Live score updates: Argyle vs. South Oak Cliff in Texas high school football semifinal (12/13/2024)
Get score updates from the UIL Class 5A Division 2 Texas high school football semifinals
The Argyle Eagles (13-1) play the South Oak Cliff Bears (12-2) in the UIL Class 5A Division 2 Texas high school football semifinal on Friday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
This page will be updated with scoring plays throughout the game. Refresh the page for the latest update.
Argyle vs. South Oak Cliff Texas High School Football Live Score Updates
