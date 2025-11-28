Live score updates: Katy vs. Summer Creek in Texas high school football 6A Division 2 playoffs - November 28, 2025
Get game updates from the Texas high school football playoff game between the Tigers and the Bulldogs
The Summer Creek Bulldogs (11-1) play the Katy Tigers (10-2) in the Texas high school football Class 6A Division 2 playoffs on Friday.
The game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
The winner will play either Jordan or King in the quarterfinals.
Players to Watch
Summer Creek
- Amontre Harris, Sr., EDGE - 3-star committed to SMU
- Benny Easter Jr., Jr., WR - 4-star committed to Texas Tech
Katy
- Zachary Taylor, Sr., CB - 3-star committed to TCU
- Jimmy-Phrisco Alo-Suliafu, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to North Carolina
- Daryl Campbelll, Sr., DL - 3-star committed to Vanderbilt
Pick 'Em
Tell us who you think will win and play High School On SI's Pick 'Em.
Live score updates: Katy vs. Summer Creek in Texas high school football 6A Division 2 playoffs - November 28, 2025
Updates will be here when the game begins. Refresh for the latest update.
More from High School On SI
Published