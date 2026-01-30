Houston Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 30, 2026
There are 56 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, January 30. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Livingston vs. Hargrave and Dickinson taking on Brazosport in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Fulshear vs. Alief Hastings — 1:00 PM
Lamar vs. Houston Heights — 6:00 PM
Yates vs. North Forest — 6:00 PM
Austin vs. Spring Woods — 6:00 PM
Terry vs. Victoria East — 6:30 PM
Huntsville vs. Brenham — 6:30 PM
South Houston vs. Manvel — 7:00 PM
George Ranch vs. Strake Jesuit — 7:00 PM
Klein Oak vs. Magnolia West — 7:00 PM
Magnolia vs. Klein Collins — 7:00 PM
Fort Bend Marshall vs. Randle — 7:00 PM
Spring vs. MacArthur — 7:00 PM
Jordan vs. Katy — 7:00 PM
Tomball Memorial vs. Tomball — 7:00 PM
La Porte vs. Santa Fe — 7:00 PM
Kingwood Park vs. West Fork — 7:00 PM
Willis vs. Woodlands College Park — 7:00 PM
Lamar Consolidated vs. Fort Bend Kempner — 7:00 PM
Eisenhower vs. Dekaney — 7:00 PM
Dawson vs. Pearland — 7:00 PM
Port Neches-Groves vs. Sterling — 7:00 PM
Stafford vs. Harmony School of Innovation — 7:00 PM
Cypress Woods vs. Cypress Springs — 7:00 PM
Royal vs. Sealy — 7:00 PM
Cypress Park vs. Langham Creek — 7:00 PM
Cypress Lakes vs. Cypress Ranch — 7:00 PM
Sharpstown vs. Galena Park — 7:00 PM
Needville vs. La Marque — 7:00 PM
La Grange vs. Bellville — 7:00 PM
Splendora vs. Dayton — 7:00 PM
Pasadena vs. Crosby — 7:00 PM
Livingston vs. Hargrave — 7:00 PM
Hardin-Jefferson vs. Liberty — 7:00 PM
Shepherd vs. Hamshire-Fannett — 7:00 PM
Clear Lake vs. Deer Park — 7:00 PM
Clear Falls vs. Clear Springs — 7:00 PM
Almeta Crawford vs. Fort Bend Willowridge — 7:00 PM
Clear Brook vs. Clear Creek — 7:00 PM
Columbia vs. Wharton — 7:00 PM
Waller vs. Bridgeland — 7:00 PM
Brazoswood vs. Dickinson — 7:00 PM
Lee vs. Barbers Hill — 7:00 PM
Friendswood vs. Ball — 7:00 PM
Benjamin Davis vs. Nimitz — 7:00 PM
Brazosport vs. Sweeny — 7:00 PM
Bay City vs. El Campo — 7:00 PM
Alvin vs. Sam Rayburn — 7:00 PM
Iowa Colony vs. Angleton — 7:00 PM
Alief Elsik vs. Foster — 7:00 PM
Westfield vs. Aldine — 7:00 PM
Rockport-Fulton vs. Calhoun — 7:15 PM
Warren vs. East Chambers — 7:30 PM
Shadow Creek vs. Dobie — 7:30 PM
Trinity vs. Crockett — 7:30 PM
Caldwell vs. Navasota — 7:30 PM
Washington vs. Mickey Leland — 8:30 PM
