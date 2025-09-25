Live Updates: No. 21 Iowa Colony at No. 3 Richmond Randle; Texas High School Football Preview, Scoring, Highlights
Tonight’s showdown in Richmond features a pair of state-ranked, undefeated teams in the No. 21 Iowa Colony Pioneers and No. 3 Richmond Randle Lions.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. in Richmond.
The Pioneers (4-0) are coming off a 57-0 thumping of Baytown Lee and are led by junior quarterback Carson White, who has completed 42-of-58 passes this season for 617 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 24 times for 207 yards and four touchdowns.
Sophomore running back Aaron Tenner paces the Pioneers in rushing with 362 yards and five touchdowns on 47 carries. Iowa Colony has averaged 6.7 yards per carry as a team.
Four-star University of Houston commit Jayden Warren enters the game averaging 16.6 yards per catch and leads all Iowa Colony receivers with 17 catches for 282 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior receiver Ian Hill, averaging 17.1 yards per catch, has seven receptions for 120 yards and a pair of TDs.
Sophomore defensive back Kalen Simmons leads the Pioneers with 34 tackles while also chipping in an interception and a blocked punt this season. Three-star safety Kah’ni Watts, a Houston commit, has two of the team’s seven interceptions.
The Lions (4-0) moved up two spots in our latest High School on SI Texas Top 25 State Rankings after a 51-6 win over Fort Bend Marshall. They are guided by senior quarterback Tyler Skrabanek, who has completed 45-of-74 passes for 810 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
When Skrabanek is not throwing it, he’ll hand the ball off to one of the nation’s best junior running backs in Landen Williams-Callis, who has averaged 11.4 yards per carry through four games. Williams-Callis, who has 76 carries for 863 yards and 15 touchdowns, is rated by Rivals as the No. 2 junior running back in the country and No. 37 2027 prospect in the country.
He’s joined in the backfield by junior Amari Louisville, who has 26 rushes for 245 yards and four TDs.
Randle spreads the ball around in the passing game, led by senior receivers Ashton Johnson (11 receptions, 231 yards, three TDs), Cedrick McClintock (11-178-1) and Dacorian Rubin (7-171-2).
Senior Robert Bennett leads the Lions with two interceptions.
Top recruits
For Iowa Colony
Jayden Warren, WR, sr. – Four-star recruit; Committed to Houston
Kah’ni Watts, S, sr. – Three-star recruit; Committed to Houston
Aden Starling, WR, jr. – Three-star recruit; Committed to Houston
Carson White, QB, jr. – Three-star recruit; Multiple Power 4 offers, including Houston
Jeremy Garner, S, sr. – Three-star recruit; Committed to San Diego State
Will Terry, LS, sr. – Three-star recruit; Committed to TCU
Dylan Thomas, S, fr. – Holds multiple Division I offers, including Houston and Texas Tech
Ian Hill, WR, sr. – Holds an offer from Pittsburgh
For Randle
Landen Williams-Callis, RB, jr. – Four-star recruit; Multiple Power 4 offers, including Texas and Oklahoma, who is rated the No. 2 junior RB in the nation by Rivals and the No. 37 prospect in the country
Noriel Dominguez, LB, sr. – Three-star recruit; TCU commit
Mason Mixon, TE, sr. – Holds 12 Division 1 offers
Ryan Mallory, LB, sr. – Defensive MVP in 2024; Holds an offer from Colorado
