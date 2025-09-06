Texas high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025
The 2025 Texas high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Texas High School Football Scores, Results and Live Updates (UIL) - September 5, 2025
South Oak Cliff 28, Duncanville 35
Randle 64, Alief Elsik 6
Rocksprings 65, Santa Anna 20
Mesquite 6, Leverett's Chapel 52
Frassati Catholic 21, Evadale 55
Deweyville 6, Cushing 16
Harper 39, Sabinal 41
Geneva 59, La Pryor 20
Hull-Daisetta 8, Danbury 36
Charlotte 28, Woodsboro 12
Moody 6, Hico 38
Post 64, Forsan 6
Quitman 14, Rivercrest 15
Johnson City LBJ 22, Sonora 12
De Leon 20, Stamford 33
Timpson 19, Lovelady 40
Carlisle 17, Overton 7
Bruceville-Eddy 6, Bartlett 33
Holland 27, Valley Mills 52
Milano 12, Bosqueville 56
Weimar 48, Somerville 0
Ballinger 13, Christoval 6
Kountze 48, West Hardin 6
Bangs 26, Merkel 29
Rio Vista 37, Wortham 6
Center Point 0, Goldthwaite 59
Frost 28, Itasca 14
Italy 0, Chilton 46
Hubbard 70, McDade 0
Detroit 0, All Saints Episcopal 49
Hawkins 39, Bowie 8
Union Grove 7, Cumby 6
Elysian Fields 42, Maud 26
Colmesneil 55, Linden-Kildare 12
Whitewright 8, Celeste 6
Collinsville 14, Cooper 0
Lindsay 21, Alvord 9
Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene 8, Cross Plains 75
Hawley 7, Albany 21
Winters 0, Munday 49
Seymour 21, Hamlin 35
Electra 46, Nocona 24
Petrolia 58, Olney 8
Anson 56, Archer City 0
Haskell 20, Quanah 42
Wellington 23, Frederick 13
Colorado 19, McCamey 42
Compass Academy 21, Iraan 18
Miles 20, Sterling City 0
Eldorado 28, Ozona 76
Sundown 13, Lubbock Christian 61
Ropes 14, New Home 28
Tahoka 12, Sudan 40
Floydada 6, Lockney 51
Smyer 12, Ralls 22
Hale Center 54, Plains 0
Wheeler 55, Morton 6
Hughes Springs 45, Ore City 23
Muenster 44, Holliday 48
Gunter 28, Richland 6
Grape Creek 38, Reagan County 16
Shelbyville 42, New Boston 55
New Diana 15, Gladewater 43
Dimmitt 14, Olton 33
Mildred 40, Rice 2
Rice Consolidated 15, Shiner 34
Roosevelt 14, New Deal 35
S & S Consolidated 0, Prairiland 14
Wink 44, Stanton 20
Thrall 17, Rosebud-Lott 49
Memphis 7, Crosbyton 6
Seagraves 34, Vega 6
Brackett 6, Cotulla 35
Comfort 35, Dilley 28
Coahoma 14, Roscoe 3
Coleman 14, Clifton 28
Tom Bean 21, Chisum 20
Jim Ned 23, Trinity Christian Leadership 22
Texico 6, Farwell 44
Texhoma 12, Gruver 46
Brady 24, Mason 22
Riesel 20, Blooming Grove 8
Redwater 7, Winnsboro 72
Pewitt 26, White Oak 30
Westwood 42, San Augustine 28
Texas Leadership Charter Academy 6, Cisco 39
Hebbronville 21, Santa Gertrudis Academy 14
Sabine 7, Harmony 17
Tulia 12, River Road 27
Randolph 7, Blanco 63
Poteet 6, Karnes City 35
Callisburg 7, Pilot Point 35
Palacios 21, St. Joseph 35
New Waverly 9, Orangefield 45
Lytle 34, Natalia 27
Anderson-Shiro 29, Luling 0
Muleshoe 32, Lamesa 24
Kermit 6, Crane 42
Jim Ned 22, Trinity Christian 23
Jefferson 14, Newton 22
Florence 7, Central Texas Christian 55
West Rusk 22, Diboll 12
Sanford-Fritch 20, Clarendon 12
Shamrock 0, West Texas 76
Stratford 19, Panhandle 61
Friona 40, Spearman 29
Highland Park 18, Bovina 46
Denver City 14, Littlefield 34
Comanche 23, Llano 62
Stockdale 25, Cole 17
Clyde 52, Eastland 28
Bushland 14, Canadian 24
Buna 32, Brazos 53
Brownfield 7, Slaton 62
Breckenridge 14, Childress 21
Hooks 15, Atlanta 25
Inspired Vision 23, A Plus Academy 8
Springtown 36, Graham 7
Cathedral 34, San Elizario 43
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 27, Valley View 0
San Diego 28, Rockport-Fulton 48
Pottsboro 21, Sanger 28
Cameron Yoe 0, Sealy 64
Shallowater 27, Seminole 45
Coldspring-Oakhurst 26, Shepherd 48
Silsbee 24, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14
Dalhart 26, Perryton 27
Pearsall 0, Crystal City 53
Monahans 0, Randall 58
Mineral Wells 20, Iowa Park 33
Madisonville 24, Navasota 31
Lorena 38, Malakoff 35
Idalou 12, Liberty 55
Pecos 21, Levelland 41
Lake View 49, Snyder 28
Orange Grove 41, Jones 0
Van Vleck 18, Sweeny 41
Hidalgo Early College 0, La Feria 46
Aransas Pass 6, Ingleside 23
Wharton 32, Worthing 14
Hardin-Jefferson 19, East Chambers 21
Decatur 13, Denison 0
Gadsden 36, Clint 21
Sinton 41, Calhoun 31
Bay City 42, Edna 14
Greenwood 47, Sweetwater 8
Hallettsville 19, Gonzales 26
Paradise 47, Godley 20
Alpine 16, Fort Stockton 59
Community 20, Ford 49
Peaster 49, Ferris 7
Estacado 35, Hereford 33
La Vernia 41, Cuero 49
Carrizo Springs 22, Hondo 50
Henrietta 21, Burkburnett 18
Dumas 51, Borger 6
Bellville 24, Stafford 7
Ingram Moore 17, Bandera 21
Richland 21, Colleyville Heritage 30
Lumberton 10, West Brook 26
Port Arthur Memorial 53, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 56
Riverside 42, Parkland 43
Legacy 3, Tascosa 53
Liberty Hill 43, Rouse 49
Somerset 10, McCollum 22
Miller 27, Seguin 42
West Orange-Stark 6, Nederland 14
Zapata 20, Martin 21
Madison 8, Yates 34
Pampa 41, Plainview 49
Jefferson 14, Pleasanton 17
Lufkin 42, Nacogdoches 14
Lubbock 27, Big Spring 41
Southwest 21, Lockhart 19
Lebanon Trail 29, Independence 0
Highland Park 21, Lovejoy 0
King 14, Highlands 6
Friendswood 55, Fort Bend Willowridge 7
Eastern Hills 0, Denton 28
Iowa Colony 42, Crosby 17
Edcouch-Elsa 24, Veterans Memorial 34
Cigarroa 24, Moody 48
Kingwood Park 19, Dayton 62
Hallsville 13, Crandall 30
Sam Houston 0, Centennial 37
Cooper 49, Coronado 14
Tuloso-Midway 56, Ray 40
Rudder 0, El Campo 30
Lake Dallas 10, Brewer 14
Vidor 14, Santa Fe 48
Burges 26, Fabens 14
Beaumont United 7, Port Neches-Groves 45
King 29, Brackenridge 39
Heritage 14, Terrell 70
Liberty 37, Texas 49
Ball 27, Texas City 26
Tivy 13, Davenport 66
Belton 34, Georgetown 26
Granbury 8, University 41
Victoria West 32, Victoria East 29
Waco 20, Corsicana 36
Argyle 35, Midlothian Heritage 7
Angleton 75, Brazoswood 21
Elgin 0, Anderson 42
Abilene 34, Abilene Cooper 13
Taft 0, West Oso 27
Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 3, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 49
Kingwood 28, La Porte 34
Ellison 19, Killeen 14
Plano 10, Richardson 7
Westside 18, Fort Bend Clements 28
A&M Consolidated 21, Forney 38
Braswell 0, Eaton 21
Eastwood 35, Chapin 19
Pebble Hills 13, Midland 12
North Mesquite 15, Mesquite 37
Taft 28, Eagle Pass 29
Boerne-Champion 48, Medina Valley 21
Fort Bend Austin 28, Mayde Creek 63
Chisholm Trail 24, Mansfield Legacy 33
Morton Ranch 44, Magnolia West 37
Magnolia 43, College Station 32
Warren 18, Del Rio 14
Joshua 23, MacArthur 6
Los Fresnos 38, Rowe 24
Fort Bend Elkins 21, Dawson 38
Jesuit 31, Dallas Jesuit 6
Cypress Ridge 16, Nimitz 50
Lake Travis 28, Rockwall 20
Roosevelt 13, East Central 42
Austin 9, Round Rock Westwood 39
Rowlett 14, Royse City 49
Pasadena 7, Sam Rayburn 24
Amarillo 41, San Angelo Central 21
The Woodlands 30, Deer Park 20
Tyler 21, Tyler Legacy 48
Jersey Village 3, Langham Creek 54
Irving 28, South Garland 14
Humble 14, Klein Forest 17
Harlingen South 17, Harlingen 0
Sharyland 28, Hanna 14
Lake Ridge 40, Haltom 27
Guyer 41, Martin 21
Copperas Cove 35, Glenn 21
Cleveland 0, West Fork 35
Goose Creek Memorial 79, Lee 30
Garland 0, Lone Star 29
Frenship 26, Memorial 33
Franklin 30, Del Valle 40
Spring Woods 10, Northbrook 9
Crowley 0, North Shore 42
Cedar Park 14, Vandegrift 35
Lake Highlands 38, North Garland 15
Veterans Memorial 56, St. Joseph Academy 31
Keller 38, Bowie 36
Waxahachie 17, Coppell 16
Horn 0, Berkner 69
Benjamin Davis 28, Strake Jesuit 35
Bell 51, Odessa 13
McAllen Memorial 24, Weslaco 31
Arlington 7, Marcus 0
Clear Springs 17, Houston Heights 14
San Benito 0, Westlake 66
Klein Collins 42, Willis 13
Shadow Creek 39, Clear Creek 0
Klein Cain 21, College Park 58
Flower Mound 34, Wylie 14
Boyd 24, Wylie East 28
Tomball 24, Cinco Ranch 14
Chavez 12, Waltrip 28
MacArthur 21, Channelview 42
Central Catholic 15, Southside 28
Canyon 22, Andrews 16
Caney Creek 0, Montgomery 48
Huntsville 58, Bryan 0
Tompkins 14, Bridgeland 42
Brazosport 14, Columbia 48
Fort Bend Dulles 14, Alvin 41
Cypress Springs 35, Alief Taylor 14
Legacy 16, Trinity 28
Cedar Hill 0, Allen 38
Hebron 7, Southlake Carroll 35
DeSoto 27, North Crowley 36
Katy 33, Atascocita 52
Alief Hastings 0, Conroe 31
Keller Central 55, Grand Prairie 20
D'Hanis 27, John Paul II 14
Flatonia 27, Sacred Heart 0
Freer 15, Agua Dulce 41
Normangee 6, Iola 40
Junction 20, San Saba 6
Louise 20, Bloomington 28
Jacksboro 21, Boyd 26
Leonard 56, Rains 12
Lone Oak 48, Winona 6
Boles 25, Clarksville 30
Tornillo 0, Van Horn 55
Ben Bolt-Palito Blano 58, Monte Alto 7
Elkhart 16, Warren 14
East Bernard 28, The Woodlands Christian Academy 64
Early 0, Hamilton 34
Nixon-Smiley 40, Three Rivers 36
Falls City 0, Poth 53
Harleton 34, Queen City 20
Rogers 36, Schulenburg 29
City View 27, Windthorst 20
Edgewood 35, Troup 47
Santo 48, Valley View 0
Ganado 28, Boling 27
Yorktown 64, Banquete 40
Garrison 9, Arp 44
Industrial 27, Yoakum 45
West 3, Trinity Christian 0
Grand Saline 38, Palmer 45
Mineola 35, Scurry-Rosser 20
Mart 7, Maypearl 33
George West 33, Mathis 15
Little River Academy 14, Lexington 21
Hardin 27, Corrigan-Camden 0
McGregor 27, Groesbeck 45
Tidehaven 38, Goliad 7
Falfurrias 6, Odem 50
Fairfield 66, Mexia 0
Eustace 13, Buffalo 47
Cypress Christian 31, Crockett 20
Blue Ridge 6, Commerce 19
North Dallas 23, Life Oak Cliff 12
Livingston 44, Needville 38
Mt. Vernon 33, Rusk 21
Salado 12, Lampasas 43
De Kalb 8, Pittsburg 38
Columbus 49, La Grange 7
Sunnyvale 20, Ranchview 14
Kemp 0, Mabank 57
Palestine 8, Jasper 21
Tarkington 14, Rockdale 34
Jarrell 41, Marble Falls 7
Pine Tree 21, Van 38
Hillsboro 30, Troy 55
Henderson 52, Liberty-Eylau 13
Hargrave 63, Furr 6
Wimberley 28, Fredericksburg 21
Frisco Panther Creek 49, Carter 7
Wall 35, Brownwood 10
Kirbyville 13, Bridge City 35
Aubrey 10, Kennedale 17
Hitchcock 33, Hamshire-Fannett 35
Chapel Hill 41, Gilmer 26
Grandview 34, Eagle Mountain 25
Devine 47, Jourdanton 50
Life Waxahachie 7, Canton 52
Lake Worth 7, Brock 67
Howe 21, Bonham 0
Castleberry 43, South Hills 0
Wilson 27, Memorial 40
Canyon 15, New Braunfels 41
Molina 7, Madison 45
Mission 28, Weslaco East 26
Mt. Pleasant 27, Lindale 28
Pflugerville Connally 42, Taylor 28
Athens 13, Kaufman 14
Brownsboro 34, Jacksonville 27
Jay 37, Lehman 31
Hays 35, Pflugerville 31
Greenville 12, Sulphur Springs 42
Everman 0, Stephenville 45
Flour Bluff 51, Marshall 20
East View 42, Burnet 28
Mercedes 48, Donna 13
Chaparral 36, Manor New Tech 14
Crockett 7, Canyon Lake 49
Palmview 23, Roma 0
Conrad 7, Samuell 33
Sharyland Pioneer 32, Rio Grande City 6
Splendora 30, Liberty 29
Kilgore 49, Whitehouse 14
Bastrop 48, China Spring 34
Alice 6, Calallen 21
Adams 9, Lincoln 63
Aledo 18, Lancaster 0
Lopez 21, La Joya 48
Edinburg 19, Vela 6
Montwood 32, Canutillo 57
Dripping Springs 55, Wagner 0
Marshall 7, Longview 20
Lee 0, Southwest Legacy 28
Reagan 13, Steele 28
Temple 35, Round Rock 28
Pieper 22, Johnson 31
Judson 17, Hutto 28
Harlan 28, Madison 24
Harker Heights 56, Manor 0
Clemens 39, Del Valle 20
O'Connor 28, United South 14
Plano East 10, North Forney 55
Azle 41, Weatherford 42
Gregory-Portland 35, Alexander 7
Cedar Creek 13, Akins 41
Coronado 28, Andress 47
Highland 76, Anna 18