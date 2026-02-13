Houston Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 13, 2026
There are 58 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, February 13. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Houston High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Friday, February 13, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Giddings vs. Navasota and Montgomery taking on Lake Creek in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Waltrip vs. Milby – 5:15 PM
Lamar vs. Westside – 5:30 PM
Royal vs. Harmony School of Innovation – 5:30 PM
Montgomery vs. Lake Creek – 6:30 PM
Terry vs. Lamar Consolidated – 6:30 PM
Huntsville vs. Rudder – 6:30 PM
Victoria West vs. Fort Bend Kempner – 6:30 PM
Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Crockett – 6:30 PM
Brenham vs. College Station – 6:30 PM
Yates vs. Furr – 6:45 PM
Kashmere vs. Wheatley – 6:45 PM
Nimitz vs. MacArthur – 7:00 PM
Sam Rayburn vs. Pasadena Memorial – 7:00 PM
Sam Rayburn vs. Pasadena Memorial – 7:00 PM
South Houston vs. Shadow Creek – 7:00 PM
Klein Oak vs. Magnolia – 7:00 PM
Magnolia West vs. Klein Forest – 7:00 PM
Klein Cain vs. Klein – 7:00 PM
Tomball vs. Klein Collins – 7:00 PM
Port Neches-Groves vs. Lee – 7:00 PM
Waller vs. Cypress Woods – 7:00 PM
Westfield vs. Spring – 7:00 PM
Iowa Colony vs. Texas City – 7:00 PM
La Porte vs. Friendswood – 7:00 PM
Wharton vs. Sweeny – 7:00 PM
Manvel vs. Dawson – 7:00 PM
Port Arthur Memorial vs. Sterling – 7:00 PM
Splendora vs. Pasadena – 7:00 PM
Cypress Springs vs. Cypress Ranch – 7:00 PM
Almeta Crawford vs. Sealy – 7:00 PM
Cypress Park vs. Cypress Lakes – 7:00 PM
Tarkington vs. Livingston – 7:00 PM
Porter vs. Crosby – 7:00 PM
Shepherd vs. Hardin-Jefferson – 7:00 PM
Hamshire-Fannett vs. Hargrave – 7:00 PM
Giddings vs. Navasota – 7:00 PM
Brazoswood vs. Clear Lake – 7:00 PM
Deer Park vs. Clear Falls – 7:00 PM
Dickinson vs. Clear Creek – 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Stafford – 7:00 PM
Clear Springs vs. Clear Brook – 7:00 PM
La Marque vs. El Campo – 7:00 PM
Langham Creek vs. Bridgeland – 7:00 PM
Brazoswood vs. Clear Brook – 7:00 PM
Barbers Hill vs. West Brook – 7:00 PM
Benjamin Davis vs. Eisenhower – 7:00 PM
Caldwell vs. Bellville – 7:00 PM
Bay City vs. Columbia – 7:00 PM
Alief Taylor vs. George Ranch – 7:00 PM
Alief Hastings vs. Strake Jesuit – 7:00 PM
Angleton vs. Ball – 7:00 PM
Fulshear vs. Alief Elsik – 7:00 PM
Aldine vs. Dekaney – 7:00 PM
Sinton vs. Calhoun – 7:15 PM
Needville vs. Brazosport – 7:30 PM
Alvin vs. Dobie – 7:30 PM
Galena Park vs. Madison – 8:00 PM
Bellaire vs. Houston Math Science & Tech – 8:00 PM
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.