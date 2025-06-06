Humble Kingwood Park vs. Grapevine: Texas Class 5A Division II state championship: preview, live scoring, updates
How much will the experience factor play into this one? At around 4 p.m. on Friday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, we're going to find out.
Grapevine, the defending 5A state champ, enters the championship sporting a 35-3 record and enters with a playoff resume that includes five shutouts and wins over 2024 finalist Lucas Lovejoy and a talented Lubbock-Cooper team.
Grapevine is loaded with talented arms, headed by freshman ace Luke Esquivel - one of the top freshmen in the nation - and veteran arms like Benjamin Chen and junior Lale Esquivel behind him, and the Mustangs hope to ride those arms to their third state title since 2016.
Kingwood Park, which opened the year with a 2-3-1 mark, has won 32 of its last 38 and brings a balanced lineup that found its stride in the playoffs. In just their second state tournament appearance, the Panthers earned their finals berth with a comeback series win over Liberty Hill in the semifinals. Behind a deep mix of arms and a batting order that has most regulars hitting over .300, they’ve shown the ability to win games a variety of ways.
In the end, the game could come down to which team handles the spotlight the best.
Friday’s 4 p.m. first pitch at Dell Diamond could be a bit delayed, as most games in the tournament this week have been. Bookmark this page and check back often, as we will post live scoring, highlights and updates once the game begins as they happen in the expandable space below. Also, be sure to share this page on social media.
You can also watch the game (fee required) on NFHS Network.
Follow High School on SI – Texas for continuing coverage from the state championships throughout the weekend, including live updates, important highlights and stats from every UIL baseball state final.
Humble Kingwood Park vs. Grapevine: Texas Class 5A Division II state championship: live scoring, highlights, updates
Live scoring and updates will go here once the game starts.