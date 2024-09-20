Live score updates: Duncanville vs. Waxahachie in Texas high school football
Duncanville heads into its third week of high school football action ranked No. 4 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25, and the Panthers host Waxahachie in one of Friday's biggest games in Texas.
Duncanville is coming off wins over South Oak Cliff and St. Frances Academy (Maryland), while Waxahachie won a 37-34 thriller over Forney last week following a 28-27 overtime loss to Coppell.
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
You can also watch Duncanville vs. Waxahachie live on the NFHS Network.
(Refresh for live updates)
PREGAME
Duncanville is the back-to-back defending 6A DI state champion, and the Panthers look primed for another title run.
They're stacked on both sides of the ball, featuring future Power 4 players such as WR Dakorien Moore (Oregon commit), QB Keelon Russell (Alabama commit) and four-star junior DE K.J. Ford.
Waxahachie (2-1) is coming off back-to-back nail-biters with different results after blowing out Ennis in Week 1.
The Indians will need to bring their A game to hang with Duncanville.
