Houston Area High School Boys Basketball Schedule & Scores - January 20, 2026
There are 58 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Tuesday, January 20. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Boys Basketball Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the evening feature some of Texas’s top-ranked teams, with Friendswood vs. La Port and Lake Creek taking on Montgomery in what should be an exciting night of basketball.
Harmony School of Innovation vs. Royal — 5:30 PM.
Milby vs. Galena Park — 6:00 PM.
Wheatley vs. Yates — 6:00 PM.
Scarborough vs. Northside — 6:00 PM.
Lamar Consolidated vs. Terry — 6:30 PM.
Rudder vs. Huntsville — 6:30 PM.
Fort Bend Kempner vs. Victoria West — 6:30 PM.
College Station vs. Brenham — 6:30 PM.
MacArthur vs. Nimitz — 7:00 PM.
Mayde Creek vs. Paetow — 7:00 PM.
Klein Forest vs. Klein Oak — 7:00 PM.
Klein vs. Klein Collins — 7:00 PM.
Goose Creek Memorial vs. Kingwood — 7:00 PM.
Fort Bend Hightower vs. Fort Bend Travis — 7:00 PM.
Ridge Point vs. Fort Bend Elkins — 7:00 PM.
Fort Bend Clements vs. Fort Bend Bush — 7:00 PM.
Fort Bend Austin vs. Fort Bend Dulles — 7:00 PM.
Seven Lakes vs. Katy — 7:00 PM.
Morton Ranch vs. Jordan — 7:00 PM.
Northbrook vs. Jersey Village — 7:00 PM.
North Shore vs. Humble — 7:00 PM.
The Woodlands vs. Grand Oaks — 7:00 PM.
Tomball vs. Magnolia West — 7:00 PM.
Klein Cain vs. Tomball Memorial — 7:00 PM.
Lee vs. Port Neches-Groves — 7:00 PM.
Lake Creek vs. Montgomery — 7:00 PM.
Spring vs. Westfield — 7:00 PM.
Texas City vs. Iowa Colony — 7:00 PM.
Friendswood vs. La Porte — 7:00 PM.
Sweeny vs. Wharton — 7:00 PM.
Sterling vs. Port Arthur Memorial — 7:00 PM.
Pasadena vs. Splendora — 7:00 PM.
Sealy vs. Almeta Crawford — 7:00 PM.
Memorial vs. Cypress Falls — 7:00 PM.
Cypress Creek vs. Stratford — 7:00 PM.
Woodlands College Park vs. Conroe — 7:00 PM.
Cleveland vs. Oak Ridge — 7:00 PM.
Livingston vs. Tarkington — 7:00 PM.
Crosby vs. Porter — 7:00 PM.
Hargrave vs. Hamshire-Fannett — 7:00 PM.
Stafford vs. Fort Bend Willowridge — 7:00 PM.
Cinco Ranch vs. Katy Taylor — 7:00 PM.
El Campo vs. La Marque — 7:00 PM.
Channelview vs. Summer Creek — 7:00 PM.
Caney Creek vs. Willis — 7:00 PM.
West Brook vs. Barbers Hill — 7:00 PM.
Brazosport vs. Needville — 7:00 PM.
Columbia vs. Bay City — 7:00 PM.
Atascocita vs. King — 7:00 PM.
Ball vs. Angleton — 7:00 PM.
Dekaney vs. Aldine — 7:00 PM.
Westside vs. Lamar — 7:15 PM.
Houston Math Science & Tech vs. Bellaire — 7:15 PM.
Giddings vs. Bellville — 7:15 PM.
Hardin-Jefferson vs. Shepherd — 7:30 PM.
Calhoun vs. Ingleside — 7:30 PM.
Navasota vs. Smithville — 8:00 PM.
Mickey Leland vs. North Forest — 8:30 PM.
