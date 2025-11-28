High School

Live score updates: Katy vs. Summer Creek in Texas high school football 6A Division 2 playoffs - November 28, 2025

Get game updates from the Texas high school football playoff game between the Tigers and the Bulldogs

Jack Butler

Summer Creek's Benny Easter Jr. in a game against North Shore on November 7, 2025.
Summer Creek's Benny Easter Jr. in a game against North Shore on November 7, 2025. / Franklin Jenkins

The Summer Creek Bulldogs (11-1) play the Katy Tigers (10-2) in the Texas high school football Class 6A Division 2 playoffs on Friday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

The winner will play either Jordan or King in the quarterfinals.

Players to Watch

Summer Creek

  • Amontre Harris, Sr., EDGE - 3-star committed to SMU
  • Benny Easter Jr., Jr., WR - 4-star committed to Texas Tech

Katy

  • Zachary Taylor, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to TCU
  • Jimmy-Phrisco Alo-Suliafu, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to North Carolina
  • Daryl Campbelll, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Vanderbilt

Pick 'Em

Tell us who you think will win and play High School On SI's Pick 'Em.

Live score updates: Katy vs. Summer Creek in Texas high school football 6A Division 2 playoffs - November 28, 2025

Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Home/Texas