Live Updates: No. 1 2026 QB Keisean Henderson Leads Spring Legacy vs. Prosper Richland; Preview, Scoring, Key Plays
The high school football season rolls on tonight in Richland, and arguably the best high school football quarterback prospect will be in attendance.
Spring Legacy School of Sport Sciences, guided by No. 1 2026 quarterback prospect Keisean Henderson travels to face Prosper Richland at 7 p.m.
A Houston commit, Henderson is rated the No. 1 quarterback prospect of the 2026 recruiting class by ESPN. He’s rated No. 2 by 247Sports and No. 4 by Rivals. He has completed 176-of-231 passes for 2,736 yards, 34 touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing for 283 yards and five touchdowns on 46 carries.
The Titans, coming off a forfeit victory against Texas Legacy, last played on Oct. 17 in a 35-31 loss. They have outscored opponents 350-232 this season.
The Raiders (3-6) have won three straight – including a 57-16 win against New Braunfels Long Creek on Oct. 16 and a 42-32 win against Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch last Thursday.
Prosper Richland began the season 0-6 and has been outscored by opponents 251-341.
Key Players to Watch
For Spring Legacy
Keisean Henderson, QB, sr. – Consensus five-star recruit; Committed to Houston; Rated No. 1 2026 QB by ESPN, No. 2 by 247Sports and No. 4 by Rivals; 176-of-231 passing for 2,736 yards, 34 touchdowns, 4 INT; Rushed 46 times for 283 yards and 5 TDs
Mike Brown, WR, sr. – Three-star recruit; Committed to Texas A&M; 39 receptions, 632 yards, 9 TDs
Damaris Richardson Jr., ATH, jr. – 35 receptions, 759 yards, 10 TDs; 11 kickoff returns for 271 yards
Brayden McNeal, WR, sr. – 27 receptions, 484 yards, 5 TDs
Julian Shepherd, RB, jr. – 56 carries, 284 yards, 4 TDs
D’Andre Frazier, DB, sr. – Southwest Baptist commit; 3 INT and 2 forced fumbles through five games
For Prosper Richland
Keagan Dawson, QB, jr. – 57-of-96 passing for 805 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INT
Brighton Jones, QB, soph. – 67-of-106 for 735 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INT; 65 carries, 318 rushing yards, 5 TDs
Nicoy Stewart, RB, jr. – 55 carries, 441 yards, 5 TDs
Julian Thomas, RB, jr. – 81 carries, 366 yards, 2 TDs; 9 receptions, 114 yards, 1 TD
Donovan Ross, WR, jr. – 27 receptions, 499 yards, 5 TDs
Kyzer Jones, WR, jr. – 16 receptions, 203 yards, 1 TD
Cole Fox, DB, jr. – 59 tackles, 33 solo, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble
Jeremy Sharp, LB, jr. – 45 tackles, 22 solo, 4.5 TFL, 1 QB hurry, 1 INT, 2 pass breakups, 1 fumble caused
