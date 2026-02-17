Houston Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 17, 2026
There are 58 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Tuesday, February 17. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Houston High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 17, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Magnolia vs. Tomball Memorial and Lamar Consolidated taking on Fort Bend Marshall in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Spring Woods vs. Waltrip – 5:30 PM
Sterling vs. Galena Park – 6:00 PM
Warren vs. Hardin – 6:30 PM
Lake Creek vs. Huntsville – 6:30 PM
Mickey Leland vs. Kashmere – 6:45 PM
Cypress Woods vs. Langham Creek – 7:00 PM
Shadow Creek vs. Sam Rayburn – 7:00 PM
Pearland vs. South Houston – 7:00 PM
Klein Collins vs. Magnolia West – 7:00 PM
Klein Cain vs. Klein Oak – 7:00 PM
Klein vs. Klein Forest – 7:00 PM
Strake Jesuit vs. Foster – 7:00 PM
Ridge Point vs. Fort Bend Travis – 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Hightower vs. Fort Bend Bush – 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Austin vs. Fort Bend Elkins – 7:00 PM
Morton Ranch vs. Katy Taylor – 7:00 PM
Cinco Ranch vs. Katy – 7:00 PM
Mayde Creek vs. Jordan – 7:00 PM
MacArthur vs. Eisenhower – 7:00 PM
Magnolia vs. Tomball Memorial – 7:00 PM
West Fork vs. Porter – 7:00 PM
Lee vs. Port Arthur Memorial – 7:00 PM
Lamar Consolidated vs. Fort Bend Marshall – 7:00 PM
Pasadena vs. Kingwood Park – 7:00 PM
Texas City vs. La Porte – 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Kempner vs. Terry – 7:00 PM
Dekaney vs. Westfield – 7:00 PM
Sterling vs. Barbers Hill – 7:00 PM
Sealy vs. Freeman – 7:00 PM
Cypress Ranch vs. Cypress Park – 7:00 PM
Cypress Lakes vs. Waller – 7:00 PM
Sweeny vs. Needville – 7:00 PM
Bellville vs. La Grange – 7:00 PM
Crosby vs. Splendora – 7:00 PM
Crockett vs. Trinity – 7:00 PM
Livingston vs. Hamshire-Fannett – 7:00 PM
Clear Lake vs. Dickinson – 7:00 PM
Clear Falls vs. Clear Creek – 7:00 PM
Harmony School of Innovation vs. Fort Bend Willowridge – 7:00 PM
Clear Brook vs. Deer Park – 7:00 PM
College Station vs. Montgomery – 7:00 PM
El Campo vs. Wharton – 7:00 PM
Columbia vs. La Marque – 7:00 PM
Bridgeland vs. Cypress Springs – 7:00 PM
Brazoswood vs. Clear Springs – 7:00 PM
Ball vs. Iowa Colony – 7:00 PM
Spring vs. Benjamin Davis – 7:00 PM
Navasota vs. Caldwell – 7:00 PM
Brazosport vs. Bay City – 7:00 PM
Pasadena Memorial vs. Alvin – 7:00 PM
George Ranch vs. Alief Hastings – 7:00 PM
Santa Fe vs. Angleton – 7:00 PM
Alief Elsik vs. Alief Taylor – 7:00 PM
Nimitz vs. Aldine – 7:00 PM
Hargrave vs. Liberty – 7:15 PM
Dobie vs. Manvel – 7:30 PM
Calhoun vs. Rockport-Fulton – 7:30 PM
Scarborough vs. Yates – 8:00 PM
