How to Watch Texas High School Football Quarterfinals - Dec. 6, 2025

The UIL playoffs continue with quarterfinals matchups on Saturday

Duncanville's Trenton Yancey makes a catch against Rockwall Heath on November 24, 2025.
Duncanville's Trenton Yancey makes a catch against Rockwall Heath on November 24, 2025. / Nick Lorthe

The 2025 Texas high school football playoffs continue on Saturday with quarterfinal games throughout the state.

The top games feature Duncanville vs. Waxahachie, Dripping Springs against Vandegrift and Willis against DeSoto.

NFHS Network has live streams of many games during Saturday's action with a subscription. High School On SI will also have live game updates of four of the top games, including Southlake Carroll against Guyer, which is not streamed on NFHS Network.

The following games are available on NFHS Network:

Duncanville (10-1) vs. Waxahachie (11-1) - 3 p.m.

Live stream link.

Live game updates link.

Vandegrift (10-2) vs. Dripping Springs (12-1) - 3 p.m.

Live stream link.

Live game updates link.

Willis (11-2) vs. DeSoto (10-3) - 3 p.m.

Live stream link.

Live game updates link.

Water Valley (9-0) vs. Rankin (10-2) - 6 p.m.

Live stream link.

Refugio (12-0) vs. Mason (10-3) - 7 p.m.

Live stream link.

Barbers Hills (10-3) vs. Port Arthur (12-1) - 7 p.m.

Live stream link.

Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

