Jayton vs. Bryson: Texas UIL 1A Division II boys state championship; preview, live scoring, updates (03/06/2025)
Last season's Class 1A finals MVP, Colt Gentry, and the Jayton Jaybirds return on Thursday to the scene of their 2023-2024 1A state championship.
The top-ranked team in the state in 1A at the end of the regular season by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC), Jayton (27-2) goes for the repeat against unranked Bryson (29-4) at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 6 at The Alamodome in San Antonio.
Returning alongside Gentry (6-foot-2 junior guard) are starters Sean Stanaland (6-1 junior combo guard) and Ayden Salazar (5-11 senior guard).
In their first trip to the state finals the Cowboys have their hands full trying to solve the Jayton's defense, which is one of the best in the state. They've allowed only 828 points all season. In the 28 games they've played this season, the Jaybirds are allowing only 29.57 points per game.
Bryson has a host of offensive weapons who can carry the team on any given night. Senior guards Evan Ford (5-11) and Jameson Pierce (5-10), junior guard Caleb Allen (6-0), senior center Maurice Reiter (6-7) and senior forward Jacob Hearne (5-11) can shoot it from all over the floor, while juniors Ben Bennett (6-foot center) and Wiett Newton (5-10 guard) also help pave the way on defense.
The Cowboys outscored Kennard 14-9 in the fourth quarter to win their state semifinal, 59-55. Jayton, winners of 18 straight, handled Texline 56-43 in the semifinals.
Jayton has scored 1,677 points this season and surrendered 828. Bryson has scored 1,927 and surrendered 1,313.
Follow along below and check back often as we will post live updates from the game as they happen. You can also watch the game on NFHS Network.
1A Division II bracket
Live updates will go here once the game starts.