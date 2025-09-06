High School

Texas high school football final scores, results — September 5, 2025

See every UIL final score from Week 2 of Texas high school football

Ben Dagg

Americas faces Hanks Thursday, Sept. 4, at Hanks High School in El Paso, Texas, in a high school football game.
Americas faces Hanks Thursday, Sept. 4, at Hanks High School in El Paso, Texas, in a high school football game. / Gaby Velasquez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Texas high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

South Oak Cliff 28, Duncanville 35

Randle 64, Alief Elsik 6

Rocksprings 65, Santa Anna 20

Mesquite 6, Leverett's Chapel 52

Frassati Catholic 21, Evadale 55

Deweyville 6, Cushing 16

Harper 39, Sabinal 41

Geneva 59, La Pryor 20

Hull-Daisetta 8, Danbury 36

Charlotte 28, Woodsboro 12

Moody 6, Hico 38

Post 64, Forsan 6

Quitman 14, Rivercrest 15

Johnson City LBJ 22, Sonora 12

De Leon 20, Stamford 33

Timpson 19, Lovelady 40

Carlisle 17, Overton 7

Bruceville-Eddy 6, Bartlett 33

Holland 27, Valley Mills 52

Milano 12, Bosqueville 56

Weimar 48, Somerville 0

Ballinger 13, Christoval 6

Kountze 48, West Hardin 6

Bangs 26, Merkel 29

Rio Vista 37, Wortham 6

Center Point 0, Goldthwaite 59

Frost 28, Itasca 14

Italy 0, Chilton 46

Hubbard 70, McDade 0

Detroit 0, All Saints Episcopal 49

Hawkins 39, Bowie 8

Union Grove 7, Cumby 6

Elysian Fields 42, Maud 26

Colmesneil 55, Linden-Kildare 12

Whitewright 8, Celeste 6

Collinsville 14, Cooper 0

Lindsay 21, Alvord 9

Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene 8, Cross Plains 75

Hawley 7, Albany 21

Winters 0, Munday 49

Seymour 21, Hamlin 35

Electra 46, Nocona 24

Petrolia 58, Olney 8

Anson 56, Archer City 0

Haskell 20, Quanah 42

Wellington 23, Frederick 13

Colorado 19, McCamey 42

Compass Academy 21, Iraan 18

Miles 20, Sterling City 0

Eldorado 28, Ozona 76

Sundown 13, Lubbock Christian 61

Ropes 14, New Home 28

Tahoka 12, Sudan 40

Floydada 6, Lockney 51

Smyer 12, Ralls 22

Hale Center 54, Plains 0

Wheeler 55, Morton 6

Hughes Springs 45, Ore City 23

Muenster 44, Holliday 48

Gunter 28, Richland 6

Grape Creek 38, Reagan County 16

Shelbyville 42, New Boston 55

New Diana 15, Gladewater 43

Dimmitt 14, Olton 33

Mildred 40, Rice 2

Rice Consolidated 15, Shiner 34

Roosevelt 14, New Deal 35

S & S Consolidated 0, Prairiland 14

Wink 44, Stanton 20

Thrall 17, Rosebud-Lott 49

Memphis 7, Crosbyton 6

Seagraves 34, Vega 6

Brackett 6, Cotulla 35

Comfort 35, Dilley 28

Coahoma 14, Roscoe 3

Coleman 14, Clifton 28

Tom Bean 21, Chisum 20

Jim Ned 23, Trinity Christian Leadership 22

Texico 6, Farwell 44

Texhoma 12, Gruver 46

Brady 24, Mason 22

Riesel 20, Blooming Grove 8

Redwater 7, Winnsboro 72

Pewitt 26, White Oak 30

Westwood 42, San Augustine 28

Texas Leadership Charter Academy 6, Cisco 39

Hebbronville 21, Santa Gertrudis Academy 14

Sabine 7, Harmony 17

Tulia 12, River Road 27

Randolph 7, Blanco 63

Poteet 6, Karnes City 35

Callisburg 7, Pilot Point 35

Palacios 21, St. Joseph 35

New Waverly 9, Orangefield 45

Lytle 34, Natalia 27

Anderson-Shiro 29, Luling 0

Muleshoe 32, Lamesa 24

Kermit 6, Crane 42

Jim Ned 22, Trinity Christian 23

Jefferson 14, Newton 22

Florence 7, Central Texas Christian 55

West Rusk 22, Diboll 12

Sanford-Fritch 20, Clarendon 12

Shamrock 0, West Texas 76

Stratford 19, Panhandle 61

Friona 40, Spearman 29

Highland Park 18, Bovina 46

Denver City 14, Littlefield 34

Comanche 23, Llano 62

Stockdale 25, Cole 17

Clyde 52, Eastland 28

Bushland 14, Canadian 24

Buna 32, Brazos 53

Brownfield 7, Slaton 62

Breckenridge 14, Childress 21

Hooks 15, Atlanta 25

Inspired Vision 23, A Plus Academy 8

Springtown 36, Graham 7

Cathedral 34, San Elizario 43

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Southwest 27, Valley View 0

San Diego 28, Rockport-Fulton 48

Pottsboro 21, Sanger 28

Cameron Yoe 0, Sealy 64

Shallowater 27, Seminole 45

Coldspring-Oakhurst 26, Shepherd 48

Silsbee 24, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14

Dalhart 26, Perryton 27

Pearsall 0, Crystal City 53

Monahans 0, Randall 58

Mineral Wells 20, Iowa Park 33

Madisonville 24, Navasota 31

Lorena 38, Malakoff 35

Idalou 12, Liberty 55

Pecos 21, Levelland 41

Lake View 49, Snyder 28

Orange Grove 41, Jones 0

Van Vleck 18, Sweeny 41

Hidalgo Early College 0, La Feria 46

Aransas Pass 6, Ingleside 23

Wharton 32, Worthing 14

Hardin-Jefferson 19, East Chambers 21

Decatur 13, Denison 0

Gadsden 36, Clint 21

Sinton 41, Calhoun 31

Bay City 42, Edna 14

Greenwood 47, Sweetwater 8

Hallettsville 19, Gonzales 26

Paradise 47, Godley 20

Alpine 16, Fort Stockton 59

Community 20, Ford 49

Peaster 49, Ferris 7

Estacado 35, Hereford 33

La Vernia 41, Cuero 49

Carrizo Springs 22, Hondo 50

Henrietta 21, Burkburnett 18

Dumas 51, Borger 6

Bellville 24, Stafford 7

Ingram Moore 17, Bandera 21

Richland 21, Colleyville Heritage 30

Lumberton 10, West Brook 26

Port Arthur Memorial 53, Legacy School of Sport Sciences 56

Riverside 42, Parkland 43

Legacy 3, Tascosa 53

Liberty Hill 43, Rouse 49

Somerset 10, McCollum 22

Miller 27, Seguin 42

West Orange-Stark 6, Nederland 14

Zapata 20, Martin 21

Madison 8, Yates 34

Pampa 41, Plainview 49

Jefferson 14, Pleasanton 17

Lufkin 42, Nacogdoches 14

Lubbock 27, Big Spring 41

Southwest 21, Lockhart 19

Lebanon Trail 29, Independence 0

Highland Park 21, Lovejoy 0

King 14, Highlands 6

Friendswood 55, Fort Bend Willowridge 7

Eastern Hills 0, Denton 28

Iowa Colony 42, Crosby 17

Edcouch-Elsa 24, Veterans Memorial 34

Cigarroa 24, Moody 48

Kingwood Park 19, Dayton 62

Hallsville 13, Crandall 30

Sam Houston 0, Centennial 37

Cooper 49, Coronado 14

Tuloso-Midway 56, Ray 40

Rudder 0, El Campo 30

Lake Dallas 10, Brewer 14

Vidor 14, Santa Fe 48

Burges 26, Fabens 14

Beaumont United 7, Port Neches-Groves 45

King 29, Brackenridge 39

Heritage 14, Terrell 70

Liberty 37, Texas 49

Ball 27, Texas City 26

Tivy 13, Davenport 66

Belton 34, Georgetown 26

Granbury 8, University 41

Victoria West 32, Victoria East 29

Waco 20, Corsicana 36

Argyle 35, Midlothian Heritage 7

Angleton 75, Brazoswood 21

Elgin 0, Anderson 42

Abilene 34, Abilene Cooper 13

Taft 0, West Oso 27

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo 3, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North 49

Kingwood 28, La Porte 34

Ellison 19, Killeen 14

Plano 10, Richardson 7

Westside 18, Fort Bend Clements 28

A&M Consolidated 21, Forney 38

Braswell 0, Eaton 21

Eastwood 35, Chapin 19

Pebble Hills 13, Midland 12

North Mesquite 15, Mesquite 37

Taft 28, Eagle Pass 29

Boerne-Champion 48, Medina Valley 21

Fort Bend Austin 28, Mayde Creek 63

Chisholm Trail 24, Mansfield Legacy 33

Morton Ranch 44, Magnolia West 37

Magnolia 43, College Station 32

Warren 18, Del Rio 14

Joshua 23, MacArthur 6

Los Fresnos 38, Rowe 24

Fort Bend Elkins 21, Dawson 38

Jesuit 31, Dallas Jesuit 6

Cypress Ridge 16, Nimitz 50

Lake Travis 28, Rockwall 20

Roosevelt 13, East Central 42

Austin 9, Round Rock Westwood 39

Rowlett 14, Royse City 49

Pasadena 7, Sam Rayburn 24

Amarillo 41, San Angelo Central 21

The Woodlands 30, Deer Park 20

Tyler 21, Tyler Legacy 48

Jersey Village 3, Langham Creek 54

Irving 28, South Garland 14

Humble 14, Klein Forest 17

Harlingen South 17, Harlingen 0

Sharyland 28, Hanna 14

Lake Ridge 40, Haltom 27

Guyer 41, Martin 21

Copperas Cove 35, Glenn 21

Cleveland 0, West Fork 35

Goose Creek Memorial 79, Lee 30

Garland 0, Lone Star 29

Frenship 26, Memorial 33

Franklin 30, Del Valle 40

Spring Woods 10, Northbrook 9

Crowley 0, North Shore 42

Cedar Park 14, Vandegrift 35

Lake Highlands 38, North Garland 15

Veterans Memorial 56, St. Joseph Academy 31

Keller 38, Bowie 36

Waxahachie 17, Coppell 16

Horn 0, Berkner 69

Benjamin Davis 28, Strake Jesuit 35

Bell 51, Odessa 13

McAllen Memorial 24, Weslaco 31

Arlington 7, Marcus 0

Clear Springs 17, Houston Heights 14

San Benito 0, Westlake 66

Klein Collins 42, Willis 13

Shadow Creek 39, Clear Creek 0

Klein Cain 21, College Park 58

Flower Mound 34, Wylie 14

Boyd 24, Wylie East 28

Tomball 24, Cinco Ranch 14

Chavez 12, Waltrip 28

MacArthur 21, Channelview 42

Central Catholic 15, Southside 28

Canyon 22, Andrews 16

Caney Creek 0, Montgomery 48

Huntsville 58, Bryan 0

Tompkins 14, Bridgeland 42

Brazosport 14, Columbia 48

Fort Bend Dulles 14, Alvin 41

Cypress Springs 35, Alief Taylor 14

Legacy 16, Trinity 28

Cedar Hill 0, Allen 38

Hebron 7, Southlake Carroll 35

DeSoto 27, North Crowley 36

Katy 33, Atascocita 52

Alief Hastings 0, Conroe 31

Keller Central 55, Grand Prairie 20

D'Hanis 27, John Paul II 14

Flatonia 27, Sacred Heart 0

Freer 15, Agua Dulce 41

Normangee 6, Iola 40

Junction 20, San Saba 6

Louise 20, Bloomington 28

Jacksboro 21, Boyd 26

Leonard 56, Rains 12

Lone Oak 48, Winona 6

Boles 25, Clarksville 30

Tornillo 0, Van Horn 55

Ben Bolt-Palito Blano 58, Monte Alto 7

Elkhart 16, Warren 14

East Bernard 28, The Woodlands Christian Academy 64

Early 0, Hamilton 34

Nixon-Smiley 40, Three Rivers 36

Falls City 0, Poth 53

Harleton 34, Queen City 20

Rogers 36, Schulenburg 29

City View 27, Windthorst 20

Edgewood 35, Troup 47

Santo 48, Valley View 0

Ganado 28, Boling 27

Yorktown 64, Banquete 40

Garrison 9, Arp 44

Industrial 27, Yoakum 45

West 3, Trinity Christian 0

Grand Saline 38, Palmer 45

Mineola 35, Scurry-Rosser 20

Mart 7, Maypearl 33

George West 33, Mathis 15

Little River Academy 14, Lexington 21

Hardin 27, Corrigan-Camden 0

McGregor 27, Groesbeck 45

Tidehaven 38, Goliad 7

Falfurrias 6, Odem 50

Fairfield 66, Mexia 0

Eustace 13, Buffalo 47

Cypress Christian 31, Crockett 20

Blue Ridge 6, Commerce 19

North Dallas 23, Life Oak Cliff 12

Livingston 44, Needville 38

Mt. Vernon 33, Rusk 21

Salado 12, Lampasas 43

De Kalb 8, Pittsburg 38

Columbus 49, La Grange 7

Sunnyvale 20, Ranchview 14

Kemp 0, Mabank 57

Palestine 8, Jasper 21

Tarkington 14, Rockdale 34

Jarrell 41, Marble Falls 7

Pine Tree 21, Van 38

Hillsboro 30, Troy 55

Henderson 52, Liberty-Eylau 13

Hargrave 63, Furr 6

Wimberley 28, Fredericksburg 21

Frisco Panther Creek 49, Carter 7

Wall 35, Brownwood 10

Kirbyville 13, Bridge City 35

Aubrey 10, Kennedale 17

Hitchcock 33, Hamshire-Fannett 35

Chapel Hill 41, Gilmer 26

Grandview 34, Eagle Mountain 25

Devine 47, Jourdanton 50

Life Waxahachie 7, Canton 52

Lake Worth 7, Brock 67

Howe 21, Bonham 0

Castleberry 43, South Hills 0

Wilson 27, Memorial 40

Canyon 15, New Braunfels 41

Molina 7, Madison 45

Mission 28, Weslaco East 26

Mt. Pleasant 27, Lindale 28

Pflugerville Connally 42, Taylor 28

Athens 13, Kaufman 14

Brownsboro 34, Jacksonville 27

Jay 37, Lehman 31

Hays 35, Pflugerville 31

Greenville 12, Sulphur Springs 42

Everman 0, Stephenville 45

Flour Bluff 51, Marshall 20

East View 42, Burnet 28

Mercedes 48, Donna 13

Chaparral 36, Manor New Tech 14

Crockett 7, Canyon Lake 49

Palmview 23, Roma 0

Conrad 7, Samuell 33

Sharyland Pioneer 32, Rio Grande City 6

Splendora 30, Liberty 29

Kilgore 49, Whitehouse 14

Bastrop 48, China Spring 34

Alice 6, Calallen 21

Adams 9, Lincoln 63

Aledo 18, Lancaster 0

Lopez 21, La Joya 48

Edinburg 19, Vela 6

Montwood 32, Canutillo 57

Dripping Springs 55, Wagner 0

Marshall 7, Longview 20

Lee 0, Southwest Legacy 28

Reagan 13, Steele 28

Temple 35, Round Rock 28

Pieper 22, Johnson 31

Judson 17, Hutto 28

Harlan 28, Madison 24

Harker Heights 56, Manor 0

Clemens 39, Del Valle 20

O'Connor 28, United South 14

Plano East 10, North Forney 55

Azle 41, Weatherford 42

Gregory-Portland 35, Alexander 7

Cedar Creek 13, Akins 41

Coronado 28, Andress 47

Highland 76, Anna 18

