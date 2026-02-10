Houston Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - February 10, 2026
There are 50 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Tuesday, February 10. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
Houston High School Boys Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, February 10, 2026
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Klein Oak vs. Tomball Memorial and Iowa Colony taking on Friendswood in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Sealy vs. Harmony School of Innovation — 5:30 PM
Chavez vs. Wisdom — 6:00 PM
Galena Park vs. Austin — 6:00 PM
Montgomery vs. Rudder — 6:30 PM
Victoria West vs. Lamar Consolidated — 6:30 PM
Terry vs. Fort Bend Marshall — 6:30 PM
Victoria East vs. Fort Bend Kempner — 6:30 PM
Brenham vs. Lake Creek — 6:30 PM
Pearland vs. Shadow Creek — 7:00 PM
Pasadena Memorial vs. South Houston — 7:00 PM
George Ranch vs. Fulshear — 7:00 PM
Klein vs. Magnolia — 7:00 PM
Porter vs. Pasadena — 7:00 PM
Tomball vs. Klein Forest — 7:00 PM
Klein Oak vs. Tomball Memorial — 7:00 PM
Westfield vs. Eisenhower — 7:00 PM
Dobie vs. Sam Rayburn — 7:00 PM
Huntsville vs. A&M Consolidated — 7:00 PM
Iowa Colony vs. Friendswood — 7:00 PM
Nimitz vs. Dekaney — 7:00 PM
Deer Park vs. Dickinson — 7:00 PM
Sterling vs. Lee — 7:00 PM
Freeman vs. Stafford — 7:00 PM
Splendora vs. Kingwood Park — 7:00 PM
Langham Creek vs. Cypress Ranch — 7:00 PM
Cypress Park vs. Waller — 7:00 PM
Cypress Springs vs. Cypress Lakes — 7:00 PM
La Marque vs. Sweeny — 7:00 PM
Dayton vs. Crosby — 7:00 PM
Anderson-Shiro vs. Crockett — 7:00 PM
Hargrave vs. Tarkington — 7:00 PM
Liberty vs. Hamshire-Fannett — 7:00 PM
Clear Falls vs. Clear Lake — 7:00 PM
Clear Creek vs. Clear Springs — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Willowridge vs. Royal — 7:00 PM
El Campo vs. Columbia — 7:00 PM
Bridgeland vs. Cypress Woods — 7:00 PM
Barbers Hill vs. Nederland — 7:00 PM
Santa Fe vs. Ball — 7:00 PM
MacArthur vs. Benjamin Davis — 7:00 PM
Smithville vs. Bellville — 7:00 PM
Needville vs. Bay City — 7:00 PM
Dawson vs. Alvin — 7:00 PM
Strake Jesuit vs. Alief Taylor — 7:00 PM
Foster vs. Alief Hastings — 7:00 PM
Angleton vs. Texas City — 7:00 PM
Aldine vs. Spring — 7:00 PM
Livingston vs. Shepherd — 7:30 PM
Navasota vs. La Grange — 7:30 PM
Brazosport vs. Wharton — 7:30 PM
