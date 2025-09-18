Houston Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-20, 2025
There are 81 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, September 18, Friday, September 19, and Saturday, September 20, including many games featuring statewide top teams. You can follow every game live on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include many of Texas' top-ranked teams on each of the three days this weekend. Look out for Katy vs Cinco Ranch battling it out on Friday.
Houston High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
There are fifteen games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Thursday, September 18. There are several games including ranked teams, highlighted by Katy vs Cinco Ranch. . You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
New Waverly (0-2) vs West Hardin (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Worthing (1-2) vs North Forest (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Tarkington (0-3) vs Hardin (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Washington (0-1) vs Furr (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Spring Woods (1-1) vs Waltrip (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Sterling (1-2) vs Galena Park (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Randle (3-0) vs Fort Bend Marshall (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Santa Fe (2-1) vs Lamar Consolidated (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Klein (3-0) vs Klein Forest (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Fort Bend Austin (0-3) vs Fort Bend Dulles (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Katy Taylor (0-3) vs Morton Ranch (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Cleveland (0-3) vs Grand Oaks (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Katy (1-2) vs Cinco Ranch (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Pearland (3-0) vs Alvin (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Alief Hastings (0-3) vs Bellaire (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Houston High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 58 games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Friday, September 19. There are many games including ranked teams, highlighted by The Woodlands vs Willis. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Rivera (1-2) vs Burton (0-0) at 7:00 PM.
Grapeland (1-2) vs Groveton (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Danbury (2-1) vs Louise (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
San Saba (1-2) vs St. John XXIII (0-0) at 7:00 PM.
Holy Cross (1-0) vs Weimar (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Rice Consolidated (0-3) vs Hallettsville (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Huntington (1-2) vs New Waverly (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Lutheran South Academy (0-0) vs Anahuac (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Wheatley (0-3) vs Yates (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Kinkaid (0-0) vs Rockport-Fulton (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Shepherd (3-0) vs Anderson-Shiro (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Columbia (1-2) vs Yoakum (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Episcopal (1-0) vs West Orange-Stark (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Hempstead (0-2) vs Wharton (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Harmony School of Innovation (0-2) vs Village (0-0) at 7:00 PM.
Needville (2-1) vs El Campo (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Stafford (1-2) vs Calhoun (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Bay City (3-0) vs Sealy (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Hitchcock (2-1) vs Bellville (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Madison (2-1) vs Westbury (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Lee (1-2) vs Iowa Colony (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Porter (1-0) vs Sharyland Pioneer (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Terry (1-2) vs Texas City (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
Navasota (2-1) vs Waco (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Klein Oak (1-2) vs Klein Cain (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Brenham (3-0) vs Killeen (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Fort Bend Hightower (2-1) vs Fort Bend Travis (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Fort Bend Clements (1-2) vs Fort Bend Bush (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Pasadena Memorial (1-1) vs Dawson (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Shadow Creek (2-1) vs Manvel (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Sam Rayburn (2-1) vs South Houston (0-2) at 7:00 PM.
Tomball Memorial (2-0) vs Magnolia (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Jordan (2-1) vs Mayde Creek (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Cypress Lakes (1-2) vs Cypress Park (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Barbers Hill (2-1) vs Foster (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Cypress Woods (3-0) vs Waller (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Clear Lake (0-3) vs Brazoswood (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Ball (1-2) vs Westside (0-3) at 7:00 PM.
Clear Falls (2-1) vs Deer Park (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
The Woodlands (3-0) vs Willis (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Clear Creek (1-2) vs Dickinson (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Clear Brook (0-2) vs Clear Springs (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Wisdom (2-1) vs Strake Jesuit (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
College Park (3-0) vs Oak Ridge (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
Bridgeland (2-1) vs Langham Creek (3-0) at 7:00 PM.
Brazosport (1-2) vs Sweeny (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Houston Heights (1-2) vs Alief Taylor (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Liberty (1-4) vs Melissa (1-1) at 7:00 PM.
New Caney (0-2) vs Conroe (2-1) at 7:00 PM.
KIPP Northeast (0-0) vs Hull-Daisetta (0-3) at 7:30 PM.
Shiner (3-0) vs Industrial (0-3) at 7:30 PM.
Corrigan-Camden (1-2) vs Elkhart (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
East Bernard (0-3) vs Tomball Christian HomeSchool (0-0) at 7:30 PM.
Tidehaven (3-0) vs Ganado (3-0) at 7:30 PM.
Bloomington (3-0) vs Van Vleck (0-2) at 7:30 PM.
Schulenburg (1-1) vs Brazos (2-0) at 7:30 PM.
Kelly Catholic (0-1) vs Coldspring-Oakhurst (0-3) at 7:30 PM.
Madisonville (2-1) vs Columbus (1-2) at 7:30 PM.
Houston High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 20, 2025
There are seven games scheduled across the Houston metro area on Saturday, September 20. The final game, Magnolia West vs Klein Collins, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Houston Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Royal (0-2) vs Fort Bend Willowridge (1-2) at 6:00 PM.
Ridge Point (3-0) vs Fort Bend Elkins (2-1) at 6:00 PM.
Bryan (0-3) vs George Ranch (1-2) at 6:00 PM.
Alief Elsik (0-3) vs Lamar (0-3) at 6:00 PM.
Milby (1-2) vs Sharpstown (1-1) at 6:30 PM.
Magnolia West (2-1) vs Klein Collins (2-0) at 7:00 PM.
Sterling (2-1) vs Chavez (1-2) at 7:00 PM.
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available.