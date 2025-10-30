High School

Live Updates: No. 1 2026 QB Keisean Henderson Leads Spring Legacy vs. Prosper Richland; Preview, Scoring, Key Plays

Follow for live updates as Keisean Henderson, the top senior quarterback in the country and Houston commit, guides his Spring Legacy School of Sport Sciences Titans in a Thursday night showdown at Richland

Legacy School of Sport Science quarterback Keisean Henderson will lead his 4-4 Titans into a showdown at Prosper Richland tonight.
The high school football season rolls on tonight in Richland, and arguably the best high school football quarterback prospect will be in attendance.

Spring Legacy School of Sport Sciences, guided by No. 1 2026 quarterback prospect Keisean Henderson travels to face Prosper Richland at 7 p.m.

A Houston commit, Henderson is rated the No. 1 quarterback prospect of the 2026 recruiting class by ESPN. He’s rated No. 2 by 247Sports and No. 4 by Rivals. He has completed 176-of-231 passes for 2,736 yards, 34 touchdowns and four interceptions while also rushing for 283 yards and five touchdowns on 46 carries.

The Titans, coming off a forfeit victory against Texas Legacy, last played on Oct. 17 in a 35-31 loss. They have outscored opponents 350-232 this season.

The Raiders (3-6) have won three straight – including a 57-16 win against New Braunfels Long Creek on Oct. 16 and a 42-32 win against Liberty Hill Legacy Ranch last Thursday.

Prosper Richland began the season 0-6 and has been outscored by opponents 251-341.

Key Players to Watch

For Spring Legacy

Keisean Henderson, QB, sr. – Consensus five-star recruit; Committed to Houston; Rated No. 1 2026 QB by ESPN, No. 2 by 247Sports and No. 4 by Rivals; 176-of-231 passing for 2,736 yards, 34 touchdowns, 4 INT; Rushed 46 times for 283 yards and 5 TDs

Mike Brown, WR, sr. – Three-star recruit; Committed to Texas A&M; 39 receptions, 632 yards, 9 TDs

Damaris Richardson Jr., ATH, jr. – 35 receptions, 759 yards, 10 TDs; 11 kickoff returns for 271 yards

Brayden McNeal, WR, sr. – 27 receptions, 484 yards, 5 TDs

Julian Shepherd, RB, jr. – 56 carries, 284 yards, 4 TDs

D’Andre Frazier, DB, sr. – Southwest Baptist commit; 3 INT and 2 forced fumbles through five games

For Prosper Richland

Keagan Dawson, QB, jr. – 57-of-96 passing for 805 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INT

Brighton Jones, QB, soph. – 67-of-106 for 735 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INT; 65 carries, 318 rushing yards, 5 TDs

Nicoy Stewart, RB, jr. – 55 carries, 441 yards, 5 TDs

Julian Thomas, RB, jr. – 81 carries, 366 yards, 2 TDs; 9 receptions, 114 yards, 1 TD

Donovan Ross, WR, jr. – 27 receptions, 499 yards, 5 TDs

Kyzer Jones, WR, jr. – 16 receptions, 203 yards, 1 TD

Cole Fox, DB, jr. – 59 tackles, 33 solo, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble

Jeremy Sharp, LB, jr. – 45 tackles, 22 solo, 4.5 TFL, 1 QB hurry, 1 INT, 2 pass breakups, 1 fumble caused

Live Updates

Teams

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

F

Spring LSSS

Richland

Pregame

Live scoring and updates will go here once the game begins.

First Quarter

X

Second Quarter

X

Third Quarter

X

Fourth Quarter

X

