Jahdae Barron remembered by high school coach as great teammate, natural leader on eve of NFL Draft
Jason Cecil has coached numerous standout cornerbacks in high school.
And then there’s Jahdae Barron, who is in a class by himself.
“I knew by his junior season that he had (NFL) talent,” Cecil said. “I have had several Division I DB’s that I have coached, but none of them had his raw natural talent.”
Cecil, then the head football coach at Connally High in Austin, Texas, knew from Day 1 that Barron would be the centerpiece of the Cougars’ defense. What took some convincing was to try Barron on the other side of the ball.
“Jahdae was always a special DB, (but) he kept asking to play offense, and we finally gave him the opportunity,” Cecil recalls.
“After watching him play wide receiver, we felt pretty good about the decision and wished we had made that move sooner.”
Indeed, there probably aren’t many places on a football field Barron wouldn’t shine if given the opportunity. During his senior year at Connally, he caught 41 passes for 673 yards and six touchdowns, and he tallied 43 tackles and three interceptions en route to all-state honors.
His career really took off at the University of Texas, where Barron blossomed to a first-team Associated Press All-American and a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy for the nation’s top defensive player. He was edged for that award by South Carolina defensive end Kyle Kennard, instead “settling” for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation’s top defensive back.
Barron is expected to have his name called sometime Thursday evening during the first round of the NFL Draft and is likely to become an immediate starter in the league.
NFL Draft expert and former professional scout Daniel Jeremiah ranks Barron as this year’s No. 10 draft prospect.
“Barron is a talented Swiss Army knife,” Jeremiah writes. “He aligned outside, in the slot and in the box as a dime linebacker for the Longhorns. He made impact plays in every game I studied.
“He’s a quicker-than-fast athlete with outstanding eyes and conviction. He’s at his best when he can play off and see through receivers to the quarterback. He reads the QB’s drop and anticipates to beat pass catchers to the ball. He doesn’t waste steps and has outstanding hands.”
He likens Barron to Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch, a Pro Bowl selection in 2024.
For all the praise — and there is plenty — regarding his football skills, however, Barron’s high school coach is quick to emphasize that some lucky NFL team will be getting much more than just a supreme talent.
“What makes him special is that he is both an extremely talented player, but also a great teammate,” Cecil said.
“My best memories of Jahdae are just of his personality. Kid is a natural leader and always had a smile on his face.”
