How the Top 25 Fared in Week 11 of Texas High School Football
The regular season ended for Texas high school football on Saturday with Richmond Randle being the final Top 25 team to play.
There was only one showdown of Top 25 teams in Week 11. Humble Summer Creek picked up a 27-0 win over Galena Park North Shore in what was a showdown of top teams in Houston.
This will be the final Top 25 fared of the season.
TOP 25
1. Southlake Carroll, idle
2. Allen beat Plano East, 45-6
3. Richmond Dr. Thomas E. Randle beat Rosenberg Lamar Consolidated, 56-7
4. Austin Lake Travis beat Austin, 40-14
5. Celina beat Lake Dallas, 48-7
6. Aledo beat Denton, 77-0
7. Fort Worth North Crowley beat Crowley, 27-6
8. Duncanville beat Cedar Hill, 29-0
9. Dallas South Oak Cliff beat vs. Dallas Thomas Jefferson, 48-0
10. Prosper beat Plano West, 62-28
11. Galena Park North Shore lost to No. 12 Humble Summer Creek, 27-0
FINAL: Humble Summer Creek Humbles Galena Park North Shore in District 23-6A Title Showdown; Scoring, Highlights
12. Humble Summer Creek beat No. 11 Galena Park North Shore, 27-0
13. Dripping Springs beat at Austin Westlake, 45-35
14. Carthage beat Brownsboro, 56-8
15. Spring Branch Smithson Valley beat Victoria East, 59-0
16. Dickinson beat Deer Park, 66-27
17. Fort Bend Ridge Point beat Fort Bend Austin, 70-22
18. Pearland beat South Houston, 69-0
19. Iowa Colony beat Texas City, 40-7
20. Denton Billy Ryan beat North Richland Hills Birdville, 52-7
21. Port Arthur Memorial, Idle
22. Prosper Walnut Grove beat Frisco Independence, 63-13
23. Brenham beat Belton, 49-28
24. Angleton beat Crosby, 31-7
25. Houston C.E. King beat Channelview, 76-7