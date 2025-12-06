How to Watch Texas High School Football Quarterfinals - Dec. 6, 2025
The UIL playoffs continue with quarterfinals matchups on Saturday
The 2025 Texas high school football playoffs continue on Saturday with quarterfinal games throughout the state.
The top games feature Duncanville vs. Waxahachie, Dripping Springs against Vandegrift and Willis against DeSoto.
NFHS Network has live streams of many games during Saturday's action with a subscription. High School On SI will also have live game updates of four of the top games, including Southlake Carroll against Guyer, which is not streamed on NFHS Network.
The following games are available on NFHS Network:
Duncanville (10-1) vs. Waxahachie (11-1) - 3 p.m.
Live game updates link.
Vandegrift (10-2) vs. Dripping Springs (12-1) - 3 p.m.
Live game updates link.
Willis (11-2) vs. DeSoto (10-3) - 3 p.m.
Live game updates link.
Water Valley (9-0) vs. Rankin (10-2) - 6 p.m.
Refugio (12-0) vs. Mason (10-3) - 7 p.m.
Barbers Hills (10-3) vs. Port Arthur (12-1) - 7 p.m.
