Humble Summer Creek Repeats As Class 6A Division 1 Girls Basketball Champions by beating Flower Mound

Humble Summer Creek became the second team to repeat as a state champion on Saturday, the final day of the UIL girls basketball championships in San Antonio.

The Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 3 in the TABC poll, picked up a 55-45 win over Flower Mound on Saturday, spoiling the Jaguars' debut in the state finals.

Erin Newsom earned MVP honors for the Lady Bulldogs after scoring 15 points. She was 11-for-14 from the free-throw line, added 9 rebounds, 3 steals and drew eight fouls while going to the basket or shooting.

Game highlights

Summer Creek (34-4) struggled shooting early, hitting only 1 of its first 11. However, three straight, including two 3-pointers, gave them a 13-7 lead after the first quarter.

Flower Mound, unranked in the TABC poll, got hot early in the second quarter. A quick sequence with a pass from Emily Tran to Maci Pringle inside and then back outside to Lorelei Ebert led to a 3-pointer with 3:18 left.

That gave the Jaguars a 19-17 lead.

The advantage didn’t last long. Newsome grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up to tie the game.

A steal by Kennedy Simpson, last year’s MVP of the title game, led to a jumper by Nyasia Young at the 2:24 mark.

Summer Creek led 21-19 at the break.

The Lady Bulldogs went up by as much as 8 in the third quarter, but Pringle hit a 3-pointer with 39 seconds left to make it 34-31.

Kaylen Alexander scored to make it 36-31 after three and she added the first bucket 15 seconds into the fourth.

Flower Mound (29-9) never came closer than 7 the rest of the way.

Pringle had 21 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in the losing effort.

Summer Creek standouts

Newsom won MVP honors, but she wasn’t the top scorer for her team.

Young had 17 points and 4 assists. Addison Martin had 14 points, 2 rebounds and a pair of 3s. She had 8 of her points in the second quarter.

Simpson was limited to only 2 points, but had 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

The starters accounted for 52 of the team’s 55 points.

Summer Creek won 19 in a row to close out the season. The last loss was on Dec. 29.

The Lady Bulldogs beat three ranked teams in the postseason:

No. 17 Cypress Creek

No. 9 Pearland Dawson

No. 3. San Antonio William J. Brennan

Flower Mound's run

The Jaguars were barely a playoff team when the postseason started, going 9-5 in district play and getting the final berth out of the 8-team field.

They got hot late, winning 8 in a row to return to state and ultimately moving on past the semifinals. They made that round in 2015, but lost.

To reach San Antonio, Flower Mound beat Plano East, South Grand Prairie, Keller, Fort Worth North Crowley and Cedar Hill.

The 47-39 win over North Crowley on Feb. 27 knocked off the No. 2-ranked team in the state.

Plano East was ranked No. 15.