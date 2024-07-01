Patrick Mahomes cheers Texas high school football star's commitment
Cypress Falls (Texas) star linebacker Kaleb Burns has committed to Texas Tech, he announced on Monday afternoon on Twitter/X.
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound is the nation's No. 34 rated linebacker and the No. 72 overall prospect in Texas in 2025, according to On3, was short and sweet in his message to Red Raider fans.
"I'm home Lubbock," Burns said.
One of those fans was the program's greatest alumni, three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who gave his sign of approval to Burns on social media.
Despite fielding some 20 offers — including from Florida and Tennessee — Burns picked the Red Raiders after taking all five of his official visits in-state. Texas Tech was the first of the five to offer when it did so in Oct. 2023.
He visited TCU in April, SMU in May, Baylor on the weekend ofJune 7, Texas Tech the weekend after and Houston on June 21.
His decision makes him the 17th player to verbally join Texas Tech's 2025 class, the 12th player in-state and the second linebacker after Flower Mound Marcus 3-star Brock Golwas, who committed in January.
In high school, he was one of the most imposing defensive presences in the Lone Star State.
As a junior, Burns was named 6A District 16Defensive MVP as a junior after an imposing season in the middle of the defense, in which he accrued 73 total tackles (55 solo and 18.5 for loss), 6.0 sacks and an interception.
He helped lead the Eagles to an 8-3 record, second place district finish and a6A Division 2 bi-district playoff appearance, where they lost to Tomball.
Burns' best game to date came the week before in a 38-23 win over Cypress Ranch when he logged 10 tackles, a sack, a 49-yard interception return and a pass deflection.
As a sophomore, he had 12 solo tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception in seven games.
Cy Falls remains in Class 6A in the 2024-26 realignment, but moves from District 16 to District 17 for the 2024-25 season.
Cy Falls opens with Cypress Lakes in Week 1.
JUNIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS
