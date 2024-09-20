High School

Live score updates: Duncanville vs. Waxahachie in Texas high school football

Nationally ranked Duncanville hosts Waxahachie, which is coming off a close win and a close loss

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Duncanville tries to make it a 3-0 start in the 2024 Texas high school football season on Friday, Sept. 20, vs. Waxahachie.
Duncanville tries to make it a 3-0 start in the 2024 Texas high school football season on Friday, Sept. 20, vs. Waxahachie. / Photo by Michael Horbovetz, SBLive

Duncanville heads into its third week of high school football action ranked No. 4 in the  national SBLive/SI Top 25, and the Panthers host Waxahachie in one of Friday's biggest games in Texas.

Duncanville is coming off wins over South Oak Cliff and St. Frances Academy (Maryland), while Waxahachie won a 37-34 thriller over Forney last week following a 28-27 overtime loss to Coppell.

HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD |  TEXAS HS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD | RECRUITING UPDATES 

Follow along below for live updates once the game starts, with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

You can also watch Duncanville vs. Waxahachie live on the NFHS Network.

(Refresh for live updates)

PREGAME

Duncanville is the back-to-back defending 6A DI state champion, and the Panthers look primed for another title run.

They're stacked on both sides of the ball, featuring future Power 4 players such as WR Dakorien Moore (Oregon commit), QB Keelon Russell (Alabama commit) and four-star junior DE K.J. Ford.

Waxahachie (2-1) is coming off back-to-back nail-biters with different results after blowing out Ennis in Week 1.

The Indians will need to bring their A game to hang with Duncanville.

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.

For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

MIKE SWANSON, SBLIVE SPORTS

Mike Swanson is the Trending News Editor for SBLive Sports. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

Home/Texas