IndyStar. Roncalli faces some stiffer competition this week when they play McCutcheon and Cathedral (Indianapolis).
4. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (2-0)
Last week: 4
The Monarchs last week swept Los Alamitos, 3-0. The California power will compete in the prestigious Nike Tournament of Champions (TOC) Southeast in Gainesville (Fla.) this weekend. Mater Dei will take on Miami Gulliver Prep, Tampa Prep and DeLand on opening day in the National Division on Aug. 29.
5. Redondo Union (Redondo Beach, Calif.) (8-1)
Last week: 5
The Sea Hawks are off to a good start, finishing 8-1 and runner-up in the Gold bracket in the Ann Kang Invitational. Redondo Union plays Long Beach Poly and Bishop Montgomery this week.
6. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (8-2)
Last week: 6
The defending TAPPS Class 6A state champs swept Midlothian, 3-0, last week. The Lions visit Glenn on Aug. 28 and then compete in the 2025 LISD Volleypalooza on Aug. 28-30.
7. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee) (47-1 in 2024)
Last week: 7
The Dashers last fall won their third straight Division I title, beating Hamilton. They return some big-time players in senior middle hitters Maddie Brown, a First Team All-State selection, and Alyiana McMahon. Divine Savior opens the season this week against Xavier (Wisc.), Homestead (Wisc.) and Waukesha West.
8. Cypress Ranch (Houston) (11-0)
Last week: 9
The Katy/Cy-Fair Tournament champs kept on rolling last week, beating Pearland, 3-0, and Tompkins, 3-1. This week, the Mustangs take on Clear Creek before heading to Volleypalooza.
9. Alpharetta (Georgia) (15-1)
Last week: 8
The two-time defending Class 6A state champ Raiders last week swept Pope and Blessed Trinity by 2-0 scores, and defeated McIntosh, 3-1. They play St. Pius Catholic, Sandy Creek and Forsyth Central this week.
10. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (8-2)
Last week: 10
The Trailblazers last week beat JSerra Catholic, 3-0, and West Ranch, 3-2. Sierra Canyon takes on Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita this week.
11. Xavier College Prep (Phoenix) (32-4 in 2024)
Last week: 11
The defending AIA Class 6A state champs entertain Liberty on Aug. 27 to open the season. Returning for the Gators are outside hitter Tessa Larkin, a Minnesota commit; senior Libero/defensive specialist Mattea Saunders, a Wake Forest commit; and senior setter/outside hitter Vivian Hickman, a UCLA commit.
12. Marist (Chicago) (32-9 in 2024)
Last week: 12
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ Redhawks take on Wheaton-Warrenville South and Plainfield Central this week to open the season.
13. Assumption (Louisville) (7-0)
Last week: 13
The two-time defending KHSAA state champs defeated Male, 3-0, and then went 6-0 to win the 2025 Showdown at the Sunsphere title in Knoxville. The Rockets defeated St. Henry, 2-0, for the championship. Assumption this week plays St. Henry again and Cathedral (Indianapolis).
14. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (40-2 in 2024)
Last week: 14
The Redwings last fall finished as IHSA Class 4A state runner-up for the third consecutive year. Benet takes on Oak Park-River Forest this week to open the season.
15. Winter Park (Fla.) (2-0)
Last week: 15
The defending Class 7A state champ Wildcats opened the 2025 season last week by sweeping West Orange and New Smyrna Beach by 3-0 scores. Winners of 25 consecutive matches, Winter Park this week plays Hagerty (Oviedo, Fla.) before heading to the Tournament of Champions Southeast.
16. Mercy (Farmington Hills, Mich.) (3-0)
Last week: 16
The Marlins opened the season by beating Sterling Heights Stevenson, Canton, and Saline by 2-0 scores in the Motor City Power Series. They play South Lyon and Bloomfield Hills this week.
17. Horizon (Scottsdale, Ariz.) (30-5 in 2024)
Last week: 17
The four-time defending Class 5A state champ Huskies open the season at Ironwood on Aug. 28. They return senior outside hitter Sienna Markovich, junior middle hitter Olivia Kauffman, and senior setter Brooklyn McNulty.
18. Marymount (Los Angeles) (4-0)
Last week: 18
The Sailors last week swept Harvard-Westlake, 3-0. They play West Ranch and Ironwood Ridge this week.
19. Northville (Mich.) (40-2 in 2024)
Last week: 19
The defending MHSAA Division I state champs visit Hartland on Sept. 9 for their season opener.
20. Harrisburg (S.D.) (31-0 in 2024)
Last week: 20
The defending SDHSAA Class AA championship Tigers open the season on Aug. 28 at Brandon Valley. Harrisburg returns senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Gabi Zachariasen, a two-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year; junior middle hitter/outside hitter Bergen Stiff, a Harvard commit; sophomore setter/outside hitter Josalyn Samuels; and junior outside hitter Kennedy Kokenge.
21. Allen (Texas) (15-1)
Last week: 24
The Eagles are soaring, following up their Battle of the Rock Tournament title by winning the Allen Texas Open for the third consecutive year. Allen’s Campbell Sheffield made the All-Tournament Team and Maya Ogbogu was named tournament MVP. The Eagles this week play Rock Hill before heading to Volleypalooza this weekend.
22. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio) (9-3)
Last week: 21
This independent Texas power beat Alexander and La Vernia by 3-0 scores last week. The Warriors head to the Tournament of Champions Southeast this weekend.
23. Mount St. Mary (Oklahoma City) (11-2)
Last week: 22
The defending Class 5A state champ Rockets swept Booker T. Washington and then went 5-0 to win the Broken Arrow Tournament. MSM will compete in Volleypalooza this weekend.
24. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (33-5 in 2024)
Last week: 23
The Mighty Macs last year fell to Marist, 2-0, in the IHSA Class 4A Sectional finals. They return junior middle blocker/outside hitter Jayce Prohaska, senior Libero and Clemson commit Lucy Maloney and junior setter Peyton Heatherly, a Coastal Carolina commit. Mother McAuley this week plays Joliet Catholic and Nazareth Academy before heading to the two-day MV/OE Tournament this weekend.
25. Keller (Texas) (15-2)
The Indians mean business this season, recently finishing second in the Allen Texas Open, losing to Allen, 2-1, in the final. They play Northwest this week before competing in the Colleyville Round Robin on Aug. 29-30.
Dropped out: Grand Oaks (Spring, Texas).
Honorable Mention: Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.), Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.), Pope John Paul II (Royersford, Pa.), Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.), Carroll (Fort Wayne, Ind.), Sandra Day O’Connor (Phoenix), Plant (Tampa), Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.), Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.), Argyle (Texas), Norris (Firth, Neb.), Pleasant Valley (Iowa), Seton Hall (Cincinnati), McGill-Toolen (Mobile, Ala.), Fulshear (Texas), Wenatchee (Wash.), Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills, Ohio), Pace Academy (Atlanta), Bishop O’Connell (Arlington, Va.) Yorktown (Ind.), Pope (Marietta, Ga.), Cartersville (Ga.), Highland Park (Dallas), St. Henry (Erlanger, Ky.).
